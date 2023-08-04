Rejuvenate Your Sleep With Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding and Pajamas at This End of Summer Sale
We're in the thick of summer and while the sun can feel great during the day, nights can easily turn from breezy to blistering — messing with our already precarious sleep schedules. That's why investing in the right bedding can make a world of difference when it comes to getting a good night’s sleep. As temperatures heat up, now's the time to swap out your bedding for soft, cooling sheets that suit the season.
If you've always found it difficult to cool down at night during the summer, Oprah Winfrey's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth is currently holding a Summer Blowout Sale to help you create a perfectly restful sleep space.
Whether you are looking for lightweight sheets with impressive cooling capabilities or some Oprah-approved pajamas, Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto her Favorite Things lists five years in a row are now on sale for up to 25% off.
Oprah loves Cozy Earth for their ultra-soft, breathable bedding that is perfect for hot sleepers because the temperature-regulating technology helps keep your body cool while you snooze. The hypoallergenic sheets, pillow cases, duvet covers and comforters are made from 100% viscose from bamboo that feels degrees cooler than cotton.
Described by Oprah as “the softest EVER," the cooling sheets along with the bamboo pajamas are excellent for lazy mornings, cozy nights, and everything in between.
Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
The summer-ready bamboo sheet set includes a fitted sheet, top sheet and two pillowcases. With a breathable fabric that does not trap excess heat under the covers, you will always stay cool and comfortable in bed—no matter the season.
Cozy Earth has been featured in Oprah's Favorite Things lists for five consecutive years. In addition to cooling bedding, Cozy Earth offers chic and buttery-soft loungewear from pajama sets to joggers and socks that make excellent additions to anyone's wardrobe. Ahead, save on more Oprah-loved bedding and loungewear during the Cozy Earth Summer Blowout Sale happening now.
Cozy Earth Deals on Oprah's Favorites
She will love Oprah's favorite pajamas that are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep her feeling cool.
The perfect joggers for chilly weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things.
Oprah described these breathable, plush lounge socks as the “softest EVER".
From comforters to sleep dresses and robes, Cozy Earth's cuddly materials provide just the right amount of comfort and warmth for a better night's sleep. Don’t let the heat keep you up at night. Shop more of the best deals on Cozy Earth's summer sleep essentials below during their end of summer sale.
Shop More Cozy Earth Deals
Made from 100% viscose from bamboo, Cozy Earth's silky smooth duvet cover will keep you warm throughout the winter months. The Bamboo Duvet Cover comes in five different shades and is perfect to pair with the Cozy Earth Comforter.
Get the short-sleeve version of Oprah's favorite set of bamboo pajamas for warm weather nights.
This durable stretch-knit will fit any size and you can style this with joggers when you're out running errands, going on a date, or lounging in the house.
A one-and-done dress for sleeping in and lounging in.
A lightweight and comfortable robe perfect to pack for all of your travels.
Made from breathable, 4-way stretch bamboo viscose, this crew pullover is 45% off in this light grey color and 25% off in other colors, including black, charcoal, navy and ivory.
"The material is delicious," one reviewer says. "The quality is superb. The relaxing sense that I achieve—priceless."
