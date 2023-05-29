If you've been thinking of upgrading your living room setup, now is the perfect time to snag an unbeatable deal on Samsung's state-of-the-art TVs. The Samsung Memorial Day Sale is offering up to $4,000 off a range of best-selling 4K TVs — including the sleek their Frame TV model — to create the at-home theater experience of your dreams.

Shop Samsung TV Deals

Memorial Day TV sales bring some of the best deals on TVs you'll see all year. Whether you’re on the hunt for a TV with vividly realistic 3D sound or an outdoor TV for your patio, you can score massive discounts right now on Samsung's 4K displays.

One of the most popular TVs included in Samsung's Memorial Day sale is the fan-favorite Frame TV. Perfect for the interior design-obsessed who don't want to compromise their home's aesthetic, the innovative TV doubles as wall art when not in use. Samsung's Frame TV features a customizable bezel and Art Mode function that displays your favorite photos and art when turned off.

Samsung's newer TVs can provide an improved viewing experience with 4K resolution and advanced OLED technology. Below, check out the best TV deals to shop during the Samsung Memorial Day Sale. But don't delay — these deals won't last, so take advantage of these savings before they're gone for good.

The Best Memorial Day 2023 TV Deals from Samsung

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

