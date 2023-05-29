Samsung Memorial Day TV Deals: Save Up to $4,000 on The Frame TV and More
If you've been thinking of upgrading your living room setup, now is the perfect time to snag an unbeatable deal on Samsung's state-of-the-art TVs. The Samsung Memorial Day Sale is offering up to $4,000 off a range of best-selling 4K TVs — including the sleek their Frame TV model — to create the at-home theater experience of your dreams.
Memorial Day TV sales bring some of the best deals on TVs you'll see all year. Whether you’re on the hunt for a TV with vividly realistic 3D sound or an outdoor TV for your patio, you can score massive discounts right now on Samsung's 4K displays.
One of the most popular TVs included in Samsung's Memorial Day sale is the fan-favorite Frame TV. Perfect for the interior design-obsessed who don't want to compromise their home's aesthetic, the innovative TV doubles as wall art when not in use. Samsung's Frame TV features a customizable bezel and Art Mode function that displays your favorite photos and art when turned off.
Right now, Samsung is offering up to $800 off six sizes of the stylish Frame TV. With its customizable TV bezel and Art Mode function, the Frame TV transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV.
Samsung's newer TVs can provide an improved viewing experience with 4K resolution and advanced OLED technology. Below, check out the best TV deals to shop during the Samsung Memorial Day Sale. But don't delay — these deals won't last, so take advantage of these savings before they're gone for good.
The Best Memorial Day 2023 TV Deals from Samsung
Every detail on this TV bursts to life with realistic contrast and brilliance. Designed to reduce glare and deliver brilliant color across your screen, Ultra Viewing Angle makes sure you’ve got amazing picture quality, from virtually anywhere in the room.
Watch the deep blacks and bright whites pop from LED lights directly behind your screen. Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound makes your TV's sound move with the on-screen action.
Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save up to $4,000 on the Terrace.
Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The anti-glare TV screen also means there’s a great view from every seat.
Save $500 and see your favorite content with incredible color, contrast, and upscaled to spectacular 4K resolution with this TV's intelligent AI-based processor. Scene by scene, the Neo Quantum Processor 4K uses deep learning to analyze your content and optimize it with 4K upscaling.
Displaying over a billion shades of color, this smart TV is equipped with Neo Quantum HDR that adapts contrast to best fit each scene.
Enjoy $100 off the new S95C OLED 4K Smart TV with mesmerizing picture quality and a sleek LaserSlim design.
With super precise LEDs that display incredible contrast even in sunlit rooms, this smart TV will make your home feel like a theater.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.
