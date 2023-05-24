Shopping

Samsung Memorial Day TV Deals: Save Up to $5,000 On The Frame and More 4K TVs

By Lauren Gruber
Samsung Memorial Day TV Deals
Samsung

If you've been thinking of upgrading your living room setup, now is the perfect time to snag an unbeatable deal on Samsung's state-of-the-art TVs. The Samsung Memorial Day Sale is offering up to $5,000 off a range of best-selling 4K TVs to create the at-home theater experience of your dreams.

Memorial Day TV sales bring some of the best deals on TVs you'll see all year. Whether you’re on the hunt for a TV with vividly realistic 3D sound or an outdoor TV for your patio, you can score massive discounts right now on Samsung's 4K displays.

One of the most popular TVs included in Samsung's Memorial Day sale is the cult-favorite Frame TV. Perfect for the interior design-obsessed who don't want to compromise their home's aesthetic, the innovative TV doubles as wall art when not in use. Samsung's Frame TV features a customizable bezel and Art Mode function that displays your favorite photos and art when turned off.

65” Samsung The Frame Smart TV
65” Class LS03B Samsung The Frame Smart TV
Samsung
65” Samsung The Frame Smart TV

Right now, Samsung is offering up to $800 off six sizes of the stylish Frame TV. With its customizable TV bezel and Art Mode function, the Frame TV transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV.

$2,000$1,700

Samsung's newer TVs can provide an improved watching experience with 4K resolution and advanced OLED technology. Below, check out the best TV deals to shop during the Samsung Memorial Day Sale this week. But don't delay — we're just days away from the holiday weekend, so take advantage of these savings before they're gone for good.

The Best Memorial Day 2023 TV Deals from Samsung

75" Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
75" Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
Samsung
75" Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV

Every detail on this TV bursts to life with realistic contrast and brilliance. Designed to reduce glare and deliver brilliant color across your screen, Ultra Viewing Angle makes sure you’ve got amazing picture quality, from virtually anywhere in the room.

$3,500$2,000
55" Class QLED 4K Smart TV Q80B (2022)
65" Samsung Class Q80B QLED 4K TV
Samsung
55" Class QLED 4K Smart TV Q80B (2022)

Watch the deep blacks and bright whites pop from LED lights directly behind your screen. Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound makes your TV's sound move with the on-screen action.

$1,200$950
65" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
The Terrace 65" Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
65" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV

Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save up to $4,000 on the Terrace. 

$10,000$6,500
65” The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
65” Class The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
65” The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV

Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The anti-glare TV screen also means there’s a great view from every seat. 

$5,000$4,000
55” Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
55” Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
55” Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Save $500 and see your favorite content with incredible color, contrast, and upscaled to spectacular 4K resolution with this TV's intelligent AI-based processor. Scene by scene, the Neo Quantum Processor 4K uses deep learning to analyze your content and optimize it with 4K upscaling.

$1,500$1,000
75" Class QN85C Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
75" Class QN85C Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
Samsung
75" Class QN85C Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)

Displaying over a billion shades of color, this smart TV is equipped with Neo Quantum HDR that adapts contrast to best fit each scene.

$2,700$2,400
65" Class The Serif QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2022)
43" Class The Serif QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
65" Class The Serif QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2022)

One of our favorite features on The Serif is the Ambient Mode+ — it's like a live wallpaper for your TV. When you select Ambient Mode+, you can select between two different patterns that display on your TV screen. You don't have to deal with a boring old black screen when you aren't using your TV. 

$2,000$1,700
43" Class The Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2022)
43" Class The Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
43" Class The Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2022)

Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position or turn the Sero vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. Either way, The Sero rotates and displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy everything full-screen without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV.

$1,500$1,400
55" Class S95C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
55" Class S95C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
Samsung
55" Class S95C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023)

Enjoy $100 off the new S95C OLED 4K Smart TV with mesmerizing picture quality and a sleek LaserSlim design.

$2,500$2,400
55" Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
65" Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
Samsung
55" Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)

With super precise LEDs that display incredible contrast even in sunlit rooms, this smart TV will make your home feel like a theater.

$1,200$1,100

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

