The 2024 Super Bowl is just under two weeks away, and if you're looking to pick up a new TV to watch the big game, Samsung just kicked off its epic Game Day Deals. Today, Samsung launched a wide range of Super Bowl TV deals with massive savings on its top-rated screens.

Now through Sunday, February 4, you can save up to $1,000 on the Samsung Frame TV. Four sizes of the cult-favorite 4K TV are steeply discounted ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. If you're looking to upgrade your TV in time for the big game, find the perfect size Frame TV for your space on sale below.

Samsung TVs are known for delivering an immersive watching experience and that is no different on the stylish Frame TV. Samsung's artful Frame TV can not only stream your favorite TV shows or movies from the built-in Tizen interface, but it is one of the most visually stunning QLED TVs out there.

Featuring vibrant picture and sound that are both automatically optimized, the Samsung Frame TV utilizes Quantum Dot technology to present a gorgeous picture and lifelike color that always stays natural and true. By switching to Art Mode, the Frame TV allows you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography and create your own personal art exhibit.

When the latest 2022 model of the Samsung Frame TV launched, Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the top-rated TV that gives paintings and photographs the look of an actual work of art framed in your customizable bezel. It makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in Art Mode. The anti-reflection screen and the premium matte finish reduce the effects of glare so your shows will look as good in the morning as they do at night with the lights on.

Along with the Frame TV, Samsung's Super Bowl TV deals include more QLED 4K TVs and Neo QLED 8K TVs for up to $3,000 off. Be sure to also check out our guides to the best Super Bowl TV deals happening at Amazon and Best Buy right now.

Shop Samsung's Super Bowl TV Deals

