Amazon's eagerly awaited return of Prime Day is here, which takes place on October 10 and 11. During the huge fall Prime Day shopping event, the retailer is offering huge deals on Samsung products, including the Galaxy smartphones. If you are considering a smartphone upgrade, there are serious discounts on Samsung's previous generation Galaxy lineup. Right now, Amazon is offering $500 off the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which marks the starting price of the 512GB model down to its all-time low price $899. Available in white, black, green, and burgundy, the Galaxy S22 Ultra deal is available on all storage capacities.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, which makes it the best Samsung phone for capturing photos in low light. Score this Galaxy S22 Ultra at its lowest price ever. $1,400 $899 Shop Now

The impressive previous-gen smartphone is packed with unbelievable camera skills and boasts lightning-fast performance and load times. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes equipped with an S Pen so you can write, draw and more, directly on the screen. With a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, it has a feature called Vision Booster that can adjust the brightness throughout the day.

For an excellent camera phone, the S22 Ultra supports 8K recording. Samsung's second-newest generation of the Ultra has a 108MP main lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 10MP 10x telephoto lens, a 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a 40MP selfie lens.

Released in February, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is also on sale during Amazon second Prime Day. The S23 Ultra's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions. Other smartphone features include an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three newest models.

Plus, shop more of the best Prime Day deals on Samsung's Galaxy S23 models.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 No matter where you are, the S23's Adaptive Vision Booster adjusts your screen’s brightness while keeping your content looking amazing. Share every detail of life’s most share-worthy moments with the impressive 50MP high-resolution camera. $800 $650 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23+ The powerful Samsung Galaxy S23+ is over $100 off in four different colors to choose from. You don't want to miss out on this early Prime Day deal. $1,200 $1,075 Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

