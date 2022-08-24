Let's be honest: There are televisions that are, well, televisions, and there are televisions that might as well be works of art. The Samsung Frame TV falls into the latter category and it is the perfect solution for those looking to elevate their style with a QLED 4K TV screen that doubles as wall art.

For 2022, Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the Frame TV that makes artwork almost look like canvas. It makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in art mode. The 2022 Samsung Frame TV includes the same beloved features like crisp image quality, a slim fit, and a customizable bezel, but now the 4K TV has an updated user interface, which brings all your favorite content together — no matter what streaming service it lives on. An anti-reflection screen and the premium matte finish limit reduce the effects of glare so your shows will look as good in the morning as they do at night with the lights on.

Right now, the 2022 Samsung Frame TV is on sale for its best price ever at Woot, an Amazon-owned deal site. Get the 85-inch version of the newest Frame TV model for $1,200 off or the 55-inch and 50-inch for 27% off.

The popular 2021 Frame TV model is on sale at Samsung ahead of Labor Day 2022. With the 85-inch Frame TV at $1,000 off, these are early Labor Day deals you don’t want to miss to transform your living space. Ahead, get the best discounts on the Samsung Frame TV available right now.