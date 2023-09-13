The Discover Samsung event is back for another round of massive discounts and savings this fall. From now through Sunday, September 17, you can head to Samsung to save big on the latest and greatest 4K TVs, smart appliances and so much more. Each day this week, Samsung is introducing special daily deals and limited-time Flash Deals that last just four hours or until the product sells out.

For today only, you can get up to 33% off the Samsung Frame TV. With savings up to $1,000, these are the lowest prices we've seen on Samsung's stunning QLED 4K TV this year.

During the Discover Samsung fall sale, seven sizes of the cult-favorite Frame TV are on sale, from an apartment-friendly 32-inch to an 85-inch model worthy of a home theater. Regardless of which size you select, you can feel confident that you’re getting a high-quality TV at an unbeatable price.

Samsung TVs are known for delivering an immersive watching experience and that is no different on the stylish Frame TV. Samsung's artful Frame TV can not only stream your favorite TV shows or movies from the built-in Tizen interface, but it is one of the most visually stunning QLED TVs out there. Featuring vibrant picture and sound that are both automatically optimized, the Samsung Frame TV utilizes Quantum Dot technology to present a gorgeous picture and lifelike color that always stays natural and true.

By switching to Art Mode, the Frame TV allows you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography and create your own personal art exhibit.

When the latest 2022 model of the Samsung Frame TV launched, Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the top-rated TV that gives paintings and photographs the look of an actual work of art framed in your customizable bezel. It makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in Art Mode. The anti-reflection screen and the premium matte finish reduce the effects of glare so your shows will look as good in the morning as they do at night with the lights on.

Along with the Frame TV, the Discover Samsung Event is filled with end-of-summer discounts across the entire Samsung ecosystem. Whether you want some new tech or your home could use an upgraded appliance, the Discover Samsung fall sale has you covered. Check out our guides to more of the best deals on 8K TVs, appliances and Galaxy smartphones to shop from the Samsung sale this week.

