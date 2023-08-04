Sales & Deals

Save 20% on Affordable Furniture to Upgrade Your Space During the Apt2B Friends & Family Sale

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Apt2B 4th of July Sale
Apt2B

If you're looking to spruce up your space with a new accent chair, sectional or a plush rug that will bring everything together, Apt2B has got you covered. Apt2B has made it a mission to create beautiful furniture and home decor that not only looks good, but is also built to last. For a summer refresh, Apt2B just kicked off a sitewide sale with steep discounts, making it easy to find stylish and modern furniture that fits any budget.

Shop the Apt2B Sale

Now through Tuesday, August 14, you can get up to 20% off best-selling furniture pieces at the Apt2B Friends & Family Sale

Whether you’re revamping the entire living room or just looking to pick up a perfect nightstand, the Apt2B sale is practically a one-stop shop for your summer furniture shopping. Since high-quality, furniture pieces can be expensive, seasonal sales from your favorite brands is the best way to go when you’re looking to purchase big-ticket items like sofas, beds, and mattresses

Ahead, check out our top picks from the Apt2B Friends & Family Sale to update your home without spending a small fortune.

Aiken Platform Bed
Aiken Platform Bed
Apt2B
Aiken Platform Bed

This modern platform bed features a contrasting fabric headboard in graphite and is supported by a sturdy frame with smooth, rounded edges.

$2,128$1,702
June Curved Nightstand
June Curved Nightstand
Apt2B
June Curved Nightstand

The June Nightstand is the perfect accent to boho or transitional interiors—to soften the look, pair it with textured decor and fabrics like velvet or linen.

$1,178$958
Pasadena Sideboard
Pasadena Sideboard
Apt2B
Pasadena Sideboard

Made of beautiful Sheesham wood, the Pasadena Sideboard adds some much needed visual flair to your dining room, living room, or even your bedroom.

$2,578$2,062
Aiken Dining Bundle
Aiken Dining Bundle
Apt2B
Aiken Dining Bundle

If you're in the market for a new dining room table and chairs, this dining bundle is made from solid wood. Along with the gorgeous table, you'll get six upholstered chairs. 

$3,378$2,702
Bandit Ave Coffee Table
Bandit Ave Coffee Table
Apt2B
Bandit Ave Coffee Table

The Bandit Ave Coffee Table offers multiple levels for convenient storage. Books, magazines, and remotes can all live on the black metal shelf so that you can show off the full range of the solid wood surface.

$1,150$926
June Bookcase with Full Doors
June Bookcase with Full Doors
Apt2B
June Bookcase with Full Doors

The June Bookcase with Full Doors offers eight storage cubbies and looks grand on its own or paired with a similar style in your office or bedroom.

$2,128$1,702
Anders Leather Ottoman
Anders Leather Ottoman
Apt2B
Anders Leather Ottoman

The Italian-designed Anders Leather Ottoman is second to none with ultra-slim track arms, generous cushion, a deep rich blue natural leather, and understated legs. 

$1,088$728
Harlow 2pc Leather Sectional Sofa
Harlow 2pc Leather Sectional Sofa
Apt2B
Harlow 2pc Leather Sectional Sofa

There's something about a leather couch that just makes a space seem more upscale. This leather sectional is not only regal, but will also seat a crowd. 

$4,258$2,698
Carson Chair
Carson Chair
Apt2B
Carson Chair

Add a bit of whimsy to your living room with this adorable accent chair. Mixing and match the fabric color and wood stain to make a piece all of your own. 

$1,789$1,438
Annandale Table Lamp
Annandale Table Lamp
Apt2B
Annandale Table Lamp

The Annandale Table Lamp is sleek, stylish and features more height than most average table lamps. The ribbed ceramic base adds a simple yet elegant accent to your console table or credenza.

$208$166
Hanover Rug
Hanover Rug
Apt2B
Hanover Rug

The ideal finishing touch? A rug that really ties your room together! Quality construction and a unique use of color and texture combine to create a beautiful yet functional piece that holds its own in high-traffic spaces.

$348$278

