A long-lasting scented candle is the perfect gift in any season — but it's an especially romantic one for Valentine's Day. Lighting a candle can be a self-care ritual and help someone unwind with their favorite TV show. Whether you're collecting candles to light every day and night for that cozy homey vibe or you're just trying to find a wonderfully relaxing gift for your Valentine, you’re in luck. Right now, Homesick is offering 25% off its entire site.

Cult-favorite candle company Homesick makes thoughtful scents for every holiday-related occasion, including Valentine's Day. There are so many beautiful candle scents to shop that can help set the tone for a romantic evening and elevate any date night. From lavender and amber to rose, vanilla, sandalwood, peony, jasmine and more floral notes — a candle really is the sweetest of Valentine's Day gifts.

Shop Homesick's Candle Sale

Homesick candles are meant to smell like home and help you walk down memory lane. From scents that help you feel closer to your hometown to Harry Potter-themed candles for the Hufflepuff in your life, these thoughtful Valentine's Day gifts will show the one you love just how much you care.

Ahead, shop some of our favorite candles from the Homesick Valentine's Day Sale with dreamy scents worth adding to your cart.

Thank You, Mom Candle Homesick Thank You, Mom Candle Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to make moms feel loved and appreciated. Few things are as surprising or touching as receiving an unexpected "thank you" — especially one that smells like sage and a bouquet of freshly trimmed flowers. $38 $29 Shop Now

Harry Potter Gryffindor Candle Homesick Harry Potter Gryffindor Candle Notes of smoked cedar escape the fireplace as cinnamon layers determination and bravery into each student. Surprise your Valentine with secret artwork behind the label that reveals itself as the candle burns. $44 $33 Shop Now

Date Night Candle Homesick Date Night Candle Cozy up for a romantic night in with notes of fig, cashmere, and red currant complimented by woody patchouli to set the mood. $38 $29 Shop Now

Bonfire Nights Candle Homesick Bonfire Nights Candle Notes of smoky embers and perfectly roasted marshmallows fill the air to transport your loved one to nights around the campfire. $38 $29 Shop Now

Sunday Farmstand Candle Homesick Sunday Farmstand Candle If your special someone loves Sundays at the Farmers Market, bring the smell of a fragrant bouquet and fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables to them. $38 $29 Shop Now

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

RELATED CONTENT:

9 Valentine's Day Flower Delivery Services For Your Special Someone

Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Every Harry Styles Lover in Your Life

The Ultimate Valentine's Day Guide: Gifts, What to Wear and More

Save Up to 75% on Kate Spade Valentine's Day Handbags, PJs and Jewelry

Save 20% On Great Jones Cookware and Bakeware for Valentine's Day

The Best Meal Delivery Deals to Score Ahead of Valentine's Day

25 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools to Gift for Valentine's Day

The 40 Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men That'll Arrive on Time

BaubleBar's Minnie Mouse Bag Charms Make The Cutest Valentine's Gifts