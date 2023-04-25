Save up to 20% on Stylish Furniture, Home Decor and More During Apt2B's Sale
If you're looking to spruce up your space with a new accent chair or a plush rug that will bring everything together, Apt2B should be your first stop. Apt2B has made it a mission to create beautiful furniture and home decor that not only looks good, but is also built to last.
Now through Tuesday, May 9, shoppers can score 20% off across Apt2B's entire site during the Live Colorfully Sale. You don't need a code to cash in on these markdowns, all you have to do is add your favorite furniture to your cart for instant savings.
Not only does the new season call for a proper spring cleaning, but it's also a perfect time to tidy up and throw out the old odds, ends and furniture that is no longer serving you, a la Marie Kondo. Once you've donated that worn-out couch or scuffed coffee table, it's time to bring in the new.
Here at ET, we love keeping up with home decor and interior style trends so you can rest assured that we know what is in for spring. If you want to upgrade your living room, bedroom or dining room, shop the trendiest pieces that will make your place pop. Below, we've gathered our top picks from Apt2B's Live Colorfully Sale to shop now before it ends.
For a completely unique bed frame, check out this upholstered option in cobalt velvet.
If you're in the market for a new dining room table and chairs, this dining bundle is made from solid wood. Along with the gorgeous table, you'll get six upholstered chairs.
Made from teak wood, this coffee table is one-of-a-kind. It's sure to be a conversation starter in your home.
There's something about a leather couch that just makes a space seem more upscale. This leather sectional is not only regal, but will also seat a crowd.
Add this mid-century modern bench to your entryway or at the edge of your bed for a beautiful home accent that's also a convenient spot to slip on your shoes.
Your TV will never have looked so good as when it's sitting on this white media stand. The media stand has functional drawers and slatted cabinets that let your electronics breathe.
The burnt orange and geometric design of this mini table lamp gives groovy, retro vibes.
You'll need a spot to place your beverages and remote, so why not on use this cool engineered wood side table with an oak wood veneer? Just don't forget your coaster.
Offered in gold or silver, these balloon-style dogs are too cute. They'd look great sitting on a bookshelf or dresser.
Sometimes the right throw pillow can tie a whole space together. Maybe this striped option is just what your home needs.
Light and bright, this light pink rug comes in a variety of sizes to perfectly fit your floor. The fringe detail adds another layer of charm.
Add a bit of whimsy to your living room with this adorable pink accent chair. Mixing and match the fabric color and wood stain to make a piece all of your own.
