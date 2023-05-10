Spring means warmer weather, extra hours of daylight, and flowers in bloom. Unfortunately, it also comes with seasonal allergies. With pollen season getting worse every year, it's no wonder air purifiers have become must-have home appliances. Air purifiers filter out allergens and other pollutants from the air, helping you breathe the cleanest air possible.

If you're looking for relief from spring allergies, protection against airborne toxins or improved air quality in your home, Molekule air purifiers are steeply discounted at Amazon right now. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, you can save up to 30% on Molekule's air cleaners for small and large spaces. The highly rated Molekule Air Mini+ and Air Pro both have capabilities to craft a better living environment almost instantly.

Shoppers rave about Molekule air purifiers not only because they are less noisy than Dyson's, but the compact machines also have a sleek design that seamlessly blends in to your home decor. Molekule's technology incorporates photoelectrochemical oxidation (PECO) to create powerful and effective air purifiers that transform your surroundings.

Unlike HEPA filters, which are used in many air purifying systems, PECO technology uses free radicals to break down the captured contaminants into harmless elements, such as water and carbon dioxide, which are then released back into the air. In other words, the contaminants captured by the filter are destroyed instead of remaining on the filter.

The Molekule Air Mini+ is designed for spaces up to 250 square feet while the Molekule Air Pro is great for high-traffic areas up to 1000 sq ft, such as living rooms, kitchens and home offices. That said, these air purifiers aren’t cheap, which is why today's Amazon deals are the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to the gift that keeps on giving: fresh air.

