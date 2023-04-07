Shopping

Save Up to 50% On Adidas' Most Popular Sneakers and Clothes During the Annual Favorites Sale

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Adidas Stan Smith
Adidas

Now that the weather is finally getting warmer, it's time to update our footwear for sunnier days ahead. Whether you actually enjoy running or just want to add a touch of streetwear style to your outfits, Adidas makes some of the most comfortable sneakers for everyone. Right now, you can save up to 50% on Adidas' most popular shoes, plus clothes and accessories for spring.

Shop the Adidas Sale

Now through Thursday, April 13, best-selling Adidas styles are marked down during the annual Adidas Favorites Sale. With iconic Adidas styles that rarely go on sale like NMD, Stan Smith, and Forum being massively discounted, don't wait to shop these epic deals.

Adidas Stan Smith shoes have been a staple of the brand for 50 years for their versatile style. With all the comfort of an athletic sneaker while pairing with everything from tracksuits to jeans and even dresses, it's no wonder why the Stan Smith is timeless. Now 50% off, the Stan Smith is one of the best styles to add to cart during the Favorites Sale.

Below, shop our favorite finds from the Adidas sale — while they're still in stock. For more shoe shopping inspo, check out the best running shoes for men and women along with our favorite white sneakers.

Best Adidas Deals for Men

Men's Stan Smith Shoes
Men's Stan Smith Shoes
Adidas
Men's Stan Smith Shoes

One of adidas' most popular styles, the Stan Smith is a classic for a reason — now made with recycled materials.

$100$80
Adicolor Seasonal Archive Windbreaker
Adicolor Seasonal Archive Windbreaker
Adidas
Adicolor Seasonal Archive Windbreaker

This lightweight, vintage-inspired windbreaker is perfect for the chilly days of early spring.

$90$72
Adicolor Seasonal Archive Sweatpants
Adicolor Seasonal Archive Sweatpants
Adidas
Adicolor Seasonal Archive Sweatpants

Pair these sweatpants with their matching hoodie or windbreaker for a coordinated look.

$65$52
NMD_R1 Primeblue Shoes
NMD_R1 Primeblue Shoes
Adidas
NMD_R1 Primeblue Shoes

Made with Primeblue, a high-performance material made with recycled ocean plastic, these running sneakers feature a stretchy knit upper and Boost cushioning.

$160$80
Graphics Monogram Tee
Graphics Monogram Tee
Adidas
Graphics Monogram Tee

A subtle logo makes this classic white tee easy to dress up or down.

$35$28
Forum Low Shoes
Forum Low Shoes
Adidas
Forum Low Shoes

Since the 1980s, the Forum sneaker has been a staple style from Adidas thanks to their polished look.

$110$88
Adicolor Essential Trace Shorts
Adicolor Essential Trace Shorts
Adidas
Adicolor Essential Trace Shorts

You can never have too many pairs of running shorts, so you may as well stock up while they're on sale.

$40$32
Solarcontrol Running Shoes
Solarcontrol Running Shoes
Adidas
Solarcontrol Running Shoes

Take 50% off these breathable, supportive running shoes equipped with BOOST cushioning.

$130$65

Best Adidas Deals for Women

NMD_R1 Shoes
NMD_R1 Shoes
Adidas
NMD_R1 Shoes

Your next run just got a whole lot better looking with the stylish NMD_R1 sneakers.

$160$80
Women's Stan Smith Shoes
Women's Stan Smith Shoes
Adidas
Women's Stan Smith Shoes

Everyone needs a classic pair of white sneakers for spring, and you can't go wrong with Stan Smiths.

$100$80
Terrex Agravic Pro Trail Running Skirt
Terrex Agravic Pro Trail Running Skirt
Adidas
Terrex Agravic Pro Trail Running Skirt

This breezy skirt will keep you cool and comfortable anywhere the trail takes you.

$80$64
Forum Low Shoes
Forum Low Shoes
Adidas
Forum Low Shoes

"Most comfortable pair of shoes I own!" praised one five-star reviewers of these signature Adidas sneakers. "I wear them almost every day."

$100$80
Forum Bonega Shoes
Forum Bonega Shoes
Adidas
Forum Bonega Shoes

The Forum style we know and love, now available in platforms for extra height.

$120$96
Trefoil Monogram Bucket Hat
Trefoil Monogram Bucket Hat
Adidas
Trefoil Monogram Bucket Hat

Keep the sun out of your eyes in style with this monogrammed bucket hat.

$34$28
Pureboost 22 Running Shoes
Pureboost 22 Running Shoes
Adidas
Pureboost 22 Running Shoes

Designed for short runs, these training sneakers are designed to energize with every step.

$140$112

RELATED CONTENT:

Save More Than 50% On adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes Ahead of Spring

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon

Ashton Kutcher Wore the Celeb-Loved Sneakers That Are Less Than $80

The Best Walking Shoes for Men To Wear This Spring

Shop The Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Spring Long

The Top 5 Shoe Styles to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe ASAP

Shop The Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in Spring 2023

The Saks Friends & Family Sale Has Epic Designer Deals for Spring