Save Up to $850 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra With This 24-Hour Deal

If you've been looking for the best deal on a top-tier smartphone, head to Samsung. The brand just kicked off this season's weeklong Discover Samsung sales event with a massive deal on the latest Galaxy S23 Ultra. With today's Discover Samsung Event Deal of the day, you can save up to $850 on the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 with an eligible trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Just released in February, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra normally starts at $1,380, but right now you can save up to $850 when you trade in select devices and cash in on the Samsung instant savings. $1,380 $450 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

For one day only, Samsung is offering a big trade-in deal, allowing you to save up to $750 when you trade in your old phone. On top of that, you will also get $100 in instant Samsung credit for up to $850 in total savings. Samsung officially launched the new lineup of Galaxy S23 smartphones in February and the S23 Ultra is one of the best smartphones out there now.

In addition to Samsung's fastest mobile processor ever, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features an upgraded 200-megapixel camera, which is nearly double the resolution of the S22 Ultra. Samsung said their improved and most advanced camera system is tailored for nearly any lighting conditions and engineered to render incredible detail — even in low light situations.

T-Mobile customers can get up to $1,100 off the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ — making the two smartphones virtually free. Choose your favorite color from Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender, and save big with the best Galaxy smartphone deals below.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23+ The S23 Plus comes with 4,700 mAh battery, so you can confidently binge-watch, game or surf the web without worrying about your phone dying. $1,000 FROM $0 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 No matter where you are, the S23's Adaptive Vision Booster adjusts your screen’s brightness while keeping your content looking amazing. Share every detail of life’s most share-worthy moments with the impressive 50MP high-resolution camera. $800 FROM $0 Shop Now

Powerful and sleeker with a slightly flatter design than its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra takes incredibly smooth video and has a built-in S Pen to use your phone as a notepad. The new 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor in the S23 Ultra captures epic moments with incredible precision. The Galaxy S23 series introduces fast autofocus and Samsung's first Super HDR selfie camera, jumping from 30fps to 60fps, for noticeably better front-facing images and videos. You can take 4K videos from the S23's 12MP selfie camera, too.

Take advantage of the big tech savings and upgrade your devices today with limited-time Samsung Galaxy S23 deals.

Shop Samsung Galaxy S23

For more Discover Samsung Spring Event savings, check out our guides to the best Frame TV deals, robot vacuums, and save on appliances to upgrade your home.

RELATED CONTENT:

Today's Best Deals at the Spring Discover Samsung Sale Event

Samsung Frame TV Deals: Save Up to $800 Today

Best Laptop Deals 2023: Apple, Samsung, Microsoft & More

Samsung's Top-Rated Cordless Stick Vacuum Is On Sale

Samsung TV Deals: Save Up to $2,000 On Top TV Models

The Best Electronics Deals at Walmart to Save On TVs, Laptops and More

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now: Tech, Home, Fashion and More

The Best Headphone & Earbud Deals on Beats, Samsung, and More

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now: Tech, Home, Fashion and More