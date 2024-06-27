Selena Gomez is offering an update on the upcoming Wizard of Waverly Place reboot.

The 31-year-old actress beamed as she discussed the project with her Only Murders in the Building co-star, Martin Short, as he guest hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday.

"I'm so excited," she said to rapturous applause from the studio audience.

"It's a show that means a lot to me," she continued. "I will be in the first episode. I'm executive producing it and it brings me to tears because that is the beginning of where I started, and to honor it in this way has truly been a blast."

She added, "I can't wait for people to see it."

Last month, Gomez appeared alongside Wizards co-star David Henrie in a first look image of the upcoming Disney Channel series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

The duo played siblings Alex and Justin in the magical Russo family on the original show for more than 100 episodes over four seasons from October 2007 to January 2012.

"The series follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo," according to a press release. "When Justin's sister, Alex, brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities -- and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World."

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ later this year.

But first, Gomez returns for season 4 of Only Murders in the Building on Hulu, premiering on Aug. 27.

The latest chapter in the mystery-comedy series follows its central trio of true crime podcasters -- Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short) and Mabel Mora (Gomez) -- as they travel to Los Angeles to oversee a Hollywood studio's adaptation of their story to the big screen.

Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy and Zach Galifianakis are all joining the cast as themselves -- Hollywood stars who have been cast in the feature adaptation of Only Murders. Longoria is playing movie Mabel, Levy is the cinematic Charles and Galifianakis is an Oscar-worthy Oliver.

Additionally, Meryl Streep is returning for OMITB's fourth season as Loretta Durkin and Da'Vine Joy Randolph is back as police detective Donna Williams.

Melissa McCarthy, Molly Shannon, Richard Kind, Kumail Nanjiani, Desmin Borges, Siena Werber, Lilian Rebelo, Richard Kind, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Catherine Cohen and Jin Ha have also joined the cast this season.

Gomez and Short showed off their close friendship during Wednesday's late-night appearance, with Gomez even offering her 74-year-old co-star a makeover with her Rare Beauty products that they use on set.

Only Murders in the Building season 4 premieres Aug. 27 on Hulu, with new episodes released weekly. Seasons 1-3 are streaming now.

