Shopping

Shop Cute and Comfortable Loungewear Sets for Spring Travel — Sweatsuits, Athleisure and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
travel fits
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Whether you have spring break travel coming up quickly or summer vacation plans on the horizon, a good plane outfit can make or break your jet-setting experience. Jeans and trousers may look polished, but who wants to wear real pants on a flight? And your grubby old sweatpants might be cozy, but there are plenty of comfy options out there that still make you look put-together.

To help you pick the perfect travel outfit, we've found the best loungewear options out there for every budget, style and size. If you're committed to sweats on the plane, a comfy matching set from SKIMS or Oprah's favorite Cozy Earth will elevate your look. For a sportier aesthetic, a workout set from lululemon or Amazon is an easy choice. Can't be bothered to wear pants on a flight? An exercise dress or maxi skirt set is right for you. 

Plus, we've even picked out the best shoes for traveling, from fashionable sneakers to slip-ons that make the TSA line a breeze.

Below, shop our favorite loungewear for travel from Amazon, Spanx, Girlfriend Collective and more. For even more travel hacks, check out our carry-on essentials for a smooth flight.

Best Sweatsuits for Travel

SKIMS Cotton Fleece Pullover Hoodie and Jogger Set
SKIMS Cotton Fleece Pullover Hoodie and Jogger Set
SKIMS
SKIMS Cotton Fleece Pullover Hoodie and Jogger Set

Designed with ultra-soft cotton fleece, the SKIMS pullover hoodie and joggers can be paired together to create the perfect set. 

$72
COTTON FLEECE PULLOVER HOODIE
$68
COTTON FLEECE JOGGER
Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set
Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set
Amazon
Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set

With its borrowed-from-the-boys classic look, this is the jogger set you've always wanted to wear. The cropped outfit comes in 18 vibrant colors.

$60$47
Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Jogger Pants
Rib-Knit Bamboo Jogger Pants
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Jogger Pants

Oprah-approved brand Cozy Earth's ribbed set features a viscose-bamboo fabric. Not only are they stylish and soft, but they're also sustainable.

$150$120
$145$116
MATCHING HOODIE
Girlfriend Collective Ivory 50/50 Half-Zip Sweatshirt
Girlfriend Collective Ivory 50/50 Half-Zip Sweatshirt
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Ivory 50/50 Half-Zip Sweatshirt

Even if you're still technically wearing sweats, you'll feel more put-together in a cute and comfy matching set.

$88
$78
MATCHING SWEATS
Savage X Fenty Xssential Racer Cropped Hoodie
Xssential Racer Cropped Hoodie
Savage X Fenty
Savage X Fenty Xssential Racer Cropped Hoodie

This ultra-soft sweatshirt with a cropped fit, dropped shoulder, and raw edge details is about to become your new favorite hoodie.

$75$36
WITH NEW XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP
$85$39
MATCHING JOGGER

Best Athleisure Sets for Travel

Old Navy Light Support PowerPress Strappy Longline Sports Bra
Old Navy Light Support PowerPress Strappy Longline Sports Bra
Old Navy
Old Navy Light Support PowerPress Strappy Longline Sports Bra

Available in sizes XS-4X, this tank provides light support to keep you cool and comfy on your journey.

$25$18
$30$20
MATCHING LEGGINGS
Seamless High Waist Leggings and Quick-Dry Yoga Crop Tops
Pinksavior Seamless High Waist Leggings and Quick-Dry Yoga Crop Tops
Amazon
Seamless High Waist Leggings and Quick-Dry Yoga Crop Tops

Featuring a compression crop top and seamless yoga pants, this set can be worn together or separately with ease. It comes in this sunny yellow color, as well as black, brown, grey, red, orange, white, blue and green.

$50$23
WITH COUPON
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"
lululemon
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"

Made of buttery-soft Nulu fabric, lululemon's Align leggings are one of the brand's best-selling styles for a reason.

$98
$68
MATCHING TANK
Buttergene 2 Piece Long Sleeve Yoga Outfit
Buttergene 2 Piece Long Sleeve Yoga Outfit
Amazon
Buttergene 2 Piece Long Sleeve Yoga Outfit

Feel sleek and snatched in this long-sleeved tee and legging set.

$35$28

Best Dresses and Skirt Sets for Travel

Naggoo Women's Short Sleeve Split Maxi Dress
Naggoo Women's Short Sleeve Split Maxi Dress
Amazon
Naggoo Women's Short Sleeve Split Maxi Dress

When in doubt, a breezy T-shirt dress is always a good option for travel.

$31
WITH COUPON
Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress

The OV Exercise Dress — which takes the shape of a classic tennis dress — has some new updates such as adjustable T-back straps and an additional pocket for your phone. Plus, it's made with the same LightSpeed material as the OG version, which will keep you cool and comfortable.

$100
Chouyatou Women's Turtleneck 2 Piece Outfit
chouyatou Women's Turtleneck 2 Piece Outfit
Amazon
Chouyatou Women's Turtleneck 2 Piece Outfit

It looks fancy because of the skirt, but this sweater set is so cozy and stretchy that you'll be comfortable wearing it all day. 

$40
Spanx AirEssentials Mock Neck Dress
Spanx AirEssentials Mock Neck Dress
Spanx
Spanx AirEssentials Mock Neck Dress

This mock neck dress is composed of ultra-lightweight AirEssentials fabric, making it a comfortable choice for travel.

$128

Best Comfy Shoes for Travel

Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker
Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker
Everlane
Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker

These cross-trainers from Everlane are made from recycled leather scraps, a process that requires no tanning or dyeing for minimal waste, so you can look good and feel good about wearing them.

$110$77
Superga 2750 COTU Classic
Superga 2750 COTU Classic
Amazon
Superga 2750 COTU Classic

The Cotu Classic sneaker from Superga adds an element of casual polish to any outfit. It's no wonder they're a favorite of the always fashionable Kate Middleton.

$41 AND UP
New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer
New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer
Amazon
New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer

These chunky sneakers are made of 100% leather with a cushioned sole.

$75$64
Arromic Washable Round Toe Knit Ballet Flats
Arromic Washable Round Toe Knit Ballet Flats
Amazon
Arromic Washable Round Toe Knit Ballet Flats

These elegant ballet flats are easy to slip on and off during security check-in.

$39
Allbirds Women's Tree Loungers
Allbirds Women's Tree Loungers
Allbirds
Allbirds Women's Tree Loungers

For days when you can't be bothered to lace up a pair of shoes, go for these ultra-comfy slip-ons.

$100

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces to Sport This Spring

Get Apple's AirTag 4-Pack On Sale for $90 Ahead of Your Spring Travels

Monos Teams Up With Magnolia Bakery to Make Travel Even Sweeter

lululemon's Best-Selling Align Leggings Are Available Now for $59

Shop the Best Amazon Activewear Styles That Look Similar to Gymshark

Shop The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Spring

The 23 Best Leggings for Women for Every Activity and Budget

Forever 21 Taps TikTok Star Alix Earle for Latest Juicy Couture Collab

What to Pack In Your Carry-On Bag for Spring 2023, According to TikTok

Shop The Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear