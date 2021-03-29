Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Meghan Markle's chic espadrille sandals are on sale at the Amazon Big Winter Sale event. The Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrille is just the sandal you need to feel royal.

The Duchess of Sussex wore the pair back in 2018 while visiting Australia with Prince Harry. The lace-up wedge style has also been worn by her sister-in-law Kate Middleton. The sandals look great with a range of outfits from dresses to jeans and a top.

We suggest you hurry as these duchess-beloved sandals are selling out fast.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Bondi Beach, Australia, in Oct. 2018. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images





Shop the Duchess of Sussex's Castañer espadrille sandals.

Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles Amazon Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles Grab this royal-approved espadrille wedge sandal from Castañer before it sells out. $135 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $190) BUY NOW

