Shop Meghan Markle's Castañer Espadrille Sandals at Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale

By ETonline Staff
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Meghan Markle's chic espadrille sandals are on sale at the Amazon Cyber Monday event. The Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrille is just the sandal you need to feel royal.

The Duchess of Sussex wore the pair back in 2018 while visiting Australia with Prince Harry. The lace-up wedge style has also been worn by her sister-in-law Kate Middleton. The sandals look great with a range of outfits from dresses to jeans and a top. 

We suggest you hurry as these duchess-beloved sandals are selling out fast. Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 is only one day, but you still have time to score this deal.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Bondi Beach, Australia, in Oct. 2018.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Shop the Duchess of Sussex's Castañer espadrille sandals.

Carina Wedge Espadrilles
Castañer
Castaner Carina Wedge Espadrilles
Amazon
Carina Wedge Espadrilles
Castañer
Grab this royal-approved espadrille wedge sandal from Castañer before it sells out. 

