Shop Meghan Markle's Castañer Espadrille Sandals at Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale
Meghan Markle's chic espadrille sandals are on sale at Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale. The Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrille is just the sandal you need to feel royal.
The Duchess of Sussex wore the pair back in 2018 while visiting Australia with Prince Harry. The lace-up wedge style has also been worn by her sister-in-law Kate Middleton. The sandals look great with a range of outfits from dresses to jeans and a top.
Be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to unlock major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial.
Shop the Duchess of Sussex's Castañer espadrille sandals.
