Shop The Best Activewear Deals at Athleta's Sale: Save on Leggings, Bras, Joggers and More
The upcoming spring season calls for fresh activewear, cozy loungewear, and Athleta is a fan favorite for both. Offering high-quality athleisure for women of all shapes and sizes, Athleta has all of your workouts, hikes, and errand runs covered. Now through Monday, February 20, Athleta is having a massive President's Day weekend sale with up to 70% on the brand's leggings, t-shirts, jackets, joggers and more activewear essentials. Plus, Athleta is offering an extra 30% off all sale items.
Fitting in a good workout during your busy day can seem impossible, but finding the right clothes for the gym shouldn't be. The Athleta sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your workout drawer with comfortable pieces you'll love to wear. No promo code is needed to unlock these incredible activewear savings. The sale also applies to all girls' apparel, helping you save on pieces for your little ones too.
Athleta is known for its activewear made from sustainable materials, combining style and function for athletes, ensuring products that last. And even if you're not the type to work out, Athleta's apparel is great for lounging and everyday activities like working from home. Whether you’re in need of new tees, sports bras, or leggings, check out our top picks from the Athleta sale below.
This In Motion Seamless Tank will is perfect for everyday wear during the spring season.
The Rainier Tight features zip pockets to keep your essentials secure all day long.
With almost 2,000 5-star reviews, the Momentum Seamless Top is a favorite for its comfy feel and stretch.
For lounging or everyday wear, these Athleta breathable joggers feel silky sleek and light as air.
The Momentum Seamless Tee is crafted with hydrogen odor-controlling yarns, making it perfect to wear for high-impact workouts at the gym, studio or outdoors.
This cozy zip sweatshirt with insulation fabric will keep you warm and comfortable on cooler days.
This Powervita fabric is buttery soft with support that feels like a gentle hug.
Designed with seamless construction for maximum comfort and minimal chafing, the Momentum Seamless Tank is ideal for outdoor workouts during warmer months.
Athleta's Balance Hoodie features easy-access secure pockets and thumbholes to keep warm.
For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.
