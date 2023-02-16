The upcoming spring season calls for fresh activewear, cozy loungewear, and Athleta is a fan favorite for both. Offering high-quality athleisure for women of all shapes and sizes, Athleta has all of your workouts, hikes, and errand runs covered. Now through Monday, February 20, Athleta is having a massive President's Day weekend sale with up to 70% on the brand's leggings, t-shirts, jackets, joggers and more activewear essentials. Plus, Athleta is offering an extra 30% off all sale items.

Shop Athleta's Sale

Fitting in a good workout during your busy day can seem impossible, but finding the right clothes for the gym shouldn't be. The Athleta sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your workout drawer with comfortable pieces you'll love to wear. No promo code is needed to unlock these incredible activewear savings. The sale also applies to all girls' apparel, helping you save on pieces for your little ones too.

Athleta is known for its activewear made from sustainable materials, combining style and function for athletes, ensuring products that last. And even if you're not the type to work out, Athleta's apparel is great for lounging and everyday activities like working from home. Whether you’re in need of new tees, sports bras, or leggings, check out our top picks from the Athleta sale below.

Rainier Tight Athleta Rainier Tight The Rainier Tight features zip pockets to keep your essentials secure all day long. $109 $49 Shop Now

Savannah Jogger Athleta Savannah Jogger For lounging or everyday wear, these Athleta breathable joggers feel silky sleek and light as air. $98 $30 Shop Now

Momentum Seamless Tee Athleta Momentum Seamless Tee The Momentum Seamless Tee is crafted with hydrogen odor-controlling yarns, making it perfect to wear for high-impact workouts at the gym, studio or outdoors. $69 $35 Shop Now

Renew Bra Athleta Renew Bra This candy red bra will keep you feeling supported even during your hardest workouts. Plus, the style comes in both A-C and D-DD sizes. $49 $21 A-C Shop Now $49 $21 D-DD Shop Now

Momentum Seamless Tank Athleta Momentum Seamless Tank Designed with seamless construction for maximum comfort and minimal chafing, the Momentum Seamless Tank is ideal for outdoor workouts during warmer months. $59 $18 Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

