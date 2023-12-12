‘Tis the season of holiday sales, especially when it comes to all things beauty. With less than two week to go until Christmas, it's go time for crossing names off your holiday shopping list. Luckily, many of our favorite retailers are offering discounts on tons of beauty must-haves and gift sets from some of the most coveted brands.

Whether you’re looking for a holiday gift, stocking stuffers, or shopping for yourself, you can score steep discounts on best-selling beauty products. Celeb-loved brands like La Mer, NuFace and Fenty Beauty are on sale along with everyday essentials from Paula's Choice, Kiehl's and Murad.

As we head into winter, our skin care supply and makeup bags could use a refresh. These end-of-year savings make it easier to restock your beauty routine on a budget right now. Ahead, check out all the best holiday beauty deals to shop before Christmas. Consider your beauty gift shopping sorted.

Best Holiday Beauty Sales and Deals

Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Get gifting at Fenty Beauty's Flash Sale. Until December 15, you can save 25% on orders of $100 of more. 25% Off Fenty Beauty Shop Now

NuFACE NuFACE NuFACE Save 20% on best-selling gift sets from NuFace, including microcurrent facial toning devices, attachments and serums to lift and contour while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. 20% off NuFACE Shop Now

Dermstore Dermstore Dermstore From stocking stuffers to luxury devices, find something for every beauty lover on your list at Dermstore. Last-minute gifts are now up to 30% off. Up to 30% Off Dermstore Shop Now

Dyson Airwrap Amazon Dyson Airwrap The Dyson Airwrap comes with six different attachments to curl, shape, smooth, and hide flyaways with no extreme heat. $600 $499 Shop Now

Paula's Choice Paula's Choice Paula's Choice Get 20% off sitewide at Paula's Choice to unwrap your best skin this season with research-based skin care products for all skin types and skin concerns. 20% Off Paula's Choice Shop Now

Kiehl's Kiehl's Kiehl's Save 25% on everything at Kiehl's to upgrade your routine with healthy skin essentials. 25% Off Kiehl's Shop Now

SolaWave SolaWave SolaWave Get glowing, radiant skin with 20-50% off everything from the celebrity-approved skincare brand. This includes the Solawave Skincare Wand and the Wrinkle & Bacteria Clearing Light Therapy Mask. Up to 50% Off Solawave Shop Now

Murad Murad Murad The end-of-year savings at Murad include best-selling skincare up to 40% off. From cleansers to the Targeted Wrinkle Corrector, you can try something new or stock up on essentials for winter. Up to 40% Off Murad Shop Now

Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector Murad Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector Murad's powerful peptide-meets-hyaluronic treatment is 35% off right now. The Targeted Wrinkle Corrector works like an instant filler with hyaluronic acid, flooding wrinkles with hydration to plump, smooth and reduce wrinkle intensity on contact. $79 $51 Shop Now

T3 Micro T3 Micro T3 Micro Until December 15, T3 Micro is taking 25% off sitewide for huge savings on hair dryers, blow dry brushes, flat irons and curling irons. You can also get an extra 15% off with code GIFT15 at checkout. 25% Off T3 Micro Extra 15% off with code GIFT15 Shop Now

Benefit Cosmetics Benefit Cosmetics Benefit Cosmetics Use the code VERYMERRY to save 30% on all makeup and get free shipping with your purchase from Benefit Cosmetics. 30% Off Benefit Cosmetics With Code VERYMERRY Shop Now

Peace Out Skincare Peace Out Skincare Peace Out Skincare Peace Out Skincare focuses on creating 1-step solutions for skin concerns. Buy one get one free on select brightening, tightening, blemish-busting faves for a limited time. BOGO Peace Out Skincare Shop Now

FOREO FOREO FOREO For deep exfoliation and spa-quality at-home skin treatments, score up to 50% off FOREO's facial toning devices, eye massager, facial cleansing brushes, and more. Up to 50% Off FOREO Shop Now

Pattern Beauty Pattern Beauty Pattern Beauty Save 20% on all of Pattern Beauty bestsellers for juicy and joyful curves. 20% Off Pattern Beauty Shop Now

Youth To The People Youth To The People Youth To The People Save 25% on bundles and sets filled with Youth to the People's superfood-packed beauty essentials, from cleansers to face masks and more. 25% off Youth to the People Shop Now

Spongelle Spongelle Spongelle Care for your skin with Spongelle's rich moisturizers, gentle cleansers and body wash-infused buffers — now all 25% off exclusively for our readers with code ETONLINE. 25% Off Spongelle With code ETONLINE Shop Now

Vegamour Vegamour Vegamour Save 20% on your first order of Vegamour's Nicole Kidman-loved hair care essentials with code FIRST20. 20% Off Vegamour With code FIRST20 Shop Now

Sol de Janeiro Sol de Janeiro Sol de Janeiro Enjoy 15% off Sol de Janeiro's Beija Flor Collection, including Elasti-Cream, body mists and more winter must-haves. Infused with Cheirosa '68, the fruity floral scent is kissed with joy. 15% Off Sol de Janeiro Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT: