Shop the Best Last-Minute Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals from Amazon Echo, Kindle, Apple and More

By Sydney Sweetwood
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Tech Deals for Home
Amazon

The long awaited annual shopping event, Amazon Prime Day, is ending at midnight tonight and now is the time to take advantage of Prime Day tech deals for your home. With the weather getting warmer, we're leaving the house more and there is no better time to invest in tech that will keep you from worrying about your home while you're gone. With Amazon Prime Day tech deals, you can now protect your space, feed your pets while you're out, and turn appliances on or off with ease while enjoying the outdoors this summer. 

There are plenty of tech deals to enjoy while in the home as well, such as the Echo Show 8, which allows you to customize your morning routine with unique settings. Or Samsung TV's that are built with Amazon's Alexa to help you pick what show or movie you want to watch next. 

While you shop Amazon Prime Day tech deals, you'll find sales on Ring video doorbells, Amazon Echo devices, Roomba vacuums, Apple TVs, Roku streaming devices, Samsung Frame TVs, and more. Check out ET's top picks for tech deals available right now for the Amazon Prime Day 2022 event. And be sure to check out the best deals on TVs and streaming devices going on now.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Tech Deals 

Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Generation)
Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Generation)
Amazon
Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Generation)

You don't want to miss this limited time offer. Built with Amazon's Alexa, you can select songs to play, set timers, check weather, and more. 

$50$20
Kindle 8GB Paperwhite
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8GB
Amazon
Kindle 8GB Paperwhite

The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet is 32% off on Amazon Prime Day. You can also get the 32GB version on sale now for 29% off. 

$140$95
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell Wired

The 2021 Ring Video Doorbell Wired is built with two-way talk, advanced motion detection, and night vision.

$65$49
Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Gen)
Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Gen)
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Gen)

Make life easier with the Echo Show 8 built with Amazon's Alexa. Call friends and family, watch movies, update to-do lists, check weather, and control your smart home all in one. 

$110$55
LG OLED C1 Series 48" Smart TV
LG OLED C1 Series 48" Smart TV
Amazon
LG OLED C1 Series 48" Smart TV

This LG OLED TV is built with Amazon's Alexa so you can conveniently control your TV and other smart devices. 

$1,500$797
Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen + Floodlight
Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen + Floodlight
Amazon
Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen + Floodlight

With flashlights built in, this Blink camera is perfect for monitoring what is going on in your backyard or who's coming to your front door late at night.

$140$85
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

Clean smarter with the Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum. The sleek vacuum works on carpet, hardwoods and tile, cleaning up lint, pet hair and dirt so you don't have to.

$300$180
Samsung 50" Frame TV
Samsung 55" Frame TV
Amazon
Samsung 50" Frame TV

People are loving the Samsung Frame TV because it looks like a work of art on your wall. The 4k Quantum HDR TV has Alexa built right in, and now the 50-inch version is on sale.

$1,198$948
Amazon Smart Thermostat
Amazon Smart Thermostat
Amazon
Amazon Smart Thermostat

Now is the perfect time to switch from your traditional thermostat. You can set the temperature anywhere with the Alexa app. 

$60$42
2021 Apple TV (32GB)
2021 Apple TV (32GB)
Amazon
2021 Apple TV (32GB)

The 2021 Apple TV features an A12 Bionic chip that gives boost to audio, video, and graphics. 

$179$109
Blink Mini
Blink Mini
Amazon
Blink Mini

This mini camera won't take up too much space in your home. Keep an eye on what your beloved pets are doing while you're out. 

$35$30
Amazon Fire TV Stick
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon's Fire TV stick is the perfect addition to your home. Access millions of movies and TV shows instantly. 

$50$25
Belkin Wireless Charger
Belkin Wireless Charger
Amazon
Belkin Wireless Charger

Make charging your phone easier, with the fast speed Belkin charging pad. Apple and Samsung phones are both compatible with the wireless phone charger. 

$30$20
Roku Ultra Streaming Device
Roku Ultra Streaming Device
Amazon
Roku Ultra Streaming Device

The Roku Ultra is Roku's fastest and most powerful player. It features spectacular 4K and Dolby Vision picture that will make you feel like you're in the theaters. 

$90$70
Kasa Smart 1080P Security Camera
Kasa Smart 1080P Security Camera
Amazon
Kasa Smart 1080P Security Camera

Keep an eye on pets, baby or the house while you're away with the Kasa Smart 1080P Security Camera. 

$35$28 WITH COUPON

