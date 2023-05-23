Shopping

So Many Celeb-Loved Brands Are Discounted at Shopbop's Designer Sale: Shop Levi's, AGOLDE and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Shopbop's Designer Sale is on for summer with discounts of over 60% off coveted labels, and there are literally thousands of deals to shop. Luxury houses Balenciaga, Gucci and Prada as well as more affordable labels such as Free People and Alo Yoga are just a few of the brands included in the sale.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe ahead of vacation season or are simply hoping to score a new designer find at a great price, the Shopbop Designer Sale is more than worth checking out before it ends on Monday, May 29.

Shop Shopbop Designer Sale

One of the best things to buy during the Shopbop designer sale has to be denim. A high-quality pair of jeans is a staple in any wardrobe, so you might as well snag your new favorite pair while they're on sale. From Meghan Markle-approved MOTHER and Taylor Swift's go-to AGOLDE jeans to the famous Levi's Ribcage style loved by Bella Hadid, Florence Pugh and Hilary Duff, there's no better time to secure celeb-approved denim brands at a discount.

With over 8,000 deals to shop, you might have some trouble narrowing down the best deals of Shopbop's Designer Sale. To help you out, we've included some of our favorite discounted pieces below.

STAUD Astro Dress
STAUD Astro Dress
Shopbop
STAUD Astro Dress

Take over 70% off this corset-waisted cotton sundress with a wraparound waist cutout.

$375$94
MOTHER The Super Cruiser Jeans
MOTHER The Super Cruiser Jeans
Shopbop
MOTHER The Super Cruiser Jeans

Score a pair of high-waisted flares from MOTHER, one of Meghan Markle's go-to denim brands.

$258$181
BY FAR Mini Nutella Croco Top Handle Bag
BY FAR Mini Nutella Croco Top Handle Bag
Shopbop
BY FAR Mini Nutella Croco Top Handle Bag

Made of stunning snake-embossed calfskin, this structured mini bag comes with a detachable crossbody strap.

$540$162
ASTR the Label Tavira Top
ASTR the Label Tavira Top
Shopbop
ASTR the Label Tavira Top

A lace-up front adds edge to an otherwise sweet and feminine floral blouse.

$88$35
AGOLDE 90's Pinch Waist High Rise Straight Jeans
AGOLDE 90's Pinch Waist High Rise Straight Jeans
Shopbop
AGOLDE 90's Pinch Waist High Rise Straight Jeans

Celebs such as Taylor Swift are huge fans of AGOLDE jeans, and this black pair is over $50 off.

$198$139
Vince Evie Sandals
Vince Evie Sandals
Shopbop
Vince Evie Sandals

These shiny patent leather sandals are an elevated take on the classic slide.

$225$158
Ulla Johnson Camilla Dress
Ulla Johnson Camilla Dress
Shopbop
Ulla Johnson Camilla Dress

Style this adorable poplin mini with cowboy boots for some Western charm, or dress it up with heels on a night out.

$430$258
Alexander Wang Scrunchie Small Bag
Alexander Wang Scrunchie Small Bag
Shopbop
Alexander Wang Scrunchie Small Bag

Inspired by the '90s, this leather shoulder bag is perfect for a night out thanks to its sleek yet playful style.

$395$277
Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Shopbop
Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

The ultra-flattering ribcage jeans are loved by the likes of Hilary Duff, Florence Pugh, Taylor Russel and Bella Hadid.

$108$65
Free People One I Love Dress
Free People One I Love Dress
Shopbop
Free People One I Love Dress

Breezy and lightweight, this floral sundress features a sultry lace-up open back.

$128$64

