Shopbop's Designer Sale is on for summer with discounts of over 60% off coveted labels, and there are literally thousands of deals to shop. Luxury houses Balenciaga, Gucci and Prada as well as more affordable labels such as Free People and Alo Yoga are just a few of the brands included in the sale.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe ahead of vacation season or are simply hoping to score a new designer find at a great price, the Shopbop Designer Sale is more than worth checking out before it ends on Monday, May 29.

Shop Shopbop Designer Sale

One of the best things to buy during the Shopbop designer sale has to be denim. A high-quality pair of jeans is a staple in any wardrobe, so you might as well snag your new favorite pair while they're on sale. From Meghan Markle-approved MOTHER and Taylor Swift's go-to AGOLDE jeans to the famous Levi's Ribcage style loved by Bella Hadid, Florence Pugh and Hilary Duff, there's no better time to secure celeb-approved denim brands at a discount.

With over 8,000 deals to shop, you might have some trouble narrowing down the best deals of Shopbop's Designer Sale. To help you out, we've included some of our favorite discounted pieces below.

