Surprise! Shop 30% Off Everything at Kate Spade New York

By Amy Lee‍
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Spade New York is coming in hot with yet another sale! 

Following two major sale events, the brand is now offering two new opportunities through March 1 to score big: 30% off everything (yes, this includes new arrivals) with the code SPREADTHELOVE and 50% off on select items with the code SOGOOD. This is your chance to nab worthy discounts on their best-selling totes, crossbody bags, shoes, jewelry and clothes. 

The beloved fashion line is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile accessories and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too! Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York pieces on multiple occasions. 

Shop ET Style's fave picks from the sale, ahead, and be sure to look for the promo code labels! 

Molly Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Molly Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
Molly Large Tote
Kate Spade New York

The perfect work tote! 

REGULARLY $228

Nylon City Pack Large Backpack
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Nylon City Pack Large Backpack
Kate Spade New York
Nylon City Pack Large Backpack
Kate Spade New York

We're obsessed with this bright, bold backpack. 

REGULARLY $198

Catroux Loafers
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Catroux Loafers
Kate Spade New York
Catroux Loafers
Kate Spade New York

Comfortable shoes that elevate your look. We love the Spade logo emblem. 

REGULARLY $178

Heart of Heart Pavé Mini Studs
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Heart of Heart Pavé Mini Studs
Kate Spade New York
Heart of Heart Pavé Mini Studs
Kate Spade New York

You'll never want to take off these adorable heart studs. 

REGULARLY $58

Toujours Chain Clutch
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Toujours Chain Clutch
Kate Spade New York
Toujours Chain Clutch
Kate Spade New York

Made for everyday carrying. 

REGULARLY $228

Spencer Zip-Around Continental Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Spencer Zip-Around Continental Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Spencer Zip-Around Continental Wallet
Kate Spade New York

A chic, organized wallet that can actually fit all your cards, coins and bills. 

REGULARLY $188

Initial Pendant
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Initial Pendant
Kate Spade New York
Initial Pendant
Kate Spade New York

A personalized necklace that makes for a fantastic gift. 

REGULARLY $58

Do It With Love Pullover
Cleo Wade x Kate Spade New York
Cleo Wade x Kate Spade New York Do It With Love Pullover
Kate Spade New York
Do It With Love Pullover
Cleo Wade x Kate Spade New York

A pullover sweater that's far from boring. 

REGULARLY $168

Cloud Dot Shirtdress
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Cloud Dot Shirtdress
Kate Spade New York
Cloud Dot Shirtdress
Kate Spade New York

A printed shirtdress that's equally fun and versatile. 

REGULARLY $348

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

