Surprise! Shop 30% Off Everything at Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York is coming in hot with yet another sale!
Following two major sale events, the brand is now offering two new opportunities through March 1 to score big: 30% off everything (yes, this includes new arrivals) with the code SPREADTHELOVE and 50% off on select items with the code SOGOOD. This is your chance to nab worthy discounts on their best-selling totes, crossbody bags, shoes, jewelry and clothes.
The beloved fashion line is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile accessories and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too! Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York pieces on multiple occasions.
Shop ET Style's fave picks from the sale, ahead, and be sure to look for the promo code labels!
The perfect work tote!
We're obsessed with this bright, bold backpack.
Comfortable shoes that elevate your look. We love the Spade logo emblem.
You'll never want to take off these adorable heart studs.
Made for everyday carrying.
A chic, organized wallet that can actually fit all your cards, coins and bills.
A personalized necklace that makes for a fantastic gift.
A pullover sweater that's far from boring.
A printed shirtdress that's equally fun and versatile.
