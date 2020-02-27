Surprise! Shop 30% Off Everything at Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade New York is coming in hot with yet another sale!

Following two major sale events, the brand is now offering two new opportunities through March 1 to score big: 30% off everything (yes, this includes new arrivals) with the code SPREADTHELOVE and 50% off on select items with the code SOGOOD. This is your chance to nab worthy discounts on their best-selling totes, crossbody bags, shoes, jewelry and clothes.

The beloved fashion line is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile accessories and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too! Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York pieces on multiple occasions.

Shop ET Style's fave picks from the sale, ahead, and be sure to look for the promo code labels!

Molly Large Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Molly Large Tote Kate Spade New York The perfect work tote! REGULARLY $228 $159.60 at Kate Spade New York

Nylon City Pack Large Backpack Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Nylon City Pack Large Backpack Kate Spade New York We're obsessed with this bright, bold backpack. REGULARLY $198 $138.60 at Kate Spade New York

Catroux Loafers Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Catroux Loafers Kate Spade New York Comfortable shoes that elevate your look. We love the Spade logo emblem. REGULARLY $178 $124.60 at Kate Spade New York

Heart of Heart Pavé Mini Studs Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Heart of Heart Pavé Mini Studs Kate Spade New York You'll never want to take off these adorable heart studs. REGULARLY $58 $40.60 at Kate Spade New York

Toujours Chain Clutch Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Toujours Chain Clutch Kate Spade New York Made for everyday carrying. REGULARLY $228 $159.60 at Kate Spade New York

Spencer Zip-Around Continental Wallet Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Spencer Zip-Around Continental Wallet Kate Spade New York A chic, organized wallet that can actually fit all your cards, coins and bills. REGULARLY $188 $131.60 at Kate Spade New York

Initial Pendant Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Initial Pendant Kate Spade New York A personalized necklace that makes for a fantastic gift. REGULARLY $58 $40.60 at Kate Spade New York

Do It With Love Pullover Cleo Wade x Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Do It With Love Pullover Cleo Wade x Kate Spade New York A pullover sweater that's far from boring. REGULARLY $168 $117.60 at Kate Spade New York

Cloud Dot Shirtdress Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Cloud Dot Shirtdress Kate Spade New York A printed shirtdress that's equally fun and versatile. REGULARLY $348 $241.50 at Kate Spade New York

