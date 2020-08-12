Take $100s Off These Frye Handbags at the Amazon Sale

You should be thrilled that you’ve found Amazon's Big Summer Sale (Amazon kept a good secret on this sale until it just appeared out of nowhere). The Amazon Summer Sale has tons hot sale items to reinvigorate your wardrobe, electronics home and kitchen. .

With Amazon Prime Day indefinitely postponed, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, this is a great opportunity to save on luxury brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Vera Bradley,Levi’s and Adidas.

We’ve found the perfect Frye "it" bags for the summer. One of the great deals is 30% off Frye’s Reed Tote, which is down to $193 -- that’s over $185 off the original price! The 100% leather bag is tan and measures 12.5 inches high and 18 inches wide. Frye also has the bag available in three other colors. Check out below to see the details on the other hot Frye bags we found at Amazon's Big Summer Sale 2020.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this evening including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of Frye handbags.

Melissa Simple Zip Tote Frye Amazon Melissa Simple Zip Tote Frye This Frye Melissa Simple Zip Tote is 50% off and $175 off the retail price. This handcrafted leather purse comes in four colors. Get this handbag while you still can! ORIGINALLY $348 $174.94 at Amazon

Reed Shoulder Tote Frye Amazon Reed Shoulder Tote Frye A must-have for the summer! This Frye's Reed Tote is made of soft leather with equestrian inspired detailing. Get this tote now for $185 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $378 $193 at Amazon

Concho Leather Hobo Frye Nordstrom Rack Concho Leather Hobo Frye This super stylish Frye Concho Leather Hobo is the perfect handbag for your fall wardrobe. (You read that right: It's time to start planning for next season!) This beaded and stone-accented leather hobo bag is 62% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $428 $161.23 at Nordstrom Rack

Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody Frye Amazon Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody Frye The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody is under $100 and $99 off the retail price. It is the perfect everyday handbag and it comes in nine different colors! ORIGINALLY $198 $99.20 at Amazon

Mel Tote Bag Frye Amazon Mel Tote Bag Frye This FRYE Mel Tote Bag comes in four different colors and is on sale at the Amazon Big Summer Sale for $293 off the retail price. ORIGINALLY $528 $235 at Amazon

Evie Tote Frye and Co. Amazon Evie Tote Frye and Co. This Frye and Co Evie Tote is $109 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $198 $89.31 at Amazon

Melissa Leather Hobo Frye Amazon Melissa Leather Hobo Frye This Frye Melissa Leather Hobo is an astronomical $233 or 60% off the retail price. This handbag is also available in eight different colors to suit anyone's personal style. ORIGINALLY $388 $155.99 at Amazon

Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag Frye Amazon Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag Frye The Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag is 41% off or $158 off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $388 $230 at Amazon

Mel HOBO Bag Frye Amazon Mel HOBO Bag Frye This Frye Mel HOBO Bag is available in five colors, including the navy blue shown. This handbag is $219 off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $398 $179.34 at Amazon

Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Frye and Co. Amazon Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Frye and Co. This Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping $113 off retail price! Get this bag now (while supplies last). REGULARLY $148 $35.49 at Amazon

