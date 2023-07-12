Shop

Taylor Swift's Chic Square Sunglasses Are Sold Out, But We Found a Similar Pair on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

By Kyley Warren‍, Lauren Gruber
Taylor Swift
Gotham/GC Images

Summer is here, which means that every part of our wardrobe needs a refresh for warmer, brighter days ahead. This especially goes for our sunglass collection. Summer vacations, anyone?

Sure, sunglasses are a must-have accessory in every season — but between the sunny weather and the abundance of new fashion trends taking over social media, bold and bright frames are proving to be the outfit embellishment of choice this summer. Just look at Taylor Swift — who recently rocked this under-$200 pair of chunky square frames — which are currently sold out — while out and about in New York City.

Anine Bing Indio Sunglasses
Anine Bing Indio Sunglasses
Revolve
Anine Bing Indio Sunglasses

Taylor Swift paired this exact pair of Anine Bing sunnies with a simple black maxi and sandals from the same brand.

$199

While those sunnies are no longer available, there's still something about an oversized pair of sunglasses that feels especially glamorous. The good news is you don't need a time machine or a pop star's budget to get Swift's look. Right now during Amazon Prime Day, we found a similar pair for just $11.

EYLRIM Thick Square Frame Sunglasses
EYLRIM Thick Square Frame Sunglasses
Amazon
EYLRIM Thick Square Frame Sunglasses

These Amazon sunnies feature 100% UV400 protective lenses to shield your eyes from the sun.

$15$11

Below, shop more of our favorite lookalikes from Free People and Prive Revaux. 

Free People Bel Air Square Sunglasses
Free People Bel Air Square Sunglasses
Free People
Free People Bel Air Square Sunglasses

Available in 12 colors from classic black to rainbow tortoiseshell, these frames are a steal at just $25.

$25
Prive Reveaux The New Yorker Sunglasses
Prive Reveaux The New Yorker Sunglasses
Prive Reveaux
Prive Reveaux The New Yorker Sunglasses

Say "Welcome to New York" when you throw on these chic statement sunglasses.

$40$30
WITH CODE SUNNY25

From polarized sunglasses to cat-eye frames, retro aviators, Y2K-inspired styles and even square, Matrix-esque sunglasses (which Kim Kardashian appears to be especially committed to these days), there are so many different specs to shop and love — regardless of your personal style.

Ahead, peruse through ET's picks for the most stylish sunglasses under $50 to shop this summer — with frames from Free People, Nordstrom, Amazon and more. You can score exclusive offers on a pair of sunglasses from your favorite retailers, plus check out Meghan Markle's newly restocked Le Specs sunglasses.

Best Women's Sunglasses for Summer 2023

Privé Revaux The Victoria Sunglasses
Prive Revaux The Victoria Sunglasses
Privé Revaux
Privé Revaux The Victoria Sunglasses

At a traditional retailer, these Chloe Bailey-approved bold sunglasses with polarized lenses could cost you up to $125, but they're only $30 at Privé Revaux Eyewear. 

$40$30
WITH CODE SUNNY25
SOJOS Small Cat-Eye Sunglasses
SOJOS Small Cateye Sunglasses
Amazon
SOJOS Small Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Disco vibes circa the '70s meet a sensual, cat-eye frame in these groovy specs.

$20$13
Aire Ceres 51mm Rectangular Sunglasses
Ceres 51mm Rectangular Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Aire Ceres 51mm Rectangular Sunglasses

Lean into the rectangular-shaped sunglass trend with these bold Ceres 51mm Rectangular Sunglasses from Aire.

$39
Free People Sugar Oversized Square Sunglasses
Free People Sugar Oversized Square Sunglasses
Free People
Free People Sugar Oversized Square Sunglasses

Accessory-wise, these days bigger definitely equals better — and these chunky sunglasses are proof of that.

$25
Les Specs Entitlement 57mm Sunglasses
Les Specs Entitlement 57mm Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Les Specs Entitlement 57mm Sunglasses

Treat yourself to a pair of frames from this Meghan Markle-approved brand — and for only $49, too.

$49
Small Black Rectangular Frame Sunglasses
Small Black Rectangular Frame Sunglasses
Amazon
Small Black Rectangular Frame Sunglasses

Block out UV rays this spring with a staple pair of classic black sunnies that are perfect for any face shape. 

$11

Best Men's Sunglasses for Summer 2023

Mxnx Aviator Sunglasses
Mxnx Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Mxnx Aviator Sunglasses

Every man should have a pair of classic black aviator sunglasses in their sunglass stock.

$16$12
Oakley Ess Ice 200mm Wrap Shield Sunglasses
Oakley Ess Ice 200mm Wrap Shield Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Oakley Ess Ice 200mm Wrap Shield Sunglasses

This isn't your typical pair of sunglasses — but they're actually much cooler and feature a clear ESSOPTICS lens for better optics.

$25
WearMe Pro Classic Polarized Square Sunglasses
WearMe Pro Classic Polarized Square Sunglasses
Amazon
WearMe Pro Classic Polarized Square Sunglasses

Stay golden this season with these sandy amber-colored sunglasses — available to shop on Amazon.

$47$31
Duduma Polarized Sports Sunglasses
Duduma Polarized Sports Sunglasses
Amazon
Duduma Polarized Sports Sunglasses

These sporty sunnies with UV protection are available in 11 different lens and frame combos, but we especially love these green lenses.

$25
PolarSpex Retro Sunglasses
PolarSpex Retro Sunglasses
Amazon
PolarSpex Retro Sunglasses

If you love the classic look of RayBan wayfarers but don't love the price tag, this similar style from Amazon is the perfect pair of shades to wear all summer during outdoor activities.

$15

