Summer always brings us a reason to step up our skin care for longer days in the sun and even longer nights. We have to be honest with you — summer heat and humidity is hard on your hair, skin, and face. The season deserves its own beauty regimen with tinted moisturizers, SPF essentials, body mists, and vitamin C serums. If you've been hoping to step up your skincare or makeup routine for the warmer days, early Memorial Day beauty deals of 2022 are a perfect place to start.

From 20% off Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty and Paula's Choice sitewide deals to Ulta's Gorgeous Hair Event, these early Memorial Day beauty sales are a great opportunity to treat your skin and makeup routine to some new products. We even found discounts on NuFace's anti-aging facial toning devices. And whether you're in the market for a magic wrinkle eraser, refreshing hair products, or even daily SPF essentials, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more through the wide selection of beauty sales below.

Best Memorial Day Beauty Sales to Shop Now

Avéne Avéne Avéne During Avéne's Spring Friends & Family Event, you can take 25% off any purchase of $60+, including French skincare favorites loved by Gwyneth Paltrow, Kendall Jenner, and Irina Shayk. 25% OFF AVÉNE WITH CODE BFF25 Shop Now

Honest Beauty Honest Beauty Honest Beauty Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty is 20% off at Ulta until May 22. Each product uses natural ingredients and forward-thinking formulas to nurture, protect and moisturize the skin. 20% OFF HONEST BEAUTY Buy Now

NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device Nordstrom NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device Get 40% off NuFACE's handheld body toning device that balances and smooths your complexion to reduce the appearance of dimpling and uneven texture. The device comes with a hydrating gel primer to keep moisture levels boosted for skin that glows all over. $399 $239 Buy Now

Paula's Choice Paula's Choice Paula's Choice Take 20% off sitewide at Paula's Choice and say goodbye to fine lines, redness, breakouts and clogged pores this year. Use the exclusive code PAULASCHOICE at checkout. 20% OFF PAULA'S CHOICE WITH CODE PAULASCHOICE Shop Now

Lancer Skincare Nourish Rehydration Mask Lancer Skincare Lancer Skincare Nourish Rehydration Mask Lancer Skincare is known for their anti-aging treatments and right now, if you get one intensive hydrating mask, you'll get a second one for free. Benefits include reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and providing a deeply hydrating barrier to the skin. $100 BUY ONE GET ONE FREE Buy Now

Ulta Ulta Ulta Shop Ulta's annual Gorgeous Hair Event for products to style and treat your unique hair needs — at up to 50% off. 50% OFF ULTA Shop Now

FOREO FOREO FOREO FOREO is offering 10% off devices, including the UFO smart mask treatment that offer spa-level facial treatments. Just use the code 10NEW for the sitewide discount. 10% OFF FOREO WITH CODE 10NEW Shop Now

EltaMD EltaMD EltaMD If you are new to SkinStore, all of EltaMD's sunscreen and skin care is 20% off with code NEWBIE. The dermatologist-favorite UV Clear Facial Sunscreen is used by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Hailey Bieber. 20% OFF ELTAMD WITH CODE NEWBIE Buy Now

NARS NARS NARS NARS products from blushes to highlighters and eyeshadows are 30% off with the brand's limited time deals. 30% OFF NARS Shop Now

SkinStore SkinStore SkinStore Take 25% off top-selling brands like Elizabeth Arden, Colorscience, and Obagi at SkinStore's Spring Sale. 25% OFF AT SKINSTORE USE CODE TOP25 Shop Now

