If your cell phone screen is still cracked, your smart TV image lacks vibrant color, or your tablet can't hold a charge, it is definitely time for an upgrade. The best devices often come with high price tags, but Amazon's October Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the year and is overflowing with tech deals right now.

Prime Big Deal Days, running Tuesday, October 10 through Wednesday, October 11, is the perfect opportunity to grab a bargain on Samsung's hottest products. From the newest foldable smartphones to the stylish Frame TV, the October Prime Day sale has Samsung devices available at the lowest prices this year ahead of the Black Friday holiday rush.

To help you pick up a discounted bigger-ticket item, we hunted down the best Amazon Prime Day Samsung deals available now. These Samsung deals are so good they're not promised to last. Save on Samsung TVs, Galaxy smartphones, and tablets before they're gone.

Best Prime Day Samsung TV Deals

Samsung offers compelling purchase points on TVs, such as OLED, QLED, or LED technology, 4K imagery on most new devices, and options for built-in Alexa functions. There are also upgrades to include soundbars and so much more. Check out our favorite savings below.

65" Samsung The Frame TV Amazon 65" Samsung The Frame TV Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. $1,998 $1,648 Shop Now

Best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals

There's no better time than Prime Day to take advantage of huge savings on various Samsung Galaxy phones, including the newest Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone, unlocked, with 256GB of storage for $300 off. Unfold the massive 7.6" screen on Galaxy Z Fold5 and lose yourself in your favorite content, no matter where you are. $1,800 $1,500 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The Galaxy S23 Ultra lets you capture epic content in any setting. Whether you’re headed to a concert or romantic night out, there’s no such thing as bad lighting with Night Mode. $1,380 $1,215 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Getting that post-worthy solo shot is easy with a phone that stands on its own. Put Galaxy Z Flip4 — available in four colors — in Flex Mode and capture hands-free selfies, record your epic dance moves and never worry about your makeshift tripod falling over. $1,000 $800 Shop Now

Best Prime Day Galaxy Tab Deals

It's time to break up with your old tablet and trade up for one of these Galaxy Tab models. We've found the best price cuts on some of Samsung's latest models, including the Tab S6, the Tab A7 and the A8.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for less than $250 right now. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. $350 $247 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite If you prefer a more petite option that still packs a lot of power, go for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Its slim design makes it easy to slip into a bag when you're on the go. It boasts a long-lasting battery, fast processing speeds, and can pair with your other Samsung Galaxy devices. $160 $120 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE A large 12.4-inch display available in four fun colors brings content to life brilliantly, whether indoors or outdoors. Samsung's Galaxy S7 FE is a great tablet for study time or for a quick entertainment break. $530 $420 Shop Now

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their fall Prime Day event, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Big Deal Days 2023.

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

RELATED CONTENT: