It's shady season, folks. And alas — while we love drama as much as the next person, we're actually referencing the major wave of statement sunglass styles that are now being embraced by celebs and TikTok stars alike.

Sure, sunglasses are a must-have accessory in any season — but between the sunny weather and abundance of new fashion trends taking over social media (and our closets), bold and bright frames are proving to be the outfit embellishment of choice this summer.

From oval-shaped sunglasses to cat-eye frames, retro aviators, Y2K-inspired styles and even square, Matrix-esque sunglasses (which Kim Kardashian appears to be especially committed to these days), there are so many different specs to shop and love — regardless of your personal style.

Perhaps best of all, a trendy pair of sunglasses don't have to come with a hefty price tag — that is, if you know the right places to shop, of course. While we might not have the budget to mirror the same designer frames as our favorite celebs (sorry, Kim), thanks to a number of summer fashion sales, we can still manage to embrace the season's hottest accessory — and all without breaking the bank, too.

Ahead, peruse through ET's picks for the most stylish sunglasses under $50 to shop this summer — with frames from Quay, Free People, Nordstrom, Aldo, Amazon and more. Plus, check out Meghan Markle's newly restocked Le Specs sunglasses, and browse the best sandals to sport this summer and beyond.

Women's Sunglasses

Men's Sunglasses

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Pool Accessories on Amazon to Stay Entertained All Summer

The 8 Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses — Get up to 60% Off

10 Celeb-Loved Sunglasses for Summer 2022: J.Lo, Hailey Bieber & More

Hailey Bieber's Vogue Eyewear Line Has the Chicest, Cool-Girl Sunnies

The Most Stylish Sunglasses Under $50 to Shop for Summer

The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses — Summer 2022

Kate Spade Sunglasses, Handbags and More Are 75% Off at Nordstrom Rack

Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses Are Back In Stock on Amazon