The 14 Most Stylish Sunglasses Under $50 — Shop Frames From Aldo, Free People and More

By Kyley Warren‍
Sunglasses Under $50 to Shop for Spring
Gotham/Getty Images

It's shady season, folks. And alas — while we love drama as much as the next person, we're actually referencing the major wave of statement sunglass styles that are now being embraced by celebs and TikTok stars alike.

Sure, sunglasses are a must-have accessory in any season — but between the sunny weather and abundance of new fashion trends taking over social media (and our closets), bold and bright frames are proving to be the outfit embellishment of choice this summer.

From oval-shaped sunglasses to cat-eye frames, retro aviators, Y2K-inspired styles and even square, Matrix-esque sunglasses (which Kim Kardashian appears to be especially committed to these days), there are so many different specs to shop and love — regardless of your personal style.

Perhaps best of all, a trendy pair of sunglasses don't have to come with a hefty price tag — that is, if you know the right places to shop, of course. While we might not have the budget to mirror the same designer frames as our favorite celebs (sorry, Kim), thanks to a number of summer fashion sales, we can still manage to embrace the season's hottest accessory — and all without breaking the bank, too.

Ahead, peruse through ET's picks for the most stylish sunglasses under $50 to shop this summer — with frames from Quay, Free People, Nordstrom, Aldo, Amazon and more. Plus, check out Meghan Markle's newly restocked Le Specs sunglasses, and browse the best sandals to sport this summer and beyond.

Women's Sunglasses

Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses
Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses

Treat yourself to a pair of frames from this Meghan Markle-approved brand — and for only $49, too.

$49
Mosanana Square Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses for Women Fashion Trendy Style MS51801
Amazon/Mosanana
Mosanana Square Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Get the luxury look without the high ticket price with these these square cateye sunglasses.

$20$12
Aldo Brightside Shield Sunglasses
Aldo Brightside Shield Sunglasses
Aldo
Aldo Brightside Shield Sunglasses

These trend-right square sunglasses from Aldo will help to give any summer outfit an added edge.

$18
SOJOS Small Cat-Eye Sunglasses
SOJOS Small Cateye Sunglasses
Amazon
SOJOS Small Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Disco vibes circa the '70s meet a sensual, cat-eye frame in these groovy specs.

$20$15
Free People Sugar Oversized Square Sunglasses
Free People Sugar Oversized Square Sunglasses
Free People
Free People Sugar Oversized Square Sunglasses

Accessory-wise, these days bigger definitely equals better — and these chunky sunglasses are full-proof of that.

$25
Small Black Rectangular Frame Sunglasses
Small Black Rectangular Frame Sunglasses
Amazon
Small Black Rectangular Frame Sunglasses

You can never go wrong with a staple pair of classic black sunnies.

$11

Men's Sunglasses

Tomahawk Shades Motivators Frames
Tomahawk Shades Motivators Frames
Tomahawk Shades
Tomahawk Shades Motivators Frames

Stay fresh and cool through the summer season with these sunset lens-colored sunglasses.

$35
Mxnx Aviator Sunglasses
Mxnx Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Mxnx Aviator Sunglasses

Every man should have a pair of classic black aviators in their sunglass stock.

$16
Aire Ceres 51mm Rectangular Sunglasses
Ceres 51mm Rectangular Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Aire Ceres 51mm Rectangular Sunglasses

Lean into the rectangular-shaped sunglass trend with these bold Ceres 51mm Rectangular Sunglasses from Aire.

$39
Oakley Ess Ice 200mm Wrap Shield Sunglasses
Oakley Ess Ice 200mm Wrap Shield Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Oakley Ess Ice 200mm Wrap Shield Sunglasses

This isn't your typical pair of sunglasses — but they're actually much cooler and feature a clear ESSOPTICS lens for better optics.

$25
Columbia Men's Ridgestone Rectangular Sunglasses
Columbia Men's Ridgestone Rectangular Sunglasses
Amazon
Columbia Men's Ridgestone Rectangular Sunglasses

Embark on all of your outdoor adventures with a sporty pair of Columbia sunnies to accompany you.

$42$37
Flying Fisherman Muriel Polarized Sunglasses
Flying Fisherman Muriel Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon
Flying Fisherman Muriel Polarized Sunglasses

Stay golden this season with these sandy amber-colored sunglasses — available to shop on Amazon.

$25
Quay Into It Sunglasses
Quay Into It Sunglasses
Quay
Quay Into It Sunglasses

We're really into this red-hued sunglass style from Quay Australia.

$65$39

