The 14 Most Stylish Sunglasses Under $50 — Shop Frames From Aldo, Free People and More
It's shady season, folks. And alas — while we love drama as much as the next person, we're actually referencing the major wave of statement sunglass styles that are now being embraced by celebs and TikTok stars alike.
Sure, sunglasses are a must-have accessory in any season — but between the sunny weather and abundance of new fashion trends taking over social media (and our closets), bold and bright frames are proving to be the outfit embellishment of choice this summer.
From oval-shaped sunglasses to cat-eye frames, retro aviators, Y2K-inspired styles and even square, Matrix-esque sunglasses (which Kim Kardashian appears to be especially committed to these days), there are so many different specs to shop and love — regardless of your personal style.
Perhaps best of all, a trendy pair of sunglasses don't have to come with a hefty price tag — that is, if you know the right places to shop, of course. While we might not have the budget to mirror the same designer frames as our favorite celebs (sorry, Kim), thanks to a number of summer fashion sales, we can still manage to embrace the season's hottest accessory — and all without breaking the bank, too.
Ahead, peruse through ET's picks for the most stylish sunglasses under $50 to shop this summer — with frames from Quay, Free People, Nordstrom, Aldo, Amazon and more. Plus, check out Meghan Markle's newly restocked Le Specs sunglasses, and browse the best sandals to sport this summer and beyond.
Women's Sunglasses
Treat yourself to a pair of frames from this Meghan Markle-approved brand — and for only $49, too.
Get the luxury look without the high ticket price with these these square cateye sunglasses.
These trend-right square sunglasses from Aldo will help to give any summer outfit an added edge.
Disco vibes circa the '70s meet a sensual, cat-eye frame in these groovy specs.
Accessory-wise, these days bigger definitely equals better — and these chunky sunglasses are full-proof of that.
You can never go wrong with a staple pair of classic black sunnies.
Men's Sunglasses
Stay fresh and cool through the summer season with these sunset lens-colored sunglasses.
Every man should have a pair of classic black aviators in their sunglass stock.
Lean into the rectangular-shaped sunglass trend with these bold Ceres 51mm Rectangular Sunglasses from Aire.
This isn't your typical pair of sunglasses — but they're actually much cooler and feature a clear ESSOPTICS lens for better optics.
Embark on all of your outdoor adventures with a sporty pair of Columbia sunnies to accompany you.
Stay golden this season with these sandy amber-colored sunglasses — available to shop on Amazon.
We're really into this red-hued sunglass style from Quay Australia.
