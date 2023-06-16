Father's Day is almost here, and Best Buy has deals this week with big savings across the retailer's top tech from smart TVs to iPads. With Best Buy’s expansive catalog of discounted products, right now is a great time to invest in tech for your Dad or father figure in your life's home and life.

If you want to upgrade Dad's kitchen or laundry room ahead of summer, be sure to check out the appliance deals on washers and dryers, French door refrigerators and plenty more to refresh all your machines. Much like the Memorial Day weekend sale, these deals will go by fast. If you spot something you or a loved one might need, it's best to score these savings sooner than later.

Shop Best Buy Deals

With hundreds of items from top brands on sale, you might be wondering what to shop before the Father's Day Sale comes to a close. To help guide your shopping experience, we’ve found the best deals to score during Best Buy's Father's Day sale.

Best Father's Day Home and Appliance Deals

Father's Day is a great time for surprising the father figure in your life with a home and kitchen appliance upgrade and Best Buy is here to help with keeping the discounts coming. From Dyson air purifier fans to Ring video doorbells, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades for a smarter home.

Best Father's Day TV Deals

Best Buy has some of the best TV deals this Father's Day to step up your Dad's viewing setup. Regardless of space or budget, there's a TV out there that will meet Dad's needs, and it's probably on sale at Best Buy Father's Day sale. From Samsung 4K TVs to LG smart webOS TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to his home.

Best Father's Day Laptop Deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Best Buy Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 A sleek, portable Surface Laptop with 12.4" PixelSense touchscreen and great typing experience with precision trackpad, plus the ports you need. Now with an improved HD camera to look your best on video calls, new Windows 11 experiences, and a long battery life. $700 $550 Shop Now

Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Has a Secret Sale on Watches to Give Dad on Father's Day

The Best Father's Day Appliance Deals at Samsung Right Now

The Best Amazon Father's Day Deals to Save on Gifts for Dad

The Best Walmart Father's Day Deals to Shop Now

Samsung Father's Day TV Deals: Save Up to $3,200 on Top 4K and 8K TVs

The Samsung Frame TV Is Up to $800 Off at This Father's Day Sale

The Best Lego Sets On Sale at Amazon for Father's Day

Make His First Father's Day Special With the Best Gifts for New Dads

Therabody's Stress-Melting Massage Guns Are Up to $170 Off Right Now

Save 45% on Solo Stove's Fire Pit Backyard Bundles for Father's Day