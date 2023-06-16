The 15 Best Deals at Best Buy's Father's Day Sale: Save on Appliances, TVs, Laptops and More
Father's Day is almost here, and Best Buy has deals this week with big savings across the retailer's top tech from smart TVs to iPads. With Best Buy’s expansive catalog of discounted products, right now is a great time to invest in tech for your Dad or father figure in your life's home and life.
If you want to upgrade Dad's kitchen or laundry room ahead of summer, be sure to check out the appliance deals on washers and dryers, French door refrigerators and plenty more to refresh all your machines. Much like the Memorial Day weekend sale, these deals will go by fast. If you spot something you or a loved one might need, it's best to score these savings sooner than later.
With hundreds of items from top brands on sale, you might be wondering what to shop before the Father's Day Sale comes to a close. To help guide your shopping experience, we’ve found the best deals to score during Best Buy's Father's Day sale.
Best Father's Day Home and Appliance Deals
Father's Day is a great time for surprising the father figure in your life with a home and kitchen appliance upgrade and Best Buy is here to help with keeping the discounts coming. From Dyson air purifier fans to Ring video doorbells, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades for a smarter home.
Cleaning is a breeze with the lightweight, cordless Dyson V10. Having a pet is no problem with this Dyson vacuum, since it comes with special rollers designed to suction up pet hair. At the moment, you can save $100.
The Dyson TP01 purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw allergens and pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the room.
Save $40 on this popular doorbell camera from Ring, upgraded with added security features to protect any home.
Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin.
Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.
The Samsung Front Control Slide-in Gas Range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice-enabled. You can currently save over $600 on the five-burner gas stove.
Best Father's Day TV Deals
Best Buy has some of the best TV deals this Father's Day to step up your Dad's viewing setup. Regardless of space or budget, there's a TV out there that will meet Dad's needs, and it's probably on sale at Best Buy Father's Day sale. From Samsung 4K TVs to LG smart webOS TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to his home.
Watch the deep blacks and bright whites pop from LED lights directly behind your screen. Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound makes your TV's sound move with the on-screen action.
Use your voice to control your TV — featuring built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more.
Samsung's ultra sharp 8K screens use innovative precision controlled Quantum Mini LEDs that bring you intense contrast for breathtaking detail in a wide spectrum of brilliant colors. Watch it all in jaw dropping 8K with Dolby Atmos sound.
Brilliant details shine even in daylight with Samsung’s ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs. Immerse yourself in a next level viewing experience with an impossibly slim profile.
Transform your world with over a billion¹ bright, bold and beautiful colors from the stunning NanoCell display.
Surrounded by pure black, this TV's vibrant colors and real-world hues of XR Triluminos Pro makes movies and gaming pop off the screen.
Best Father's Day Laptop Deals
Stay up to speed on the latest tech and invest in this HP Laptop Intel computer.
Work while on the go with this flexible laptop featuring a 360° hinge and 10 hour battery life.
A sleek, portable Surface Laptop with 12.4" PixelSense touchscreen and great typing experience with precision trackpad, plus the ports you need. Now with an improved HD camera to look your best on video calls, new Windows 11 experiences, and a long battery life.
Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Has a Secret Sale on Watches to Give Dad on Father's Day
The Best Father's Day Appliance Deals at Samsung Right Now
The Best Amazon Father's Day Deals to Save on Gifts for Dad
The Best Walmart Father's Day Deals to Shop Now
Samsung Father's Day TV Deals: Save Up to $3,200 on Top 4K and 8K TVs
The Samsung Frame TV Is Up to $800 Off at This Father's Day Sale
The Best Lego Sets On Sale at Amazon for Father's Day
Make His First Father's Day Special With the Best Gifts for New Dads
Therabody's Stress-Melting Massage Guns Are Up to $170 Off Right Now
Save 45% on Solo Stove's Fire Pit Backyard Bundles for Father's Day