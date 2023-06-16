Shopping

The 15 Best Deals at Best Buy's Father's Day Sale: Save on Appliances, TVs, Laptops and More

By ETonline Staff
Father's Day is almost here, and Best Buy has deals this week with big savings across the retailer's top tech from smart TVs to iPads. With Best Buy’s expansive catalog of discounted products, right now is a great time to invest in tech for your Dad or father figure in your life's home and life.

If you want to upgrade Dad's kitchen or laundry room ahead of summer, be sure to check out the appliance deals on washers and dryers, French door refrigerators and plenty more to refresh all your machines. Much like the Memorial Day weekend sale, these deals will go by fast. If you spot something you or a loved one might need, it's best to score these savings sooner than later.

With hundreds of items from top brands on sale, you might be wondering what to shop before the Father's Day Sale comes to a close. To help guide your shopping experience, we’ve found the best deals to score during Best Buy's Father's Day sale

Best Father's Day Home and Appliance Deals

Father's Day is a great time for surprising the father figure in your life with a home and kitchen appliance upgrade and Best Buy is here to help with keeping the discounts coming. From Dyson air purifier fans to Ring video doorbells, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades for a smarter home.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Cleaning is a breeze with the lightweight, cordless Dyson V10. Having a pet is no problem with this Dyson vacuum, since it comes with special rollers designed to suction up pet hair. At the moment, you can save $100.

$550$450
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01 Tower
Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan TP07
Dyson
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01 Tower

The Dyson TP01 purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw allergens and pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the room. 

$430$381
Ring - Battery Doorbell Plus
Ring Video Doorbell 3
Amazon
Ring - Battery Doorbell Plus

Save $40 on this popular doorbell camera from Ring, upgraded with added security features to protect any home. 

$180$140
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Best Buy
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator

Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin.

$927$750
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Best Buy
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.

$1,035$730
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection
6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection
Samsung
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection

The Samsung Front Control Slide-in Gas Range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice-enabled. You can currently save over $600 on the five-burner gas stove.

$1,600$950

Best Father's Day TV Deals

Best Buy has some of the best TV deals this Father's Day to step up your Dad's viewing setup. Regardless of space or budget, there's a TV out there that will meet Dad's needs, and it's probably on sale at Best Buy Father's Day sale. From Samsung 4K TVs to LG smart webOS TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to his home.

Samsung 55" Class QLED 4K Smart TV Q80B (2022)
55" Class QLED 4K Smart TV Q80B (2022)
Best Buy
Samsung 55" Class QLED 4K Smart TV Q80B (2022)

Watch the deep blacks and bright whites pop from LED lights directly behind your screen. Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound makes your TV's sound move with the on-screen action.

$1,100$900
LG 75” Class UQ9000 Series LED 4K TV
LG 65-Inch Class UQ9000 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV
Best Buy
LG 75” Class UQ9000 Series LED 4K TV

Use your voice to control your TV — featuring built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more. 

$900$780
Samsung 85" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV
Samsung 85" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV
Best Buy
Samsung 85" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV

Samsung's ultra sharp 8K screens use innovative precision controlled Quantum Mini LEDs that bring you intense contrast for breathtaking detail in a wide spectrum of brilliant colors. Watch it all in jaw dropping 8K with Dolby Atmos sound. 

$4,500$3,300
Samsung 65" Class QN95B Neo QLED 4K TV
Samsung - 65" Class QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65" Class QN95B Neo QLED 4K TV

 

Brilliant details shine even in daylight with Samsung’s ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs. Immerse yourself in a next level viewing experience with an impossibly slim profile. 

$2,600$1,600
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV
Best Buy
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV

Transform your world with over a billion¹ bright, bold and beautiful colors from the stunning NanoCell display.

$700$650
Sony 65" Bravia XR A80K 4K HDR OLED Google TV
Sony 65" classBRAVIA XR A80K 4K HDR OLED Google TV
Best Buy
Sony 65" Bravia XR A80K 4K HDR OLED Google TV

Surrounded by pure black, this TV's vibrant colors and real-world hues of XR Triluminos Pro makes movies and gaming pop off the screen.

$2,000$1,800

Best Father's Day Laptop Deals

HP 15.6" Touch Screen Laptop
HP - Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14" Touch-Screen Laptop
Best Buy
HP 15.6" Touch Screen Laptop

Stay up to speed on the latest tech and invest in this HP Laptop Intel computer.

$630$504
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 Touch Laptop
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 Touch Laptop
Best Buy
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 Touch Laptop

Work while on the go with this flexible laptop featuring a 360° hinge and 10 hour battery life.

$900$600
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
Best Buy
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

A sleek, portable Surface Laptop with 12.4" PixelSense touchscreen and great typing experience with precision trackpad, plus the ports you need. Now with an improved HD camera to look your best on video calls, new Windows 11 experiences, and a long battery life.

$700$550

Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.

