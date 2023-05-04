Shopping

The 15 Best Mother's Day Gifts Under $25 That Will Arrive Just In Time for the Big Day

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Getty

If anyone understands that you don't have room in your budget to spend on extravagant gifts this year, it would be the wonderful woman you call Mom. 

Being such a caring and selfless lady, it can be hard to figure out how to save on a Mother's Day gift while also showing her just how much she means to you. You'd spend millions on her if you could, but with the rising costs of living, that's not realistic for many of us. There's no need to worry though because we've found plenty of thoughtful gifts for under $25 that mom will adore, and even better, they'll also arrive in time for the big day on Sunday, May 14. 

These Mother's Day gifts are only cheap in price and will be loved by anyone that's a mother figure in your life, including grandmas, aunts, and mother-in-laws. We also picked some items that our readers are loving and shopping for themselves right now. Below, check out the best affordable Mother's Day gifts under $25 that she will genuinely appreciate.

Picnic At Ascot Travel Wine Tote
Picnic At Ascot Travel Wine Tote
Amazon
Picnic At Ascot Travel Wine Tote

Let mom bring the party wherever she goes with this convenient travel bag that even includes a corkscrew. Bonus points if you pack in their favorite bottles.

$28
Baby Handprint and Footprint Makers Kit
Baby Handprint and Footprint Makers Kit
Amazon
Baby Handprint and Footprint Makers Kit

The perfect gift for new moms. Cherish those first special moments with the new baby keepsake that captures their perfect little handprint, footprint, fingers and toes for life.

$24
Laneige Midnight to Morning Hydration Set
Laneige Midnight to Morning Hydration Set
Amazon
Laneige Midnight to Morning Hydration Set

Laneige is a celeb-loved brand because of their hydrating formulas that deliver results. Mom will love this trio that includes their two of their best-selling face masks and their popular lip mask.

$21
My Favorite Child Gave Me This Mug
My Favorite Child Gave Me This Mug
Amazon
My Favorite Child Gave Me This Mug

For the coffee-loving mom, this mug conveniently arrives gift-ready in a nice white gift box with colored bubble wrap. 

$19$17
Customized Birth Month Flower Wall Art
Customized Birth Month Flower Wall Art
Amazon
Customized Birth Month Flower Wall Art

Designed for families, the canvas wall art allows you to customize up to 5 different flowers within one frame. Each flower represents a person and the stem is formed from the name, making it a truly personal and meaningful gift.

$19
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala has some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise. 

$23
Birthstone Wine Bottle Stopper
Birthstone Wine Bottle Stopper
Uncommon Goods
Birthstone Wine Bottle Stopper

Made of colored glass hand-blown in Rhode Island, these artisan wine stoppers from Uncommon Goods come in 12 different styles to correspond with your giftee's birth month.

$25
Kusini Tabletop S'mores Maker
Kusini Tabletop Smores Maker
Amazon
Kusini Tabletop S'mores Maker

Bring a cozy fire pit vibe indoors year-round. This s'mores maker comes with a flameless heater, 4 detachable compartments for easy sharing & serving, 4 roasting forks, and a foldable base for compact storage.

$50$24
Voluspa Mini Havana Mint Mojito Glass Jar Candle
Voluspa Mini Havana Mint Mojito Glass Jar Candle
Sephora
Voluspa Mini Havana Mint Mojito Glass Jar Candle

This candle with an earthy fragrance of lime, mint and rum not only smells amazing, but it's also so gorgeous with the glass detail and green hue.

$20
Williams Sonoma x Morris & Co. Spoon Rest
Williams Sonoma x Morris & Co. Spoon Rest
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma x Morris & Co. Spoon Rest

A spoon rest, like this patterned navy option, keeps the kitchen counters clean while adding a touch of whimsy to Mom's decor.

$20
Uncommon Goods Houseplant Essentials
Uncommon Goods Houseplant Essentials
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Houseplant Essentials

Plant moms will enjoy this super adorable Houseplant Essentials box from Uncommon Goods. Along with pink gardening gloves, it has a mini trowel, spade and rake that are just the right size for houseplant maintenance. 

$16
UGG Cozy Chenille Sock
UGG Women's Cozy Chenille Sock
Amazon
UGG Cozy Chenille Sock

Help Mom relax at home while keeping her toes warm with these ultra-cozy socks from UGG.

$20
Anthropologie Mezze Monogram Mug
Anthropologie Mezze Monogram Mug
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Mezze Monogram Mug

Give something Mom a little more personalized, like this stunning mug with her initial on it.

$14
Williams Sonoma Sicily Towels (Set of 2)
Williams Sonoma Sicily Towels (Set of 2)
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Sicily Towels (Set of 2)

Redecorate Mom's kitchen with these sophisticated tea towels from Williams Sonoma. 

$25
Uncommon Goods Dress Up with Jane Austen Mug
Uncommon Goods Dress Up with Jane Austen Mug
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Dress Up with Jane Austen Mug

Readers, and more specifically Jane Austen fans, need this mug in their life. When Mom fills this cup with hot coffee the ladies' outfits will transform into elegant gowns. 

$17

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

