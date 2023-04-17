Shopping

The 15 Best Personalized Mother's Day Gifts to Shop for the Mom Who Has Everything

By ETonline Staff
Mother's Day is coming up quickly, which means that the pressure to find the perfect gift for the superhero woman in your life is officially on. Whether you're shopping for your mom, grandma, wife, mother-in-law or even just a friend, we know one thing for certain: you can never go wrong with gifting something personalized just for them — especially on a holiday as endearing as Mother's Day.

Sure, we all love receiving a more luxurious, splurge-worthy gift from time to time. But a personalized gift helps to show that you care in a more thoughtful (oftentimes even unforgettable) way. And with so many unique and personalized gifts to shop, you can be sure that you're gifting your mother with something that's well-suited to her and her personality.

From monogrammed totes to personalized jewelry, engraved goodies, customizable photo frames and more, there are so many great options to incorporate a more meaningful touch into your Mother's Day gift-giving this year — and from top brands like Uncommon Goods, BaubleBar, Cuyana, Anthropologie and Amazon, no less.

Ahead, browse ET's picks for personalized gifts that your mom will treasure on Mother's Day and beyond. Plus, check out the best Mother's Day gifts on Amazon, and shop diamond jewelry that will make your mom sparkle.

BaubleBar All Smiles Custom Blanket
All Smiles Custom Blanket
BaubleBar
BaubleBar All Smiles Custom Blanket

Help Mom lay back and lounge in style with this customizable (and cozy) throw blanket from BaubleBar. 

$98
Personalized Compact Swivel Cheese Board
Personalized Compact Swivel Cheese Board
Uncommon Goods
Personalized Compact Swivel Cheese Board

Treat Mom to a personalized cheese board, so she can enjoy endless charcuterie spreads when she's relaxing on her days off or when she's hosting her next party.

$86
Away The Carry On Suitcase
Away The Carry On Suitcase
Away
Away The Carry On Suitcase

Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy travel gear also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the luggage itself. 

$275
Anthropologie Tiled Margot Monogram Mug
Anthropologie Tiled Margot Monogram Mug
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Tiled Margot Monogram Mug

Her cup of coffee, cocoa or tea will taste even better sipped out of this adorable monogrammed mug.

$14
Cuyana Leather Travel Case Set
Leather Travel Case Set
Cuyana
Cuyana Leather Travel Case Set

You can never go wrong with gifting a woman her own stylish travel bags.

$128
Mud Pie Initial Canvas Tote Bag
Mud Pie Initial Canvas Tote Bag
Amazon
Mud Pie Initial Canvas Tote Bag

Treat mom to a monogrammed tote that's as chic as it is practical — with enough interior space to hold all of her daily essentials.

$22$20
Gorjana Classic Aquamarine Studs
Gorjana Classic Aquamarine Studs
Gorjana
Gorjana Classic Aquamarine Studs

Embrace the beauty of the birthstone with Gorjana's subtle and personal gemstone selection.

$220 AND UP
Thank You, Mom Candle
Thank You, Mom Candle
Homesick Candles
Thank You, Mom Candle

Fill your home with the essence of love with the help of Homesick's ethereal Mother's Day candle — available to personalize with a custom note on the box, too.

$38
Morning Fog Studios Monogrammed Stemless Wine Glasses Set
Morning Fog Studios Monogrammed Stemless Wine Glasses Set
Amazon
Morning Fog Studios Monogrammed Stemless Wine Glasses Set

This set of custom monogram etched glasses makes an elegant gift for wine lovers.

$25 AND UP
Super Mom Personalized Book
Super Mom Personalized Book
Amazon
Super Mom Personalized Book

Remind your mom of the superhero she is with a unique, soft cover book that puts her superpowers into print.

$35
Monica Rich Kosann Custom Jewelry
Monica Rich Kosann Custom Jewelry
Monica Rich Kosann
Monica Rich Kosann Custom Jewelry

Create mom something elegant and thoughtful from scratch through via Monica Rich Kosann's custom design offerings. 

STARTS AT $225
A Dozen Reasons I Love You Container
A Dozen Reasons I Love You
Uncommon Goods
A Dozen Reasons I Love You Container

Lay out all the reasons to love your mother via a handcrafted container.

$45
Artifact Uprising Walnut Desktop Photo Calendar
Walnut Desktop Photo Calendar
Artifact Uprising
Artifact Uprising Walnut Desktop Photo Calendar

Whether she's still working from home or heading back to the office, this photo calendar will help elevate your mother's office space with reminders of family love.

$35$28
Birthdate Co. Birthdate Candles
Birthdate Co. Birthdate Candles
Birthdate Co.
Birthdate Co. Birthdate Candles

Another great gift for candle lovers is this custom option with a unique scent for each birth date.

$60$50
Rose Gold Personalized Name Necklace
Rose Gold Personalized Name Necklace
Etsy
Rose Gold Personalized Name Necklace

Personalized gifts are always a thoughtful choice, such as this rose gold necklace that can be customized with a name or meaningful word.

$27 AND UP

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

