The 15 Most Stylish Sunglasses for Spring Under $50 — Shop Frames From Les Specs, Free People and More
The start of spring is just a few weeks away, which means that every part of our wardrobe needs a refresh for brighter days ahead — spring break planning, anyone? This especially goes for our sunglass collection.
Sure, sunglasses are a must-have accessory in any season — but between the sunny weather and abundance of new fashion trends taking over social media (and our closets), bold and bright frames are proving to be the outfit embellishment of choice this spring.
From oval-shaped sunglasses to cat-eye frames, retro aviators, Y2K-inspired styles and even square, Matrix-esque sunglasses (which Kim Kardashian appears to be especially committed to these days), there are so many different specs to shop and love — regardless of your personal style.
Best of all, trendy sunglasses don't have to come with a hefty price tag — that is, if you know the right places to shop. While we might not have the budget to mirror the same designer frames or lenses as our favorite celebs (sorry, Kim), we can still manage to embrace the season's hottest accessory — and all without breaking the bank, too.
Ahead, peruse through ET's picks for the most stylish sunglasses under $50 to shop this spring — with frames from Quay, Free People, Nordstrom, Aldo, Amazon and more. You can score exclusive offers on a pair of sunglasses from your favorite retailers and plus, check out Meghan Markle's newly restocked Le Specs sunglasses, and browse the and beyond.
Best Women's Sunglasses for Spring 2023
Treat yourself to a pair of frames from this Meghan Markle-approved brand — and for only $49, too.
At a traditional retailer, these Chloe Bailey-approved bold sunglasses could cost you up to $125, but they're only $40 at Privé Revaux Eyewear.
Accessory-wise, these days bigger definitely equals better — and these chunky sunglasses are proof of that.
Lean into the rectangular-shaped sunglass trend with these bold Ceres 51mm Rectangular Sunglasses from Aire.
Something about Aviators just scream warm weather days, and we can't wait to wear this pair from Fossil well into summer.
These trend-right square sunglasses from Aldo will help to give any outfit an added edge.
Disco vibes circa the '70s meet a sensual, cat-eye frame in these groovy specs.
You can never go wrong with a staple pair of classic black sunnies.
Best Men's Sunglasses for Spring 2023
"This is my second pair of Puertos and I absolutely love them!" raved one reviewer about these polarized shades. "They are lightweight, protective, and look awesome. You’ll never find me without these in my bag!"
Every man should have a pair of classic black aviators in their sunglass stock.
This isn't your typical pair of sunglasses — but they're actually much cooler and feature a clear ESSOPTICS lens for better optics.
Stay golden this season with these sandy amber-colored sunglasses — available to shop on Amazon.
These sporty sunnies are available in 11 different lens and frame combos, but we especially love these green lenses.
We're really into this unique purple-hued sunglass style from Australian brand Quay.
If you love the classic look of RayBan wayfarers but don't love the price tag, this similar style from Amazon is a great alternative.
