The 16 Best Presidents' Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now: Furniture, Fashion, Mattresses, Tech and More

By ETonline Staff
Best Presidents' Day Deals 2022
Wayfair, Amazon, Levi's, Kate Spade

Holiday weekends are the perfect opportunity for shoppers to score on everything from furniture pieces and appliances to top-rated tech and gadgets, fashion essentials, mattresses and other trending products to carry us all through the new year. And for Presidents' Day 2022, dozens of retailers are actually boasting some of their deepest discounts of the season.

From shopping furniture and home essentials at Wayfair and Bed Bath & Beyond, to scoring major savings on tech from Samsung and Best Buy, this year's Presidents' Day deals are proving to be epic.

Whether you're looking for helpful lifestyle upgrades for 2022, cozy chunky blankets to snuggle up in, stylish home decor, trending fashion pieces, kitchen essentials or even bigger picks like advanced tech, you'll be able to find deep discounts on these items and so much more through a number of major Presidents' Day sales that are happening right now. 

To help you choose from the truly unbeatable offers, ET has narrowed down the best Presidents' Day sales you can shop online today. Scroll down to shop and save big.

The best Presidents' Day sales you can shop now  

Furniture & Home

wayfair sale 1280
Wayfair

Get up to 70% off furniture at Wayfair

Home decor, accent rugs, top furniture pieces and more are all on sale at Wayfair ahead of Presidents' Day weekend -- with deals on select items of up to 70% off.

Aichele Wide Tufted Wingback Chair
Aichele Wide Tufted Wingback Chair
Wayfair
Aichele Wide Tufted Wingback Chair
Elevate your home working space with this Aichele Wide Tufted Wingback Chair -- now on sale at Wayfair.
$316
Vern Oriental Terracotta Area Rug
Vern Oriental Terracotta Area Rug
Wayfair
Vern Oriental Terracotta Area Rug
Spice up your living space and add a thoughtful, patterned rug.
$78$23

Score on deals of up to 50% at Bed Bath & Beyond

Everything from kitchen gadgets and vacuums to home decor, living essentials and more are now on sale through the retailer.

Forest Gate 6 Piece Modular Patio Sectional Set
Forest Gate 6 Piece Modular Patio Sectional Set
Bed Bath & Beyond
Forest Gate 6 Piece Modular Patio Sectional Set
Give your backyard a much-needed spring refresh and kick off outdoor hosting festivities in style with this sectional set.
$2,590$1,295
Pure Enrichment PureZone Elite 4-in-1 True Hepa Air Purifier
Pure Enrichment PureZone Elite 4-in-1 True Hepa Air Purifier
Bed Bath and Beyond
Pure Enrichment PureZone Elite 4-in-1 True Hepa Air Purifier
This air purifier cleans the air in its vicinity using four different filter methods: an active carbon pre-filter, a true HEPA filter, a UV-C light with photocatalyst filter and an ionizer. The 4-stage filter process ensures that the air that circulates throughout your house is clean and healthy. 
$150$125

Take 70% off furniture and mattresses at Overstock

Shop bedroom essentials, home decor, kitchen staples and more for up to 70% off.

Eddie Bauer Oversized White Down Bafflebox Comforter
Eddie Bauer Oversized White Down Bafflebox Comforter
Overstock
Eddie Bauer Oversized White Down Bafflebox Comforter
Cozy up in this super chic and fresh Eddie Bauer Oversized White Down Bafflebox Comforter.
$248$198
Modern Freestanding Full Length Floor Mirror
Modern Freestanding Full Length Floor Mirror
Overstock.com
Modern Freestanding Full Length Floor Mirror
Spruce up your home with a modern mirror and other classic home goods from Overstock's epic sale.
$136$113

Shop deals on home essentials at Walmart

For a limited time, shoppers can get up to 20% off select furniture and home appliances.

Kellum Media Fireplace Console
Kellum Media Fireplace Console
Walmart
Kellum Media Fireplace Console
Keep warm all winter long and maximize room space while you're at it with Walmart's Kellum Media Fireplace Console -- perfect for holding a TV.
$249$199
Noble House Mid Century Modern Petite Fabric Sofa
Noble House Mid Century Modern Petite Fabric Sofa
Walmart
Noble House Mid Century Modern Petite Fabric Sofa
Sit back and relax in this Noble House Mid Century Modern Petite Fabric Sofa.
$446

Tech & Appliances

Samsung
Samsung

Save big at the Best Buy Appliance Sale

The retailer's mega Appliance Sale is on and it features hundreds of marked down deals on top tech and home appliances.

Dyson Purifier Hot and Cool Link
Dyson Purifier Hot and Cool Link
Best Buy
Dyson Purifier Hot and Cool Link
Dyson's top-rated air purifier is now $50 off at Best Buy's can't-miss appliance sale.
$500$450
Bella Pro Series Air Fryer
Bella Pro Series Air Fryer
Best Buy
Bella Pro Series Air Fryer
Cook up something savory (and easily) in this top-rated air fryer model from Bella.
$130$70

Shop limited-time tech deals at Samsung

Just for ET readers, you can get up to $250 off the new Galaxy phones and tablets with our exclusive deal, which includes a $50 credit. When you pre-order the all new Galaxy S22 Series below, you will receive an additional $50 instant Samsung Credit to save on each of the three phones, for a total savings of $200 on the Galaxy S22 and S22+ and $250 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung
Galaxy S22
The new Galaxy S22's three-lens camera system features Nightography, Samsung's brightest innovation yet to capture vivid colors and crisp images even in low light. The sensor pulls in more light, the Super Clear Glass dials down lens flare, and fast-acting AI delivers near-instant intelligent processing.
$299$99
Galaxy Tab S8
Galaxy Tab S8
Samsung
Galaxy Tab S8
The tablet that’s made for multitaskers on the go, Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. 
$699$99 WITH TRADE-IN
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Never lose track of time with the top-rated Samsung Galaxy Watch4 -- now on sale for $300.
$350$300

Browse major mark-downs at Amazon

While the retailer might not be officially hosting any Presidents' Day sales, Amazon boasts can't-miss deals year-round on everything from top-rated technology to kitchen appliances and even luggage.

Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods
Amazon
Apple AirPods
These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Plus, they're compatible with Siri and can skip songs or pause your music with just a few taps.
$159$99
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5
Amazon
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5
The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is a 2-in-1 touchscreen device that doubles as a tablet. It features a 13-inch HD display, 64GB of storage, 4GB RAM and an Intel Core i3 processor.
$430$404
Vera Bradley Women's Hardside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Vera Bradley Women's Hardside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Amazon
Vera Bradley Women's Hardside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
You have to have rolling luggage when you travel these days. This rolling suitcase from Vera Bradley can hold all your clothes, gadgets and gear on your packing list, fits into the overhead compartment (and it's cute to boot).
$225$210

Fashion

Kate Spade Presidents' Day Sale 2022
Kate Spade

Score up to 50% off at Athleta

Enjoy up to 50% off, plus get an extra 20% off sale styles through Feb. 21.

Cozy Karma Zip Hoodie
Cozy Karma Zip Hoodie
Athleta
Cozy Karma Zip Hoodie
Layer this cozy, plush zip hoodie over any workout fit for added warmth (and style).
$119$90

Take up to 70% off ThirdLove bras and underwear

ThirdLove's Warehouse Sale is almost here! For a limited time, select styles are now available for up to 70% off from Feb. 18 through Feb. 21.

Unlined Modern Mesh Scoop Bra
Unlined Modern Mesh Scoop Bra
ThirdLove
Unlined Modern Mesh Scoop Bra
Sit back and relax in comfort with this ultra-chic mesh bra.
$72$49
Weekend Terry Jogger
Weekend Terry Jogger
ThirdLove
Weekend Terry Jogger
This heather grey-colored jogger is perfect for the gym or just lounging at home.
$55$27

Get 30% off this Presidents' Day at Levi's

Shop select items at 30% off -- including jeans, trucker jackets, Hailey Bieber-approved shorts and more.

Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
Levi's
Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
Give your daytime or evening outfit some extra edge with this Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket.
$90$63

Shop trending styles at Kate Spade

Through exclusive early access to Kate Spade's Presidents' Day sale, shoppers can now enjoy 25% off select full-priced styles with the code BLOOM.

All Day Large Zip Tote
All Day Large Zip Tote
Kate Spade
All Day Large Zip Tote
This romaine-colored tote is deep enough to carry all of your daily essentials -- including everything from your laptop and phone to your wallet, lipstick and more.
$328$246
Spencer Zip Around Continental Wallet
Spencer Zip Around Continental Wallet
Kate Spade
Spencer Zip Around Continental Wallet
This chic continental wallet is crafted from a sleek Saffiano leather.
$188$141

Mattresses

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Medium Queen and Tempur-Ergo Smart Base
Tempur-Pedic

Shop major Presidents' Day mark-downs at Casper

Casper's Presidents' Day Sale takes up to $595 off mattresses and 10% off bedding, bed frames, and pillows. Just use code PRESDAY22 at checkout. 

The 2019 Casper Hybrid Mattress
The 2019 Casper Hybrid Mattress
Casper
The 2019 Casper Hybrid Mattress
Casper's signature hybrid mattress is now on sale for only $837 -- regularly $1,195.
$1,195$837
Original Casper Pillow
Original Casper Pillow
Casper
Original Casper Pillow
Settle into a good night's sleep with the Original Casper Pillow -- now 40% off.
$65$39

Get $100 off at Nectar

Shop Nectar's biggest offer at their Presidents Day Preview Sale and get $100 off your mattress with a free sheet set, mattress protector, and sheet set worth $399 through Feb. 21.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
Sleep more soundly with Nectar's top-rated Memory Foam Mattress -- and save big on the style ahead of Presidents' Day weekend.
$1,298$799

Save up to $500 at Tempur-Pedic

Shop Tempur-Pedic's sale and save up to $500 on select mattress sets, plus 30% off TEMPUR-Cloud mattresses.

TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress
TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress
Tempur-Pedic
TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress
The TEMPUR-Cloud mattress features conforming comfort and motion isolation technology.
$2,000

Score major savings at the Saatva Presidents' Day sale

Saatva's handcrafted mattresses are up to $450 off during their Presidents Day Savings event. 

Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva
Saatva Classic Mattress
This award-winning mattress boasts a hybrid innerspring design.
$1,695
Modern Foam Mattress
Modern Foam Mattress
Saatva
Modern Foam Mattress
You can never go wrong with a memory foam mattress,
$1,495

Enjoy 20% off on mattresses at Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle's Presidents Day Sale gives you 20% off mattresses and 10% off bedding through Feb. 21.

Hybrid Mattress
Hybrid Mattress
Tuft & Needle
Hybrid Mattress
Tuft & Needle's Hybrid Mattress features five foam layers and springs for a more "personalized softness," according to the retailer.
$1,695$1,356

Looking for more Presidents’ Day deals? Don’t miss the best sales on appliancesfurnituremattresses, and beauty this weekend.

