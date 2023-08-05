'Tis the season for back-to-school shopping and sales are popping up everywhere. With steadily rising costs of living, saving money on clothes and school supplies is at the forefront of every parent’s mind this month. Whether you are starting your freshman year of college or your kid is gearing up for homeroom in elementary school, we’ve found all the best back-to-school clothing sales with everything a classroom-ready wardrobe will need for the new semester.

While Target and Walmart traditionally hold the most anticipated back-to-school sales, brands like Nike, Converse, Nordstrom Rack, Everlane and J.Crew are steeply discounting a ton of clothes for kids and adults. Plus, be sure to check out the best back-to-school backpack deals to complete your look.

Below, shop the best back-to-school clothes sales for students of all ages.

Stock up and save at Abercrombie with 20% off almost everything.

A new school year calls for new shoes. Now through August 7, you can save up to 70% on Allbirds' comfortable sneakers for running and walking all over campus.

The Nike Back-to-School Sale is offering up to 60% off iconic sneakers, tees, sweatshirts and more. Plus, you can get an extra 20% off select styles with code SCHOOL20 at checkout through August 12.

Take 30% off all J.Crew kids styles for boys and girls with code SHOPKIDS. The J.Crew back-to-school sale is live now through Saturday, August 5.

The Pre-Fall Event at Everlane has everything capsule wardrobe dreams are made of. You can save 25% on best-selling styles from everyday denim and tees to button down shirts and jumpsuits.

Gap is taking 50% off best-in-class favorites from jeans and dresses to boots and metallic sneakers.

Get 30% off orders of $125 or more sitewide at the Levi's sale. Plus, get 30% off $60 or more of kids' styles.

Until Saturday, August 4, Converse is offering 25% off shoes and 40% off clothing. Just use the code BACKTOSCHOOL at checkout to unlock the discounts.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends this Sunday, August 6. Shop Black Friday-level deals on campus-friendly threads for everyone.

Score up to 70% off denim from Free People, Madewell, Joe's and more. Plus save up to 70% on shoes from Vans, Hoka, Nike, Crocs and plenty more starting at just $9.

Use code BACKTOSCHOOL to get 40% off full price styles and 50% off sale items at Reebok.

Rarely discounted styles are now 25% off at the Crocs sale. Save on clogs, fleece-lined Crocs, sandals and rain boots.

The best Amazon back-to-school deals include new clothes for kids and teens that make the grade. You can even save on school uniforms.

Whether you’re attending classes or teaching them, you’ll save with the best back-to-school fashion deals at Walmart.

Comfy athleisure is perfect for long days of lectures and even longer nights of studying in the library. Lululemon’s We Made Too Much section is full of great discounts on apparel right now.

Until Friday, August 4, you can take an extra 25% off everything at American Eagle's sale with code EXTRAA25.

The Patagonia Summer Sale is on now through August 22 and offering 30% off clothing for men, women and kids

