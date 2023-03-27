With Easter just two Sundays away, you might be wondering what's the best gift to get for your teen. Just because they are getting older, teens don't want to miss out on receiving Easter baskets and gifts. Jelly beans, chocolate eggs and bunnies aren't for everyone, but there are still ways you can make their Easter Sunday a treat-filled success.

Chances are your teenager is scrolling through TikTok for everything from book recommendations to beauty tips, fashion inspo and much more. So, it's no wonder that with one rave review, a product could go massively viral. With everything from the popular Instax Mini and cult beauty products from Sunday Riley to the resurgence of '90s and Y2K fashion, TikTok is brimming with ideas of what to put in your teenager's Easter basket.

To make gift shopping easier, Amazon compiled all of the bestselling products social media can’t get enough of in one convenient place. Below, shop all the best Easter gifts for teens, according to TikTok, and become the coolest loved one instantly.

Wave Mirror Amazon Wave Mirror This 16-inch mirror will add an artistic touch to their desk or wall. Choose their favorite color from six different hues. $20 Shop Now

Mushroom Neon Light Amazon Mushroom Neon Light Mushrooms are a growing home decor trend. Add some whimsy to their room with this lamp's playful and quirky aesthetic. $37 $28 Shop Now

Disco Ball Planter Amazon Disco Ball Planter This unique disco ball hanging planter showers its surroundings with dazzling bits of sunlight, perfect for brightening up any room. $28 Shop Now

Smiley Face Sunflower Rug Amazon Smiley Face Sunflower Rug Shoppers love this super soft and cheerful bath mat that is machine washable and always comes out of the dryer looking brand new. $27 $21 Shop Now

20oz Glass Tumbler Amazon 20oz Glass Tumbler This dishwasher safe water bottle with silicone no-slip grip is an easily transportable accessory your teen won't be able to live without. $16 Shop Now

Scalp Care Hair Brush Amazon Scalp Care Hair Brush Put together a spa basket for your teen with this scalp-invigorating brush as the centerpiece. The silicone brush has gone viral for getting hair of any texture squeaky clean with just one use. $11 $8 Shop Now

