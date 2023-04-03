Shopping

The 17 Best Last-Minute Easter Gift Ideas for Hard-to-Please Teens, According to TikTok

By Charlotte Lewis
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Easter Gifts for Teens
Amazon

With Easter less than a week away, you might be wondering what's the best gift to get for your teen. Just because they are getting older, teens don't want to miss out on receiving Easter baskets and gifts. Jelly beans, chocolate eggs and bunnies aren't for everyone, but there are still ways you can make their Easter Sunday a treat-filled success.

Chances are your teenager is scrolling through TikTok for everything from book recommendations to beauty tips, fashion inspo and much more. So, it's no wonder that with one rave review, a product could go massively viral. With everything from the popular Instax Mini and cult beauty products from Sunday Riley to the resurgence of '90s and Y2K fashion, TikTok is brimming with ideas of what to put in your teenager's Easter basket.

To make gift shopping easier, Amazon compiled all of the bestselling products social media can’t get enough of in one convenient place. Below, shop all the best Easter gifts for teens that you can still get in time, according to TikTok, and become the coolest loved one instantly.

Wave Mirror
Wave Mirror
Amazon
Wave Mirror

This 16-inch mirror will add an artistic touch to their desk or wall. Choose their favorite color from six different hues. 

$20
Mushroom Neon Light
Mushroom Neon Light
Amazon
Mushroom Neon Light

Mushrooms are a growing home decor trend. Add some whimsy to their room with this lamp's playful and quirky aesthetic. 

$37$28
Disco Ball Planter
Disco Ball Planter
Amazon
Disco Ball Planter

This unique disco ball hanging planter showers its surroundings with dazzling bits of sunlight, perfect for brightening up any room. 

$28
Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Flex Cap Bottle
Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Flex Cap Bottle
Amazon
Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Flex Cap Bottle

If you are looking for the perfect gift for an active teen, this dishwasher-safe water bottle with silicone no-slip grip is an easily transportable accessory your teen won't be able to live without.

$40$35
JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
Vintage Hobo Handbag
Amazon
JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag

Throw it back with this 90s-inspired scrunchie bag made from recycled materials. Perfect to pair with a floral dress for Easter morning brunch.

$80
Jade Roller & Gua Sha Face Roller
Jade Roller & Gua Sha, Face Roller
Amazon
Jade Roller & Gua Sha Face Roller

If your teen has been pining for a jade roller set since it went viral on social media, there's never been a better time to grab it. This one, made of incredible rose quartz, is currently on sale on Amazon and makes the perfect gift.

$30$14
WITH COUPON
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

Celebrate Easter and make the holiday a memorable one with this Instax mini cam, now complete with selfie mirror.

$75
Smiley Face Sunflower Rug
Smiley Face Sunflower Rug
Amazon
Smiley Face Sunflower Rug

Shoppers love this super soft and cheerful bath mat that is machine washable and always comes out of the dryer looking brand new. 

$27$21
Y2K Furry Purse Fluffy Tote Bag
Y2K Furry Purse Fluffy Tote Bag
Amazon
Y2K Furry Purse Fluffy Tote Bag

Put some spring in your teen's step with this fuzzy tote, available in tons of retro colors and patterns. Plus, it can also be used for storing Easter eggs and treats during an Easter egg hunt.   

$14
Cow Pattern Faux Fur Bucket Hat
Cow Pattern Faux Fur Bucket Hat
Amazon
Cow Pattern Faux Fur Bucket Hat

We never anticipated the return of the bucket hat, but we know your teen will jump for joy when they spot this in their Easter gift basket.

$18$16
14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
Amazon
14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops

Hoops are back in style, and teens are loving this thicker style. Plus, they are the perfect earrings for your teen to wear on Easter morning for a trendy look. 

$14 AND UP
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Salicylic Acid and Tea Tree Acne Treatment Face Oil
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Salicylic Acid and Tea Tree Acne Treatment Face Oil
Amazon
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Salicylic Acid and Tea Tree Acne Treatment Face Oil

Best for acne- and blemish-prone skin. This cult beauty product will naturally brighten and help even skin tone.

$40
Retro Rectangle Sunglasses for Women
Rectangle Sunglasses for Women
Amazon
Retro Rectangle Sunglasses for Women

Grab two pairs of stylish sunnies for an incredible low price — your teen will love the retro 90s shape and tortoiseshell pattern.

$21$13
20oz Glass Tumbler
20oz Glass Tumbler
Amazon
20oz Glass Tumbler

This dishwasher safe water bottle with silicone no-slip grip is an easily transportable accessory your teen won't be able to live without.

$16
LED Night Light 3D Printing Moon Light with Stand & Remote
LED Night Light 3D Printing Moon Light with Stand & Remote
Amazon
LED Night Light 3D Printing Moon Light with Stand & Remote

Kitschy bedroom decor is still all the rage, and your teen will be obsessed with this nightlight that can go from hyperrealistic to multi-color strobes with just the click of a button.

$20$17
Women's Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets
Women's Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon
Women's Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets

Not only are these flared yoga pants are made from breathable, moisture wicking fabric but they also have two hidden pockets, perfect for a teen on the go.

$50$26
WITH COUPON
Scalp Care Hair Brush
Scalp Care Hair Brush
Amazon
Scalp Care Hair Brush

Put together a spa gift basket for your teen with this scalp-invigorating brush as the centerpiece. The silicone brush has gone viral for getting hair of any texture squeaky clean with just one use.

$11$7

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

