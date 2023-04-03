The 17 Best Last-Minute Easter Gift Ideas for Hard-to-Please Teens, According to TikTok
With Easter less than a week away, you might be wondering what's the best gift to get for your teen. Just because they are getting older, teens don't want to miss out on receiving Easter baskets and gifts. Jelly beans, chocolate eggs and bunnies aren't for everyone, but there are still ways you can make their Easter Sunday a treat-filled success.
Chances are your teenager is scrolling through TikTok for everything from book recommendations to beauty tips, fashion inspo and much more. So, it's no wonder that with one rave review, a product could go massively viral. With everything from the popular Instax Mini and cult beauty products from Sunday Riley to the resurgence of '90s and Y2K fashion, TikTok is brimming with ideas of what to put in your teenager's Easter basket.
To make gift shopping easier, Amazon compiled all of the bestselling products social media can’t get enough of in one convenient place. Below, shop all the best Easter gifts for teens that you can still get in time, according to TikTok, and become the coolest loved one instantly.
This 16-inch mirror will add an artistic touch to their desk or wall. Choose their favorite color from six different hues.
Mushrooms are a growing home decor trend. Add some whimsy to their room with this lamp's playful and quirky aesthetic.
This unique disco ball hanging planter showers its surroundings with dazzling bits of sunlight, perfect for brightening up any room.
If you are looking for the perfect gift for an active teen, this dishwasher-safe water bottle with silicone no-slip grip is an easily transportable accessory your teen won't be able to live without.
Throw it back with this 90s-inspired scrunchie bag made from recycled materials. Perfect to pair with a floral dress for Easter morning brunch.
If your teen has been pining for a jade roller set since it went viral on social media, there's never been a better time to grab it. This one, made of incredible rose quartz, is currently on sale on Amazon and makes the perfect gift.
Celebrate Easter and make the holiday a memorable one with this Instax mini cam, now complete with selfie mirror.
Shoppers love this super soft and cheerful bath mat that is machine washable and always comes out of the dryer looking brand new.
Put some spring in your teen's step with this fuzzy tote, available in tons of retro colors and patterns. Plus, it can also be used for storing Easter eggs and treats during an Easter egg hunt.
We never anticipated the return of the bucket hat, but we know your teen will jump for joy when they spot this in their Easter gift basket.
Hoops are back in style, and teens are loving this thicker style. Plus, they are the perfect earrings for your teen to wear on Easter morning for a trendy look.
Best for acne- and blemish-prone skin. This cult beauty product will naturally brighten and help even skin tone.
Grab two pairs of stylish sunnies for an incredible low price — your teen will love the retro 90s shape and tortoiseshell pattern.
Kitschy bedroom decor is still all the rage, and your teen will be obsessed with this nightlight that can go from hyperrealistic to multi-color strobes with just the click of a button.
Not only are these flared yoga pants are made from breathable, moisture wicking fabric but they also have two hidden pockets, perfect for a teen on the go.
Put together a spa gift basket for your teen with this scalp-invigorating brush as the centerpiece. The silicone brush has gone viral for getting hair of any texture squeaky clean with just one use.
