The 20 Best Gifts On Sale At Nordstrom: Save On Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Men, Women, and Kids
In case you didn't get all your holiday shopping done during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the savings at Nordstrom are very much still live. Nordstrom's holiday deals are offering new markdowns on fashion, home, and beauty up to 60% off. Not only does the sale include everything from luxury kitchen appliances to cozy shoes, but there are also discounts on items for everyone on your gift list. With these holiday savings at Nordstrom, now's the time to save on your last-minute gift shopping before the it's too late.
Nordstrom is making your holiday shopping easier with steep discounts on our editors' favorite brands like UGG, Tory Burch, Nike, and Dr. Martens. The Nordstrom sale even has festive holiday wear, so you can treat yourself to a new outfit before the office Christmas party. Whether you're shopping for the men and women in your life or buying gifts for teenagers and children, they have a little something for them all.
Here at ET, we know the holidays can be busy, so we've browsed all the deals and found the ones you won't want to miss. Ahead, shop our top picks for gifts on sale at Nordstrom.
Best Gifts for Women
Dr. Martens' cult-classic 1461 reaches new heights with a chunky platform sole—the brand's highest one yet.
UGG's ultra-comfy slingback combines the laid-back appeal of a sandal with the plush softness of your favorite slipper.
Chelsea boots are a go-to shoe for the wintery months ahead.
Give the gift of self-care with this limited-edition set that's boxed for the holidays. Included are four skin care essentials formulated to reduce the look of lines and wrinkles.
This fleece shacket from Free People can be worn as a cozy button-up shirt or left unbuttoned as a light jacket on a chilly fall day. As an interesting design element, the shacket also has elbow-patches making this option extra cute.
If you know someone who's always cold or looking for a cozy sweater to lounge around in this winter, this Open Front Cardigan from Barefoot Dreams is sure to keep them warm.
An enduring wardrobe staple complete with a belt fastening, this Karl Lagerfeld wool coat is ideal for keeping you warm and keeping the cold out.
Be warm and stylish this fall when wearing this edgy faux leather biker jacket from BLANKNYC.
Best Gifts for Men
Whether walking through the city or enjoying the outdoors, box quilting defines this handsome jacket featuring a stand collar with tartan lining for a versatile look that wears well.
Kiehl's three-piece, full-size set features a dark spot corrector, 24-hour moisturizer and Vitamin C eye serum for a brighter, more even complexion this winter.
Get ready for chillier days with 50% off this adventure-ready puffer jacket with soft fleece lining.
For the active guy in your life, comfort and performance is fused together in this popular adidas running shoe with springy, responsive Boost cushioning.
Inspired by '80s design, this stretch-knit adidas sneaker is built with Primeblue, a high-performance recycled fiber made partially from ocean plastics.
A classic chukka boot crafted from creamy suede perfect for a stylish look.
If you need a boxer drawer refresh, these Calvin Klein modern boxer briefs are supportive and feature a contoured pouch for an ideal fit.
Let the men also enjoy the comfort of UGG with these slip ons lined with soft and plush shearling. The suede material brings a look of sophistication even on days when they're just worn while lounging.
Best Gifts for Teenagers and Kids
A little wind and rain won't stop anyone in this durable hooded jacket.
A layered mesh upper and lightweight, adjustable-fit cushioning make playtime extra-fun in these easy-on and stay-on sneakers.
This fun graphic tee is comfy in soft cotton and a great way to add character to her everyday look.
Don't let the kiddos miss out on wearing cozy UGGs too. Now you can get the shearling lined boots for almost 40% off.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT:
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The Best Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Holiday Gift Guide — Here's What You Need to Shop Right Now
The Best Winter Fashion Finds at Nordstrom's Sale
Alicia Keys Debuts Her First Holiday Collection With Athleta
Get Into the Holiday Spirit With The Best Personalized Gifts and Cards from VistaPrint
Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: 15 Best Gifts Under $100
Amazon's Most-Loved Gift Section Is Here To Save Your Holiday Shopping
Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: Best Home Gifts to Shop
Shop Amazon's Guide to the Best Toys and Games of 2022