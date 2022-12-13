In case you didn't get all your holiday shopping done during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the savings at Nordstrom are very much still live. Nordstrom's holiday deals are offering new markdowns on fashion, home, and beauty up to 60% off. Not only does the sale include everything from luxury kitchen appliances to cozy shoes, but there are also discounts on items for everyone on your gift list. With these holiday savings at Nordstrom, now's the time to save on your last-minute gift shopping before the it's too late.

Shop Nordstrom Gifts on Sale

Nordstrom is making your holiday shopping easier with steep discounts on our editors' favorite brands like UGG, Tory Burch, Nike, and Dr. Martens. The Nordstrom sale even has festive holiday wear, so you can treat yourself to a new outfit before the office Christmas party. Whether you're shopping for the men and women in your life or buying gifts for teenagers and children, they have a little something for them all.

Here at ET, we know the holidays can be busy, so we've browsed all the deals and found the ones you won't want to miss. Ahead, shop our top picks for gifts on sale at Nordstrom.

Best Gifts for Women

Free People Ruby Fleece Shirt Jacket Nordstrom Free People Ruby Fleece Shirt Jacket This fleece shacket from Free People can be worn as a cozy button-up shirt or left unbuttoned as a light jacket on a chilly fall day. As an interesting design element, the shacket also has elbow-patches making this option extra cute. $128 $77 Buy Now

Best Gifts for Men

Barbour Marben Quilted Jacket Nordstrom Barbour Marben Quilted Jacket Whether walking through the city or enjoying the outdoors, box quilting defines this handsome jacket featuring a stand collar with tartan lining for a versatile look that wears well. $300 $200 Buy Now

UGG Hyde Slide Slipper Nordstrom UGG Hyde Slide Slipper Let the men also enjoy the comfort of UGG with these slip ons lined with soft and plush shearling. The suede material brings a look of sophistication even on days when they're just worn while lounging. $100 $60 Buy Now

Best Gifts for Teenagers and Kids

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The Best Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Holiday Gift Guide — Here's What You Need to Shop Right Now

The Best Winter Fashion Finds at Nordstrom's Sale

Alicia Keys Debuts Her First Holiday Collection With Athleta

Get Into the Holiday Spirit With The Best Personalized Gifts and Cards from VistaPrint

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: 15 Best Gifts Under $100

Amazon's Most-Loved Gift Section Is Here To Save Your Holiday Shopping

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: Best Home Gifts to Shop

Shop Amazon's Guide to the Best Toys and Games of 2022