The 20 Best Gifts On Sale At Nordstrom: Save On Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Men, Women, and Kids

By Rebecca Rovenstine
In case you didn't get all your holiday shopping done during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the savings at Nordstrom are very much still live. Nordstrom's holiday deals are offering new markdowns on fashion, home, and beauty up to 60% off. Not only does the sale include everything from luxury kitchen appliances to cozy shoes, but there are also discounts on items for everyone on your gift list. With these holiday savings at Nordstrom, now's the time to save on your last-minute gift shopping before the it's too late.

Shop Nordstrom Gifts on Sale

Nordstrom is making your holiday shopping easier with steep discounts on our editors' favorite brands like UGG, Tory Burch, Nike, and Dr. Martens. The Nordstrom sale even has festive holiday wear, so you can treat yourself to a new outfit before the office Christmas party. Whether you're shopping for the men and women in your life or buying gifts for teenagers and children, they have a little something for them all.  

Here at ET, we know the holidays can be busy, so we've browsed all the deals and found the ones you won't want to miss. Ahead, shop our top picks for gifts on sale at Nordstrom. 

Best Gifts for Women

Dr. Martens 1461 Quad Platform Derby
Dr. Martens 1461 Quad Platform Derby
Nordstrom
Dr. Martens 1461 Quad Platform Derby

Dr. Martens' cult-classic 1461 reaches new heights with a chunky platform sole—the brand's highest one yet. 

$160$120
UGG Fluff Yeah Slingback Sandal
UGG Fluff Yeah Slingback Sandal
Nordstrom
UGG Fluff Yeah Slingback Sandal

UGG's ultra-comfy slingback combines the laid-back appeal of a sandal with the plush softness of your favorite slipper.

$100$70
Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Lug Sole Chelsea Boot
Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Lug Sole Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Lug Sole Chelsea Boot

Chelsea boots are a go-to shoe for the wintery months ahead. 

$170$119
Estée Lauder Firm + Lift Skin Care Wonders Set
Estée Lauder Firm + Lift Skin Care Wonders Set
Nordstrom
Estée Lauder Firm + Lift Skin Care Wonders Set

Give the gift of self-care with this limited-edition set that's boxed for the holidays. Included are four skin care essentials formulated to reduce the look of lines and wrinkles.

$98$69
Free People Ruby Fleece Shirt Jacket
Free People Ruby Fleece Shirt Jacket
Nordstrom
Free People Ruby Fleece Shirt Jacket

This fleece shacket from Free People can be worn as a cozy button-up shirt or left unbuttoned as a light jacket on a chilly fall day. As an interesting design element, the shacket also has elbow-patches making this option extra cute. 

$128$77
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Open Front Cardigan
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite® Open Front Cardigan
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Open Front Cardigan

If you know someone who's always cold or looking for a cozy sweater to lounge around in this winter, this Open Front Cardigan from Barefoot Dreams is sure to keep them warm.

$188$80
Karl Lagerfeld Belted Wool Blend Patch Pocket Coat
Karl Lagerfeld Belted Wool Blend Patch Pocket Coat
Nordstrom
Karl Lagerfeld Belted Wool Blend Patch Pocket Coat

An enduring wardrobe staple complete with a belt fastening, this Karl Lagerfeld wool coat is ideal for keeping you warm and keeping the cold out.

$325$190
BLANKNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket
BLANKNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Nordstrom
BLANKNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket

Be warm and stylish this fall when wearing this edgy faux leather biker jacket from BLANKNYC.

$98$39

Best Gifts for Men

Barbour Marben Quilted Jacket
Barbour Marben Quilted Jacket
Nordstrom
Barbour Marben Quilted Jacket

Whether walking through the city or enjoying the outdoors, box quilting defines this handsome jacket featuring a stand collar with tartan lining for a versatile look that wears well.

$300$200
Kiehl's Brighten Up Glow Set
Kiehl's Brighten Up Glow Set
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Brighten Up Glow Set

Kiehl's three-piece, full-size set features a dark spot corrector, 24-hour moisturizer and Vitamin C eye serum for a brighter, more even complexion this winter.

$99$74
Levi's Woodsman High Pile Fleece Puffer Jacket
Levi's Woodsman High Pile Fleece Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom
Levi's Woodsman High Pile Fleece Puffer Jacket

Get ready for chillier days with 50% off this adventure-ready puffer jacket with soft fleece lining. 

$180$90
Adidas UltraBoost DNA Running Shoe
Adidas UltraBoost DNA Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Adidas UltraBoost DNA Running Shoe

For the active guy in your life, comfort and performance is fused together in this popular adidas running shoe with springy, responsive Boost cushioning. 

$190$124
Adidas NMD R1 Primeblue Sneaker
Adidas NMD R1 Primeblue Sneaker
Nordstrom
Adidas NMD R1 Primeblue Sneaker

Inspired by '80s design, this stretch-knit adidas sneaker is built with Primeblue, a high-performance recycled fiber made partially from ocean plastics.

$150$80
Cole Haan 2.Zerogrand Chukka Boot
Cole Haan 2.Zerogrand Chukka Boot
Nordstrom
Cole Haan 2.Zerogrand Chukka Boot

A classic chukka boot crafted from creamy suede perfect for a stylish look.

$320$130
Calvin Klein Reconsidered Steel 3-Pack Stretch Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein Men's Reconsidered Steel 3-Pack Stretch Boxer Briefs
Nordstrom
Calvin Klein Reconsidered Steel 3-Pack Stretch Boxer Briefs

If you need a boxer drawer refresh, these Calvin Klein modern boxer briefs are supportive and feature a contoured pouch for an ideal fit.

$65$45
UGG Hyde Slide Slipper
UGG Hyde Slide Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Hyde Slide Slipper

Let the men also enjoy the comfort of UGG with these slip ons lined with soft and plush shearling. The suede material brings a look of sophistication even on days when they're just worn while lounging. 

$100$60

Best Gifts for Teenagers and Kids

Nike Windrunner Water Resistant Hooded Jacket
Nike Windrunner Water Resistant Hooded Jacket
Nordstrom
Nike Windrunner Water Resistant Hooded Jacket

A little wind and rain won't stop anyone in this durable hooded jacket.

$65$49
Adidas NMD 360 Sneaker
Adidas NMD 360 Sneaker
Nordstrom
Adidas NMD 360 Sneaker

A layered mesh upper and lightweight, adjustable-fit cushioning make playtime extra-fun in these easy-on and stay-on sneakers. 

$60$30
Treasure & Bond Graphic Tee
Treasure & Bond Graphic Tee
Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond Graphic Tee

This fun graphic tee is comfy in soft cotton and a great way to add character to her everyday look.

$25$10
UGG Kids' Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
UGG Kids' Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
Nordstrom
UGG Kids' Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot

Don't let the kiddos miss out on wearing cozy UGGs too. Now you can get the shearling lined boots for almost 40% off. 

$130$80

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

