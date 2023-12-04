Find great gift ideas they'll be thrilled to unwrap.
The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and if you're making your list and checking it twice, you might also be peeking at your budget and getting a little worried.
The holidays can be an expensive time of year, so saving money is always a good bet. Luckily, it's possible to get high-quality gifts without a high price tag. Whether you're looking for something for yourself or holiday shopping for loved ones, you can find budget-friendly options for just about everything. To make it easy for you, we've put together a list of the best gifts under $100 that only feel like a splurge because they look way more expensive than they actually are.
No matter their ages or interests, thoughtful gifts don't have to break the bank. If they're a nightmare without their morning coffee, make their A.M. routine a little smoother with a Keurig. Scent lovers will enjoy a new perfume from Lake & Skye. The pal who reminisces about their trip to Italy can sip memories thanks to a gift basket from Total Wine. No idea what to get the kids in your life? A new LEGO set is sure to put a smile on their face.
Below, shop some of our favorite gifts to give this season — all under $100. Don’t forget to check out ET’s gift guides, with great gift ideas for every budget. To cut costs even further, don't miss our gift guide for gifts under $50 and Amazon gifts under $25 to make sure you’re getting the best deals possible this holiday season.
Total Wine Taste Of Italy Wines Gift Basket
Gift this Total Wine gift basket to your favorite wine connoisseur. You can have it shipped or delivered, depending on their location. It includes Italian favorites like Chianti Classico, pinot grigio and prosecco by Tesoro della Regina, plus wine pairings like spaghetti, pasta sauce, mixed olives, bread sticks, sesame crackers and a pastry cream bar.
Lake & Skye Santal Gray Eau de Parfum
This perfume has a warm, sexy fragrance for under $100. It has notes of sandalwood, violet leaf, musk and cardamom.
Unbound Merino Men's 2 Pack Merino Boxer Briefs
These are boxer briefs worth gifting. They're made of antibacterial, moisture-wicking Merino wool.
Superdown Priya Cross Back Bodysuit
Here's a gift she can wear on New Year's Eve. This metallic cross-back bodysuit is a Revolve bestseller and doesn't break the bank.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single-serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 3 Pair Sock Set
Selected as one of Oprah's Favorite Things this year, these cozy socks will keep their feet warm.
Aerie LumberJane Waffle Shirt
She'll get so much wear out of this waffle shirt that's an ideal jacket to throw over athleisure. It comes in eight colors.
Golf Accessory Gift Set
For the golfer, this set contains everything needed to play a round. It’s stocked with bamboo tees, a rangefinder, a golf ball holder, a club head cleaning brush, a scoring pen and a multi-purpose tool that repairs divots.
Amber Sceats Layered Coin Necklace
This stunning etched coin necklace comes in a gold tone. It's a way to get the layered look without a bunch of individual necklaces tangling.
FLÎKR Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace
Sometimes the best gifts are unexpected ones, like this tabletop fireplace. Built from sturdy concrete, it’s just the ticket for creating an instant ambiance and making s'mores just about anywhere.
Mejuri Tube Huggie Hoops
Made of durable gold vermeil, these delicate hoops will elevate any outfit.
LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection
Including over 750 pieces, this LEGO flower bouquet is not only a uniquely gorgeous finished product, but it's also fun to build. This enjoyable activity is currently on sale.
Tatcha Plumping Dewy Skin Essentials for Dry to Combination Skin
Hydrate, plump and soothe with Tatcha's celeb-loved skincare, including a full-size Dewy Skin Cream.
Brightland The Mini Artist Series
This high-quality olive oil set in bottles with special, artist-designed labels is pretty enough to display on the kitchen counter.
PICKLD Stylish Premium Pickleball Paddle Racket
They'll look stylish on the court with this pickleball paddle made with a green checkerboard design and an elegant, non-slip handle.
UGG Women's Scuffette II Slipper
This essential UGG slipper is minimal yet cozy.
Beautiful 1.7-Liter Electric Kettle
Prep the water for French presses or hot morning tea with this simple one-touch electric tea kettle available in six shades.
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25"
Made of buttery-soft Nulu fabric, lululemon's Align leggings are one of the brand's best-selling styles for a reason.
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Aromatherapy techniques can be used to calm your loved ones' senses, especially with this stylish diffuser with spa-quality essential oils.
Portable Corn Hole
A lightweight and portable cornhole set will be a hit at the tailgate or backyard party.
