The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and if you're making your list and checking it twice, you might also be peeking at your budget and getting a little worried.

The holidays can be an expensive time of year, so saving money is always a good bet. Luckily, it's possible to get high-quality gifts without a high price tag. Whether you're looking for something for yourself or holiday shopping for loved ones, you can find budget-friendly options for just about everything. To make it easy for you, we've put together a list of the best gifts under $100 that only feel like a splurge because they look way more expensive than they actually are.

No matter their ages or interests, thoughtful gifts don't have to break the bank. If they're a nightmare without their morning coffee, make their A.M. routine a little smoother with a Keurig. Scent lovers will enjoy a new perfume from Lake & Skye. The pal who reminisces about their trip to Italy can sip memories thanks to a gift basket from Total Wine. No idea what to get the kids in your life? A new LEGO set is sure to put a smile on their face.

Below, shop some of our favorite gifts to give this season — all under $100. Don’t forget to check out ET’s gift guides, with great gift ideas for every budget. To cut costs even further, don't miss our gift guide for gifts under $50 and Amazon gifts under $25 to make sure you’re getting the best deals possible this holiday season.

Total Wine Taste Of Italy Wines Gift Basket Total Wine Total Wine Taste Of Italy Wines Gift Basket Gift this Total Wine gift basket to your favorite wine connoisseur. You can have it shipped or delivered, depending on their location. It includes Italian favorites like Chianti Classico, pinot grigio and prosecco by Tesoro della Regina, plus wine pairings like spaghetti, pasta sauce, mixed olives, bread sticks, sesame crackers and a pastry cream bar. $70 Shop Now

Golf Accessory Gift Set Amazon Golf Accessory Gift Set For the golfer, this set contains everything needed to play a round. It’s stocked with bamboo tees, a rangefinder, a golf ball holder, a club head cleaning brush, a scoring pen and a multi-purpose tool that repairs divots. $40 Shop Now

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser Amazon Vitruvi Stone Diffuser Aromatherapy techniques can be used to calm your loved ones' senses, especially with this stylish diffuser with spa-quality essential oils. $123 $98 With Coupon Shop Now

Portable Corn Hole Amazon Portable Corn Hole A lightweight and portable cornhole set will be a hit at the tailgate or backyard party. $59 $30 With Coupon Shop Now

