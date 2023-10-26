Gifts

These Presents Only Seem Expensive: Amazon's Best Gifts Under $25 for Budget-Friendly Holiday Shopping

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Colorful presents against colorful background
Getty
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 2:14 PM PDT, October 26, 2023

Shop for everyone on your list without breaking the bank.

While Santa may have an unlimited gifting budget, many of us don't.  

Getting a jump on holiday shopping is always your best bet for scoring great finds for less, so you're already well on your way to putting a few more pennies in the piggy bank. If you're looking for more ways to save on gifts this holiday season, we've got some great news: Amazon, where great presents for $25 or less abound, is right at your fingertips. 

Shop Amazon Gifts Under $25

Amazon's holiday shopping hub delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses, and we've gone through them all. We've found a budget-friendly gift for just about everyone on your shopping list. Your friend who loves to cook? Check! The younger ones who love the toy aisle? Check, check! Find gifts for even the trickiest people to shop for, all without kissing your bank account goodbye. So whether you're hunting for a white elephant gift option or scouting for stocking stuffers, we've found great gifts for you to choose from on Amazon.

Ahead, browse our under $25 gift picks from Amazon that will be a hit this holiday season.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Amazon

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

This TikTok beloved body cream helps deliver smooth, glowing skin all year long with a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

This fan-favorite lip mask delivers intense moisture and antioxidants while you sleep.

$24 $19

Shop Now

Burt's Bees Grooming Essentials Kit

Burt's Bees Grooming Essentials Kit
Amazon

Burt's Bees Grooming Essentials Kit

Surprise a special man in your life with the Burt's Bees Men's Grooming Essential Kit, which features cooling skincare products formulated with nutrient-rich botanicals like aloe, hemp and peppermint oil.

Amazon.com Gift Card in a Mini Envelope

Amazon.com Gift Card in a Mini Envelope
Amazon

Amazon.com Gift Card in a Mini Envelope

Everyone can use an Amazon gift card. Add $25 on the dot, or any amount from $10 to $2,000.

Starting at $10

Shop Now

Graza "Sizzle" Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Graza "Sizzle" Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Amazon

Graza "Sizzle" Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Not only is the packaging of this olive oil adorable, but this cooking olive oil is also a versatile kitchen staple for any amateur chef.

Galison Deck The Shelves – 1000 Piece Puzzle Fun

Galison Deck The Shelves – 1000 Piece Puzzle Fun
Amazon

Galison Deck The Shelves – 1000 Piece Puzzle Fun

The whole family can enjoy this festive puzzle.

Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee Maker

Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee Maker
Amazon

Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee Maker

The coffee lover will be delighted to receive this highly-rated French press coffee maker. 

$29 $25

Shop Now

Luter Cowboy Boot Match Holder

Luter Cowboy Boot Match Holder
Amazon

Luter Cowboy Boot Match Holder

Some boots are made for walking, but this one with a striker on the bottom is made for lighting a fire.

Bonne Maman Assorted Preserves

Bonne Maman Assorted Preserves
Amazon

Bonne Maman Assorted Preserves

You'll be tempted to enjoy these tasty jams before wrapping them up, so we suggest purchasing one for you and one for them.

Stanley Stay Hot Camp Mug

Stanley Stay Hot Camp Mug
Amazon

Stanley Stay Hot Camp Mug

The insulated mug's secure press-fit Tritan lid prevents splashes so they can sip easily in the kitchen, on the job, or around the campfire.

Costa Farms Snake Plant

Costa Farms Snake Plant
Amazon

Costa Farms Snake Plant

A low-maintenance snake plant can be given to even those who do not have a green thumb.

$24 $22

Shop Now

Gritin 19 LED Rechargeable Book Light

Gritin 19 LED Rechargeable Book Light
Amazon

Gritin 19 LED Rechargeable Book Light

Your favorite bookworm can now read in bed at night with this nifty gadget.

$16 $13

Shop Now

La Jolie Muse Scented Fresh Linen Candle

La Jolie Muse Scented Fresh Linen Candle
Amazon

La Jolie Muse Scented Fresh Linen Candle

La Jolie Muse's Fresh Linen Candle smells wonderful and comes in a gift box.

$26 $24

Shop Now

LEGO Wintertime Polar Bears

LEGO Wintertime Polar Bears
Amazon

LEGO Wintertime Polar Bears

You can't go wrong filling their stocking with the LEGO Wintertime Polar Bears build.

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
Amazon

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie

Help them stay warm in this adorable and high-quality beanie from Carhartt.

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask (Gold, 6 Pairs)

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask (Gold, 6 Pairs)
Amazon

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask (Gold, 6 Pairs)

Treat the self-care enthusiast in your life to six pairs of cooling under-eye masks that work to diminish puffiness, bags and swelling.

Spatty Daddy Makeup Spatula Set

Spatty Daddy Makeup Spatula Set
Amazon

Spatty Daddy Makeup Spatula Set

This product, seen on Shark Tank, helps get the last drop out of makeup and skincare containers.

$13 $10

Shop Now

Exploding Kittens - A Russian Roulette Card Game

Exploding Kittens - A Russian Roulette Card Game
Amazon

Exploding Kittens - A Russian Roulette Card Game

The Russian Roulette-style card game Exploding Kittens is popular for families because it delivers endless fun. 

Starface Hydro-Stars Big Yellow Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches

Starface Hydro-Stars Big Yellow Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches
Amazon

Starface Hydro-Stars Big Yellow Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches

Not only were these the adorable pimple patches once used by Hailey Bieber, but they also help treat acne and reduce redness with hydrocolloids.

L.O.L. Surprise! Mini Winter Family

L.O.L. Surprise! Mini Winter Family
Amazon

L.O.L. Surprise! Mini Winter Family

L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls are all the rage this holiday season.

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Deals on Ayesha Curry and Rachael Ray Cookware to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Deals on Ayesha Curry and Rachael Ray Cookware to Shop Now

Dagne Dover's New Holiday Drop Has A Gift for Everyone on Your List

Style

Dagne Dover's New Holiday Drop Has A Gift for Everyone on Your List

lululemon Has So Many Early Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List

lululemon Has So Many Early Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List

30 Best Gifts for Women, from Fashion and Beauty to Tech and More

Gifts

30 Best Gifts for Women, from Fashion and Beauty to Tech and More

Must-Have Travel Gear to Shop Ahead of Holiday Trips

Best Lists

Must-Have Travel Gear to Shop Ahead of Holiday Trips

The 22 Best Stocking Stuffers for All Ages

Gifts

The 22 Best Stocking Stuffers for All Ages

Shop Kyle Richards' Favorite 24K Gold Peter Thomas Roth Eye Patches

Sales & Deals

Shop Kyle Richards' Favorite 24K Gold Peter Thomas Roth Eye Patches

Tags: