With winter here, our winter coats are out — and some of us are looking to upgrade our outerwear, some are looking for coats and others are just looking for deals on winter coats now that the cold weather is here. No matter what the reason is for you, Amazon has plenty of markdowns and discounts on essentials like jackets and winter coats with Amazon Deals.

When you feel that winter chill, remember there is a jacket or winter coat for every climate and style available with Amazon deals. Whether you're on the hunt for a hooded parka, denim jacket, trench coat, peacoat, windbreaker, puffer jacket or cool faux leather jacket, and you can find the right deal for your winter wardrobe to keep you warm well until next spring.

Even the down jacket that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 List is currently at a discount. Both windproof and waterproof, the Amazon bestseller comes in black, green, gray, navy, red, and beige. One reviewer highlights that the sides un-zip, which makes it more comfortable to wear "when you're sitting in a car or on the ski lift".

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Amazon Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Taking the fun outdoors doesn't have to be a chilling experience in Orolay's down jacket. The warm fleece hood keeps your head warm while this coat extends all the way down to your thighs for maximum coverage. $150 $120 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Below, shop ET's picks for outerwear pieces that will actually keep you warm.

Best Deals on Jackets and Coats on Amazon:

Columbia Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket Amazon Columbia Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket The Columbia Women's Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket is the perfect coat to use for multiple moments and weather conditions. The zip-in interchange system is easy to configure for different weather conditions. It features a waterproof outer shell and an inner fleece layer that can be worn separately or together for maximum warmth regardless of the climate. $240 $155 Shop Now

Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat Amazon Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat This kids' winter coat has both windproof and water-resistant fabric with high quality white duck down to make cold weather less intimidating. It features a warm fleece lined hood, special side zippers, big zipper pockets to make wintry days more fun. $140 $125 WITH COUPON Shop Now

