The 25 Best Memorial Day 2021 Sales To Start Shopping Now

In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. And if you're looking for the best Memorial Day sales to shop this year, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.

Whether you're looking to make a few fashion and beauty hauls from brands like Verishop, Coach Outlet and J.Crew to update your wardrobe and skincare game or you want to get in on must-have deals from Etsy, there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need.

Lucky for you, there are plenty of Memorial Day sales that have already started -- which means you can shop now before the holiday weekend. Ahead, find the best online sales to shop today and be sure to check out our favorite deals that are too good to pass up along the way.

Best Memorial Day Home Sales

Get up to 30% off select items from Ashley Furniture and an added 10% off already reduced items when you use the promo code MEMORIAL10.

At Boutique Rugs, you can get 60% off with the promo code MEM60.

Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25% off everything on its site with the coupon code MEMORIAL25.

Brooklyn Signature Hybrid Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Signature Hybrid Now's the perfect time to get a new mattress and take your sleep to the next level. $449 AT BROOKLYN BEDDING (REGULARLY $599) Buy Now

Get 15% mattresses, 10% off the Element Mattress and 10% off everything else from Casper. Plus, save up to 50% on final sale items.

Etsy's first-ever Outdoor Sales Event means up to 20% off patio furniture, lawn games, outdoor decor and more.

Get 50% off everything on Haven Mattress' website.

You can save up to 70% off thousands of items during Overstock's Memorial Day Blowout.

Save on deals under $20 from West Elm now.

Take your patio, porch or backyard to the next level with 25% off World Market's outdoor upgrades.

Take up to 20% off everything from Tuft & Needle's site, with 15% off all of the brand's mattresses.

Best Memorial Day Grilling Sales

New members of ButcherBox receive 2 New York strip steaks, 6 burgers and 5 lbs of drumsticks for free in their first order. Offer ends May 31.

During Crowd Cow's Chillin' and Grillin' event, you can save up to 20% off New York strips and new grilling bundles.

Enjoy up to $15 off your $50 purchase from Goldbelly with the promo code GETINMYBELLY. Note, offer is only valid for new customers and excludes shipping.

During Z Grills' Mega Sale, you can save up to $249 on grills.

Best Memorial Day Apparel & Jewelry Sales

Save 30% off on bridesmaids dresses from Birdy Grey.

The Coach Outlet is adding an extra 15% off clearance styles that are already up to 70% off.

Intermix's designer sale has 40% off top designers that are now on sale, including Balmain, Ganni and more.

Take an additional 50% off sale styles from J.Crew with the promo code SHOPSALE.

Macy's is giving you 20-50% off items in its Summer Sale and an added 25% off with the promo code SUMMER. Plus, the retailer is hosting a 10 Days of Glam beauty sale from now through May 23, where you can take 50% off new beauty products each day.

Grab something from Puma and get an extra 30% off summer styles with the code HOT30.

Get up to 65% off new sale styles from Revolve.

Verishop is offering up to 80% off fashion, beauty and home items during its This Won't Last Sale.

Best Memorial Day Outdoors & Camping Sales

Save big for your summer trips with up to 50% off at Backcountry's Memorial Day Sale.

Get your adventure on with 25% off sitewide at Hydro Flask's Summer Sale.

REI's Anniversary Sale is their biggest sale of the year. Some highlights include all REI Co-op brand clothing is 30% off, camping furniture is up to 25% off, and footwear is up to 25% off.

RELATED CONTENT:

Memorial Day Furniture Sales: Shop the Best Deals

Shop Early: The Best Memorial Day Mattress Deals

Macy's Memorial Day Sale: Shop the Best Outdoor Deals

Father's Day Gift Guide 2021: What to Get Dad This Year

Father's Day Gift Ideas -- Yeti, Fossil, Crosley, Wild One & More

Prime Day 2021: Everything You Need to Shop the Epic Amazon Event