Check off your holiday shopping list with these affordable gift ideas.
As the joyous holiday season unfolds, now's the time to score a great deal on thoughtful gifts for your friends and family. Amazon is making gift-giving easier than ever with thousands of discounts on beauty, tech, fitness gear, home and kitchen gadgets and more from beloved brands.
If you want to beat the typical holiday shopping rush, there are tons of outstanding gift ideas for just about everyone on your gift list this year. From Laneige and Adidas to Staub and Barefoot Dreams, we rounded up the best deals on gifts under $50.
Shopping for the homebody who's looking forward to hibernating this season? A Boy Smells candle is the perfect cozy gift. For style savants, a 100% cotton crewneck sweater or funky handbag is right on trend. And if they're impossible to shop for, you can never go wrong with a versatile Amazon Echo Dot.
Below, shop the best Amazon holiday gift deals under $50 for men and women.
Best Amazon Gift Deals for Her Under $50
Laneige Holiday Hydration Gift Set
Looking for the perfect gift for the skincare enthusiast in your life? Laneige's Heavenly Hydration Set features the brand's best-selling Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, Water Sleeping Mask and Lip Sleeping Mask.
The Drop Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag
Carrying daily essentials is a breeze with this plush and breathable bag from Amazon's The Drop.
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Perfume
This floral and fruity scent captures the very essence of a bright summer day.
Jessica Simpson Women's Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper
These slippers feature thick memory foam cushioning for added support and comfort.
Boy Smells Les Candle
"This line of candles is not only non-toxic using a coconut and bees wax blend with a braided cotton wick but they smell AMAZING!" one happy reviewer praised this black currant, jasmine rice and cedar-scented candle from Boy Smells.
Bodum Java French Press Coffee Maker
Kickstart her wake-up routine with Bodum's iconic French press that quickly and effectively makes delicious coffee.
Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Those who take their beauty rest seriously will love these silk pillowcases that are gentler on your skin and hair than traditional pillowcases. They even come in a wide array of colors to match your existing decor.
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler
Stanley's insulated tumblers have taken TikTok by storm. Available in a wide variety of colors and sizes (starting at 14 ounces for just $20), these cups make great gifts for anyone who likes to keep their coffee hot and iced beverages cold — basically everyone!
ANRABESS Women's Crewneck Long Sleeve
They'll experience coziness and warmth in this oversized crewneck sweater that has become a favorite among TikTok users.
STAUB Ceramic 0.75-qt Petite Ceramic Pumpkin
Fall-obsessed home cooks will appreciate this adorable pumpkin-shaped baking dish from STAUB.
L'Occitane Cleansing & Softening Almond Shower Oil
Make any shower feel like a spa day with this delicious-scented moisturizing shower oil that leaves skin feeling hydrated and silky-soft.
Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set
Score this Amazon deal and save on Selena's rainbow knife set to give your kitchen tools a colorful refresh, while supplies last.
COSRX Snail Mucin Sheet Mask
Upgrade your skincare routine with a snail mucin-enriched sheet mask for a perfect everyday glow.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Women Heathered Socks
She will absolutely love cozying up in these Barefoot Dreams socks, which come in a set of two pairs in varying colors.
Best Amazon Gift Deals for Him Under $50
Echo Dot (5th Gen)
The 5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most essential Amazon devices. It has an improved audio experience and allows you to connect to other smart devices to trigger at-home routines.
Niupipo Lightweight Pickleball Rackets
This USA Pickleball Association-approved paddle set from Niupipo includes two pickleball paddles, four pickleballs and a bag to store everything inside.
Mixology Bartender Kit: 10-Piece Bar Tool Set with Bamboo Stand
The cocktail connoisseur in your life will have so much fun experimenting with this 10-piece bar tool kit, complete with a bamboo display stand.
Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater
Casual wardrobe essentials like this lightweight sweater are great for everyday wear. If you're not into neutrals, there are over 30 different colors and patterns to choose from when purchasing.
Toloco Massage Gun
Toloco's upgraded muscle massage gun boasts a number of different, targeted benefits — including the ability to promote blood circulation and relieve lactic acid.
Adidas Men's Essentials Warm-up Open Hem 3-Stripes Tracksuit Bottoms
Available in regular and tall sizes up to a 5XL, these track pants are perfect for lounging, working out and everything in between.
JBL Go 3: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth
Stream your favorite songs, podcasts and more with this small but mighty portable speaker from JBL.
Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle
If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 1.5-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 24 hours.
Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20
Level up his skincare routine with this SPF moisturizer from Jack Black that features a refreshing peppermint scent.
'The New York Times 36 Hours World'
This casual read from the New York Times makes a great gift for jet-setters. It details potential 36-hour stays in 150 cities across six continents.
Burt's Bees Grooming Essentials Kit
Surprise a special man in your life with the Burt's Bees Men's Grooming Essential Kit, which features cooling skincare products formulated with nutrient-rich botanicals like aloe, hemp and peppermint oil.
Golf Accessory Gift Set
For the golfer, this set contains everything needed to play a round. It’s stocked with bamboo tees, a rangefinder, a golf ball holder, a club head cleaning brush, a scoring pen and a multi-purpose tool that repairs divots.
Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat
After a hard day of work or play, he can use this heated shoulder and neck massager to knead out tight muscles.
Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
Help them stay warm in this adorable and high-quality beanie from Carhartt.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
