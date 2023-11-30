Sales & Deals

The 28 Best Holiday Gifts Under $50 at Amazon: Shop Beauty, Tech, Clothing, Kitchenware and More

Holiday Gifts
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:10 AM PST, November 30, 2023

Check off your holiday shopping list with these affordable gift ideas.

As the joyous holiday season unfolds, now's the time to score a great deal on thoughtful gifts for your friends and family. Amazon is making gift-giving easier than ever with thousands of discounts on beauty, tech, fitness gear, home and kitchen gadgets and more from beloved brands.

If you want to beat the typical holiday shopping rush, there are tons of outstanding gift ideas for just about everyone on your gift list this year. From Laneige and Adidas to Staub and Barefoot Dreams, we rounded up the best deals on gifts under $50. 

Shopping for the homebody who's looking forward to hibernating this season? A Boy Smells candle is the perfect cozy gift. For style savants, a 100% cotton crewneck sweater or funky handbag is right on trend. And if they're impossible to shop for, you can never go wrong with a versatile Amazon Echo Dot.

Below, shop the best Amazon holiday gift deals under $50 for men and women.

Best Amazon Gift Deals for Her Under $50

Laneige Holiday Hydration Gift Set

Laneige Holiday Hydration Gift Set
Amazon

Laneige Holiday Hydration Gift Set

Looking for the perfect gift for the skincare enthusiast in your life? Laneige's Heavenly Hydration Set features the brand's best-selling Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, Water Sleeping Mask and Lip Sleeping Mask.

$33 $30

Shop Now

The Drop Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag

The Drop Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag
Amazon

The Drop Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag

Carrying daily essentials is a breeze with this plush and breathable bag from Amazon's The Drop.

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Perfume

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Perfume
Amazon

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Perfume

This floral and fruity scent captures the very essence of a bright summer day. 

$74 $37

Shop Now

Jessica Simpson Women's Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper

Jessica Simpson Women's Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper
Amazon

Jessica Simpson Women's Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper

These slippers feature thick memory foam cushioning for added support and comfort.

$29 $14

Shop Now

Boy Smells Les Candle

Boy Smells Les Candle
Amazon

Boy Smells Les Candle

"This line of candles is not only non-toxic using a coconut and bees wax blend with a braided cotton wick but they smell AMAZING!" one happy reviewer praised this black currant, jasmine rice and cedar-scented candle from Boy Smells.

Bodum Java French Press Coffee Maker

Bodum Java French Press Coffee Maker
Amazon

Bodum Java French Press Coffee Maker

Kickstart her wake-up routine with Bodum's iconic French press that quickly and effectively makes delicious coffee.

$27 $22

Shop Now

Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Amazon

Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Those who take their beauty rest seriously will love these silk pillowcases that are gentler on your skin and hair than traditional pillowcases. They even come in a wide array of colors to match your existing decor. 

$24 $19

With Coupon

Shop Now

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler
Amazon

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

Stanley's insulated tumblers have taken TikTok by storm. Available in a wide variety of colors and sizes (starting at 14 ounces for just $20), these cups make great gifts for anyone who likes to keep their coffee hot and iced beverages cold — basically everyone!

ANRABESS Women's Crewneck Long Sleeve

ANRABESS Women's Crewneck Long Sleeve
Amazon

ANRABESS Women's Crewneck Long Sleeve

They'll experience coziness and warmth in this oversized crewneck sweater that has become a favorite among TikTok users.

$63 $43

Shop Now

STAUB Ceramic 0.75-qt Petite Ceramic Pumpkin

STAUB Ceramic 0.75-qt Petite Ceramic Pumpkin
Amazon

STAUB Ceramic 0.75-qt Petite Ceramic Pumpkin

Fall-obsessed home cooks will appreciate this adorable pumpkin-shaped baking dish from STAUB.

$45 $30

Shop Now

L'Occitane Cleansing & Softening Almond Shower Oil

L'Occitane Cleansing & Softening Almond Shower Oil
Amazon

L'Occitane Cleansing & Softening Almond Shower Oil

Make any shower feel like a spa day with this delicious-scented moisturizing shower oil that leaves skin feeling hydrated and silky-soft.

Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set

Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set
Amazon

Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set

Score this Amazon deal and save on Selena's rainbow knife set to give your kitchen tools a colorful refresh, while supplies last.

$69 $50

With Coupon

Shop Now

COSRX Snail Mucin Sheet Mask

COSRX Snail Mucin Sheet Mask
Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin Sheet Mask

Upgrade your skincare routine with a snail mucin-enriched sheet mask for a perfect everyday glow. 

$30 $25

Shop Now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Women Heathered Socks

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Women Heathered Socks
Amazon

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Women Heathered Socks

She will absolutely love cozying up in these Barefoot Dreams socks, which come in a set of two pairs in varying colors.

Best Amazon Gift Deals for Him Under $50

Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Echo Dot (5th Gen)
Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Gen)

The 5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most essential Amazon devices. It has an improved audio experience and allows you to connect to other smart devices to trigger at-home routines. 

$50 $23

Shop Now

Niupipo Lightweight Pickleball Rackets

Niupipo Lightweight Pickleball Rackets
Amazon

Niupipo Lightweight Pickleball Rackets

This USA Pickleball Association-approved paddle set from Niupipo includes two pickleball paddles, four pickleballs and a bag to store everything inside.

$76 $32

Shop Now

Mixology Bartender Kit: 10-Piece Bar Tool Set with Bamboo Stand

Mixology Bartender Kit: 10-Piece Bar Tool Set with Bamboo Stand
Amazon

Mixology Bartender Kit: 10-Piece Bar Tool Set with Bamboo Stand

The cocktail connoisseur in your life will have so much fun experimenting with this 10-piece bar tool kit, complete with a bamboo display stand.

Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater

Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater

Casual wardrobe essentials like this lightweight sweater are great for everyday wear. If you're not into neutrals, there are over 30 different colors and patterns to choose from when purchasing.

$32 $26

Shop Now

Toloco Massage Gun

Toloco Massage Gun
Amazon

Toloco Massage Gun

Toloco's upgraded muscle massage gun boasts a number of different, targeted benefits — including the ability to promote blood circulation and relieve lactic acid. 

$60 $40

Shop Now

Adidas Men's Essentials Warm-up Open Hem 3-Stripes Tracksuit Bottoms

Adidas Men's Essentials Warm-up Open Hem 3-Stripes Tracksuit Bottoms
Amazon

Adidas Men's Essentials Warm-up Open Hem 3-Stripes Tracksuit Bottoms

Available in regular and tall sizes up to a 5XL, these track pants are perfect for lounging, working out and everything in between.

$45 $23

Shop Now

JBL Go 3: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth

JBL Go 3: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth
Amazon

JBL Go 3: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth

Stream your favorite songs, podcasts and more with this small but mighty portable speaker from JBL.

Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle

Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle
Amazon

Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle

If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 1.5-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 24 hours.

Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20

Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20
Amazon

Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20

Level up his skincare routine with this SPF moisturizer from Jack Black that features a refreshing peppermint scent.

'The New York Times 36 Hours World'

'The New York Times 36 Hours World'
Amazon

'The New York Times 36 Hours World'

This casual read from the New York Times makes a great gift for jet-setters. It details potential 36-hour stays in 150 cities across six continents.

$40 $20

Shop Now

Burt's Bees Grooming Essentials Kit

Burt's Bees Grooming Essentials Kit
Amazon

Burt's Bees Grooming Essentials Kit

Surprise a special man in your life with the Burt's Bees Men's Grooming Essential Kit, which features cooling skincare products formulated with nutrient-rich botanicals like aloe, hemp and peppermint oil.

$16 $13

Shop Now

Golf Accessory Gift Set

Golf Accessory Gift Set
Amazon

Golf Accessory Gift Set

For the golfer, this set contains everything needed to play a round. It’s stocked with bamboo tees, a rangefinder, a golf ball holder, a club head cleaning brush, a scoring pen and a multi-purpose tool that repairs divots. 

Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat

Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat
Amazon

Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat

After a hard day of work or play, he can use this heated shoulder and neck massager to knead out tight muscles.

$60 $32

With Coupon

Shop Now

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
Amazon

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie

Help them stay warm in this adorable and high-quality beanie from Carhartt.

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

