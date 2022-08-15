Shopping

The 34 Best Amazon Home Deals for Fall — Shop Decor, Furniture, and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
ET_HomeDecor_16-9_FirstProof_JK
Amazon

Now is the perfect time to refresh your home decor in a crisp fall style, and right now you can find loads of new pieces to do it without breaking the bank with Amazon deals. The online retailer has a lot to offer and if one of your end-of-summer goals is to give your home an earthy makeover, there are major finds and discounts on home decor items up for grabs. 

Whether you're in the market for bigger furniture items like loveseats or mattresses or looking to elevate your space with a rug, contemporary wall art, or beautiful fall-inspired wreaths, there's a deal for you. Now is the time to transition to a new season and brighten up your home with the best deals going on now. 

Shop ET's picks for the Best Home Decor items on Amazon for Fall 2022.

The Best Decorative Accessories 

Guojozo Wavy Vanity Mirror
Guojozo Vanity Mirror
Amazon
Guojozo Wavy Vanity Mirror

This trendy wavy mirror works well in small spaces. The high-quality acrylic ensures there is no distortion in the reflection.

$13$12
WITH COUPON
Champagne Artificial Flowers
Champagne Artificial Flowers
Amazon
Champagne Artificial Flowers

If you have an empty flower vase laying around, fill it up with these enchanting flowers that will never wilt. The champagne color is great for fall.

$25$18
Oubonun Rustic Tablecloth
Oubonun Rustic Tablecloth
Amazon
Oubonun Rustic Tablecloth

Sometimes all you need is a new tablecloth to ring in a new season. This rustic tablecloth will bring fall vibes into your home.

$21$18
Yiliaw Tabletop Bonsai Tree LED Lamp
Yiliaw Tabletop Bonsai Tree LED Lamp
Amazon
Yiliaw Tabletop Bonsai Tree LED Lamp

This is about the most magical desk lamp we've ever shopped. 

$17$16
WITH COUPON
Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser with Oils
Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser with Oils
Amazon
Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser with Oils

The diffuser comes with 20 oils and is the perfect gift (even for yourself). With over 9,000 reviews of mostly 5-star reviews, this diffuser comes highly recommended.  

$70$50
Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender Candle
Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender Candle
Amazon
Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender Candle

Yankee Candle have the best candles ever.

$28$17
Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags
Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags
Amazon
Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags

Remove odors from your home, office, garage, car and anywhere else with these natural bamboo charcoal bags.

$30$19
Home Redefined Modern Elegant Serving Tray
Home Redefined Modern Elegant Serving Tray
Amazon
Home Redefined Modern Elegant Serving Tray

This simple elegant serving tray can be used for all kinds of occasions or as a decor piece. Plus, it comes in a variety of bright colors.

$50$25

The Best Wall Decor

Interchangeable Seasonal Welcome Sign
Interchangeable Seasonal Welcome Sign
Amazon
Interchangeable Seasonal Welcome Sign

The outdoor welcome sign is ready for all seasons and holidays. Change up the cute accessories every month to greet your guests. 

$20$17
Nearly Natural 4934 Veranda Garden Wreath
Nearly Natural 4934 Veranda Garden Wreath
Amazon
Nearly Natural 4934 Veranda Garden Wreath

This wreath is beautiful and looks delicate but is sturdy enough to be used indoors and outdoors.

$64$46
Rustic Wall Sconces
Rustic Wall Sconces
Amazon
Rustic Wall Sconces

Warm up any space with this illuminating wall decor.

$47$26
WITH COUPON
Mkono Hanging Wall Mirror
Mkono Hanging Wall Mirror
Amazon
Mkono Hanging Wall Mirror

Instead of curtains or other ornaments, add a thoughtful, boho touch to any room or corner of your home with this wall mirror. 

$29$23
Canvas Flower Pattern Prints Wall Art
Canvas Flower Pattern Prints Wall Art
Amazon
Canvas Flower Pattern Prints Wall Art

This simple wall decor is a cute solution for any blank wall. 

$46$29
Frametory 11x14 Picture Frame
Frametory 11x14 Picture Frame
Amazon
Frametory 11x14 Picture Frame

To add more imagery to your walls, these 2-pack picture frames can help you personalize your home. 

$19$13

The Best Throw Blankets & Pillows 

Exclusivo Mezcla Waffle Throw Blanket
Exclusivo Mezcla Waffle Throw Blanket
Amazon
Exclusivo Mezcla Waffle Throw Blanket

A lightweight throw blanket perfect for naptime on the couch. 

$23$17
Foamily Throw Pillow Inserts (Set of 4)
Foamily Throw Pillow Inserts (Set of 4)
Amazon
Foamily Throw Pillow Inserts (Set of 4)

A pack of throw pillow inserts are great to have so you can mix and match your favorite throw pillow covers.

$29$26
Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw
Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw
Amazon
Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw

Snuggle up with this faux fur throw on cool summer nights.

$47$30
Valea Home Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers
Valea Home Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers
Amazon
Valea Home Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers

Don't underestimate the power of fuzzy fabric to make your home feel cozy.

$17$15

The Best Living Room Furniture

Nilos 10pcs Small Bud Glass Vases
Nilos 10pcs Small Bud Glass Vases
Amazon
Nilos 10pcs Small Bud Glass Vases

For a minimalistic look, add glass vases to your dining room table and put flowers in them to give them a fresh aroma.

$38$30
Homepop Faux Leather Square Storage Ottoman
Homepop Faux Leather Square Storage Ottoman
Amazon
Homepop Faux Leather Square Storage Ottoman

The bench is a versatile addition to your home, it can be used in your living room or bedroom — the possibilities are endless! 

$285$132
Lifestyle Solutions Lexington armchairs
Lifestyle Solutions Lexington armchairs
Amazon
Lifestyle Solutions Lexington armchairs

Need some extra seating arrangements to match your new sofa? Cozy up in this chair on a nice evening and watch your favorite TV show or movie. 

$380$189
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand
Amazon
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand

Having a good TV stand can change the landscape of your living room. 

$129$114
WITH COUPON
BIRDROCK HOME Round Pouf Foot Stool
BIRDROCK HOME Round Pouf Foot Stool
Amazon
BIRDROCK HOME Round Pouf Foot Stool

If getting comfy means being able to put your feet up, look no further than this adorable pouf. You don't want to miss out on this deal.

$100$79
Ceramic Hollow Vases Set of 2
Ceramic Hollow Vases Set of 2
Amazon
Ceramic Hollow Vases Set of 2

Add this modern decorative vase to your coffee table. 

$60$32
WITH COUPON

The Best Bedroom Essentials 

MATBEBY Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad
MATBEBY Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad
Amazon
MATBEBY Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad

The MATBEBY mattress pad will put you right to sleep with its cooling and cozy feel. 

$40$25
Eclipse Kendall Modern Blackout Curtain (1 Panel)
Eclipse Kendall Modern Blackout Curtain (1 Panel)
Amazon
Eclipse Kendall Modern Blackout Curtain (1 Panel)

If you need help keeping your home cool year-round, blackout curtains are one way to block out sunlight and UV rays. At its lowest price, now is the time to take advantage of this Amazon deal.

$40$15
Zinus Vivek Deluxe Wood Platform Bed
ZINUS Vivek Deluxe Wood Platform Bed
Amazon
Zinus Vivek Deluxe Wood Platform Bed

Upgrade your bed frame to this chic platform bed. 

$279$263
Brightech Jaxon Mid Century Modern Tripod Floor Lamp
Brightech Jaxon Mid Century Modern Tripod Floor Lamp
Amazon
Brightech Jaxon Mid Century Modern Tripod Floor Lamp

This light shade is contemporary and so versatile.

$84$71
WITH COUPON
ZINUS 10 Inch Cloud Memory Foam Mattress
ZINUS 10 Inch Cloud Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
ZINUS 10 Inch Cloud Memory Foam Mattress

The memory foam mattress is engineered to meet the perfect combination of comfort and support. So get your snooze on! 

$329$270

The Best Rugs 

Loloi II Loren Collection Area Rug
Loloi II Loren Collection Area Rug
Amazon
Loloi II Loren Collection Area Rug

Add this vintage rug that'll cover most of the living room floor for your next home. This rug comes in various sizes, perfect for dining rooms, bathrooms, kitchens, bedrooms, entries, and hallways. 

$689$290
Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug
Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug
Amazon
Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug

This fluffy, round rug is cute room decor for a kid's room. It's soft and comfortable for your little one to play and relax on the floor.

$36$34
Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug
Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug
Amazon
Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug

A new rug is an instant upgrade to any room and right now you can take advantage of this discount. We love the subtle geometric pattern.

 

$212$87
Ophanie Machine Washable Feet Rug
Ophanie Machine Washable Feet Rug
Amazon
Ophanie Machine Washable Feet Rug

This rug is incredibly soft and comfortable for anyone to lay and sit on. Plus, it makes a great addition to your living room or bedroom.

$28$25
Rostyle Super Soft Fluffy Area Rug
Rostyle Super Soft Fluffy Area Rug
Amazon
Rostyle Super Soft Fluffy Area Rug

This simple and fashionable rug is so soft you can put a cup down without spilling. 

$20$18
WITH COUPON

RELATED CONTENT: 

Wavy Mirrors Are the Home Décor Trend Taking Over 2022: Where to Shop

The Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows & Mattresses for a Dry Night's Sleep

The Best Mattress Sales and Bedding Deals Happening Right Now

25 Dorm Room Essentials from Amazon to Make Your Space Feel Like Home

Amazon Smart Home Deals: Fire TVs, Tablets, and More Still on Sale

The Best Dyson Deals: Save Up to $200 on Vacuums & Air Purifying Fans

The Best Air Conditioner Deals on Amazon

The 10 Best Air Purifier Deals from Amazon: Levoit, Blueair and More

Save Up to $800 on The Newest Samsung Frame TV Right Now

The Best Perfumes for Women from LeLabo , Chanel, Gucci and More