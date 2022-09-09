The 37 Best Amazon Home Deals for Fall — Shop Decor, Furniture, and More
Now is the perfect time to refresh your home decor in a crisp fall style, and right now you can find loads of new pieces to do it without breaking the bank with Amazon deals. The online retailer has a lot to offer and if one of your end-of-summer goals is to give your home an earthy makeover, there are major finds and discounts on home decor items up for grabs.
Whether you're in the market for bigger furniture items like loveseats or mattresses or looking to elevate your space with a rug, contemporary wall art, or beautiful fall-inspired wreaths, there's a deal for you. Now is the time to transition to a new season and brighten up your home with the best deals going on now.
Shop ET's picks for the Best Home Decor items on Amazon for Fall 2022.
The Best Decorative Accessories
This trendy wavy mirror works well in small spaces. The high-quality acrylic ensures there is no distortion in the reflection.
If you have an empty flower vase laying around, fill it up with these enchanting flowers that will never wilt. The champagne color is great for fall.
This simple elegant serving tray can be used for all kinds of occasions or as a decor piece. Plus, it comes in a variety of bright colors.
Sometimes all you need is a new tablecloth to ring in a new season. This rustic tablecloth will bring fall vibes into your home.
This is about the most magical desk lamp we've ever shopped.
The diffuser comes with 20 oils and is the perfect gift (even for yourself). With over 9,000 reviews of mostly 5-star reviews, this diffuser comes highly recommended.
Score a deal on one of the many fall scents from the popular Yankee Candle.
Remove odors from your home, office, garage, car and anywhere else with these natural bamboo charcoal bags.
The Best Wall Decor
The outdoor welcome sign is ready for all seasons and holidays. Change up the cute accessories every month to greet your guests.
This wreath is beautiful and looks delicate but is sturdy enough to be used indoors and outdoors.
Warm up any space with this illuminating wall decor.
Instead of curtains or other ornaments, add a thoughtful, boho touch to any room or corner of your home with this wall mirror.
This simple wall decor is a cute solution for any blank wall.
To add more imagery to your walls, these 2-pack picture frames can help you personalize your home.
The Best Throw Blankets & Pillows
Fall colors abound in these throw pillows.
This throw blanket is lint free and made of premium microfiber polyester. One Amazon reviewer said, "This throw blanket was my selling point. It's a nice lightweight fleece, the fabric is very soft, and the hem is sewn well."
A lightweight throw blanket perfect for naptime on the couch.
A pack of throw pillow inserts are great to have so you can mix and match your favorite throw pillow covers.
Snuggle up with this faux fur throw on cool summer nights.
Don't underestimate the power of fuzzy fabric to make your home feel cozy.
The Best Living Room Furniture
For a minimalistic look, add glass vases to your dining room table and put flowers in them to give them a fresh aroma.
The bench is a versatile addition to your home, it can be used in your living room or bedroom — the possibilities are endless!
Need some extra seating arrangements to match your new sofa? Cozy up in this chair on a nice evening and watch your favorite TV show or movie.
Having a good TV stand can change the landscape of your living room.
If getting comfy means being able to put your feet up, look no further than this adorable pouf. You don't want to miss out on this deal.
Add this modern decorative vase to your coffee table.
The Best Bedroom Essentials
The duvet cover is made from 100% microfiber polyester and is machine washable. It also features a delicately brushed finish for extra snuggles.
The MATBEBY mattress pad will put you right to sleep with its cooling and cozy feel.
If you need help keeping your home cool year-round, blackout curtains are one way to block out sunlight and UV rays. At its lowest price, now is the time to take advantage of this Amazon deal.
Upgrade your bed frame to this chic platform bed.
This light shade is contemporary and so versatile.
With its contoured shape and airflow, this mattress will keep you cool and comfortable at night. Also, the mattress comes with a 10-year warranty.
The Best Rugs
Add this vintage rug that'll cover most of the living room floor for your next home. This rug comes in various sizes, perfect for dining rooms, bathrooms, kitchens, bedrooms, entries, and hallways.
This fluffy, round rug is cute room decor for a kid's room. It's soft and comfortable for your little one to play and relax on the floor.
A new rug is an instant upgrade to any room and right now you can take advantage of this discount. We love the subtle geometric pattern.
This rug is incredibly soft and comfortable for anyone to lay and sit on. Plus, it makes a great addition to your living room or bedroom.
This simple and fashionable rug is so soft you can put a cup down without spilling.
