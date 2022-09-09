Now is the perfect time to refresh your home decor in a crisp fall style, and right now you can find loads of new pieces to do it without breaking the bank with Amazon deals. The online retailer has a lot to offer and if one of your end-of-summer goals is to give your home an earthy makeover, there are major finds and discounts on home decor items up for grabs.

Whether you're in the market for bigger furniture items like loveseats or mattresses or looking to elevate your space with a rug, contemporary wall art, or beautiful fall-inspired wreaths, there's a deal for you. Now is the time to transition to a new season and brighten up your home with the best deals going on now.

Shop ET's picks for the Best Home Decor items on Amazon for Fall 2022.

The Best Decorative Accessories

Champagne Artificial Flowers Amazon Champagne Artificial Flowers If you have an empty flower vase laying around, fill it up with these enchanting flowers that will never wilt. The champagne color is great for fall. $25 $18 Buy Now

Oubonun Rustic Tablecloth Amazon Oubonun Rustic Tablecloth Sometimes all you need is a new tablecloth to ring in a new season. This rustic tablecloth will bring fall vibes into your home. $21 Buy Now

The Best Wall Decor

The Best Throw Blankets & Pillows

Inhand Fleece Throw Blanket Amazon Inhand Fleece Throw Blanket This throw blanket is lint free and made of premium microfiber polyester. One Amazon reviewer said, "This throw blanket was my selling point. It's a nice lightweight fleece, the fabric is very soft, and the hem is sewn well." $20 $13 WITH COUPON Buy Now

The Best Living Room Furniture

Lifestyle Solutions Lexington armchairs Amazon Lifestyle Solutions Lexington armchairs Need some extra seating arrangements to match your new sofa? Cozy up in this chair on a nice evening and watch your favorite TV show or movie. $380 $189 Buy Now

The Best Bedroom Essentials

The Best Rugs

Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug Amazon Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug This fluffy, round rug is cute room decor for a kid's room. It's soft and comfortable for your little one to play and relax on the floor. $34 $30 Buy Now

