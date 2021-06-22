Shopping

The Aerie Crossover Legging Dupe Loved On TikTok Is 50% Off for Amazon Prime Day

By ETonline Staff
prime day cross waist legging 1280
Amazon, American Eagle

There's another TikTok-viral item that's on sale for Amazon Prime Day. A dupe for the popular Aerie legging with crossover waist from American Eagle is up to 50% off for $22 on Amazon (regularly $44).

The Amazon version, which went viral on the app, also features the on-trend, V-shape criss-cross detail on the waist. The comfy, stretchy legging is great for working out or lounging in. It also has a hidden waist pocket. The legging is available in an array of colors from neutrals to brights. 

ODODOS Women's Cross Waist Yoga Capris
ODODOS Women's Cross Waist Yoga Capris
Amazon
ODODOS Women's Cross Waist Yoga Capris
With a cross waist style, moisture-wicking technology and a clutch pocket, these pants truly have it all. 
STARTING AT $21

Amazon Prime Day is filled with markdowns on leggingsbeauty productsdesigner handbagsshoesjewelrymen's fashionathleisure and activewearitems that went viral on TikToktech and home deviceskitchen appliances and cookwarehome decorbaby essentials and travel gear.

Even celebrity favorites are on sale during Prime Day, such as Lizzo's booty-lifting leggingsJennifer Lopez's Adidas sneakersMargot Robbie's Peter Thomas Roth Complexion Pads and Kendall Jenner's cropped tie-dye cardigan

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the Prime Day deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

