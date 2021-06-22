There's another TikTok-viral item that's on sale for Amazon Prime Day. A dupe for the popular Aerie legging with crossover waist from American Eagle is up to 50% off for $22 on Amazon (regularly $44).

The Amazon version, which went viral on the app, also features the on-trend, V-shape criss-cross detail on the waist. The comfy, stretchy legging is great for working out or lounging in. It also has a hidden waist pocket. The legging is available in an array of colors from neutrals to brights.

Amazon Prime Day is filled with markdowns on leggings, beauty products, designer handbags, shoes, jewelry, men's fashion, athleisure and activewear, items that went viral on TikTok, tech and home devices, kitchen appliances and cookware, home decor, baby essentials and travel gear.

Even celebrity favorites are on sale during Prime Day, such as Lizzo's booty-lifting leggings, Jennifer Lopez's Adidas sneakers, Margot Robbie's Peter Thomas Roth Complexion Pads and Kendall Jenner's cropped tie-dye cardigan.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the Prime Day deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2021: The Best Beauty Deals

Shop Oprah-Loved Shoes at Amazon Prime Day 2021

Jennifer Garner's Hand Mixer Is 16% Off for Prime Day

Sophie Turner's Detox Gel Face Mask Is On Sale for Prime Day

Kendall Jenner's Mario Badescu Facial Spray Is 30% Off for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Dresses

These Celeb-Loved Beauty Products Are on Sale for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day: Black-Owned Businesses to Shop

Amazon Prime Day: Shop the Best Deals on Shoes From Day 2

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Prime Day Deals You Can Still Shop Now