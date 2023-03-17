Amazon is heading into the weekend with the best Apple Watch deals — marking three models down to all of their lowest prices ever. If you're in the market for a new wearable, the Apple Watch Series 8, SE, and Ultra are all on sale with steep discounts. The Apple Watch Series 8 for $70 off is a record-low price at Amazon. The Series 8 can operate with a low power mode that extends the battery life to 36 hours, making it an excellent smartwatch for everyday use.

Equipped with the new S8 chip for improved performance, the Series 8 includes an always-on display and new watch face options. Released in September 2022, the Apple Watch 8 has a larger battery life than previous models and features a durable design that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. Plus, it has crash and fall detection to automatically connect you with emergency services.

Amazon is also offering a rare chance to save on the all-new Apple Watch Ultra. The instant coupon deal saves you an extra $50 at checkout, knocking the price down to $730 — a $70 discount from the Apple Watch Ultra's usual going rate. This is the most capable smartwatch Apple’s ever made. Apple’s rugged Watch Ultra offers advanced features such as increased durability, new sensors for measuring diving metrics, precise GPS tracking, a battery that lasts for days.

The GPS 40mm size of Apple's budget-friendly Apple Watch SE is now even more affordable with Amazon's discount. The watch features a heart-rate monitor, sleep tracking, and an activity tracker — making it a great value fitness tracker that also allows you to stream music and use Apple Pay. Deals on the second generation Apple Watch SE have been rare, but at $219, this is the lowest price we've ever seen.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is currently discounted with Amazon's best deals this week. Send a text, make a call, stream music, and use Siri without needing your iPhone nearby. With Family Setup, kids and parents who don’t own an iPhone can also enjoy the fun, safety, and connectivity of Apple Watch. Save on both sizes of the previous-gen Apple Watch Series 7 below.

With 20% more screen area and a 70% brighter display, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the easiest to use and read. While maintaining all the previous series' functions (like blood oxygen monitoring and activity tracking), the new model features Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service powered by Apple — which you'll get for free for three months with your watch purchase.

Enjoy new weekly workouts, including HIIT, Pilates, Yoga, and even Swimming. Made with the most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, the new Series 7 watches can even be enjoyed underwater with the right Apple Watch band.

