The Best Amazon Deals on Apple's Apple Watch Series 8: Save Now on the Best-Selling Smartwatch
For iPhone owners, the best smartwatches come with all the bells and whistles — smartphone integration for answering texts, email, and phone calls, helpful health data and even contactless payment. If you want all convenience at your fingertips, the Apple Watch has taken the wearables market by storm.
If you're looking to upgrade your smartwatch or purchase one for the first time, Apple's best-selling Apple Watch Series 8 lineup is on sale at Amazon with steep discounts. The Series 8 is equipped with the new S8 chip for improved performance and includes an Always-On Retina display to help you keep track of time, without having to lift your wrist or tap on the screen.
Relased in September 2022, the Apple Watch 8 has a larger battery life than previous models and features a durable design that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. Plus, it has crash and fall detection to automatically connect you with emergency services.
Apple Watches can run the gamut in terms of price these days and Apple deals can be rare to find, so now is the perfect time to score savings at Amazon on the Apple Watch 8.
Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 Deals
Amazon has record-low prices for the Apple Watch Series 8. Now up to 18% off, the Series 8 can operate with a low power mode that extends the battery life to 36 hours, making it an excellent smartwatch for everyday use.
The Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance and a larger battery than previous models. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options.
Send a text, make a call, and stream music, even if you're nowhere near your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 includes stainless steel features, a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode.
Get two years of AppleCare+ with the purchase of this Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular.
Answer a call, send a text, and track your health, all with the Apple Watch Series 8. This model offers new health capabilities including temperature sensing, blood oxygen measurements, ECG testing, and sleep tracking.
Fitness fanatics or those who like to be mindful about their health, will love the Apple Watch 8 which has the most advanced health features yet. It can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen, track temperature changes, record sleep stages and has advanced workout metrics.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
RELATED CONTENT:
This AirTag Deal Beats Prime Day's Lowest Price
The Best Back-to-School Laptop Deals on Amazon to Shop Now
Best AirPods Deals: Save on Apple Earbuds & Headphones Starting at $99
Grab Apple's AirPods Max for Nearly $100 Off Today
Save 35% on Apple's Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
The Best Back-to-School Apple Deals: Save On MacBooks, iPads and More
Save Up to $713 on LG's Brilliant C3 OLED TV
The Best Back-to-School iPad Deals to Shop Now
Apple's M1 MacBook Air Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever Right Now