The Best Amazon Deals on Top-Rated Winter Boots for Women: Sorel, Columbia, Sperry and More

Amazon Deals on Winter Boots for Women
Sorel
By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:43 AM PST, December 8, 2023

Shop the best deals on women's winter boots from Sorel, Columbia, Sperry, Eddie Bauer and more at Amazon.

Whether we like it or not, winter is here. With chilly temps, snow and rain storms amongst us, now’s the time to take stock of what boots are in your closet to keep your feet warm and dry this season. Luckily, there are tons of great options on sale now at Amazon that are perfect for both gearing up for winter and finding thoughtful gifts this holiday season.

Whether heading out for a tough snowy hike, a ski trip or running errands, a great pair of winter boots is particularly important because having the right grip is a must when walking down icy streets. 

Even if you already have a trusty pair of winter boots, now is the perfect time to scoop up a different style. For everyday wear, winter classics from top-rated brands like Sorel, Columbia, Eddie Bauer, and Sperry are on sale now. Don't miss these deals on durable, insulated and waterproof boots to keep you cozy and comfortable on those bone-chilling days. 

From practical to stylish and even a mix of both, we've gathered Amazon's best deals on winter boots for women, below. These shoes are built to last and shoppers love them for working, traveling, or spending time in the snow. If you're planning a cold-weather vacation or simply want a strong pair of boots to bridge the seasons, shop our favorite styles on sale at Amazon

The Best Amazon Deals on Winter Boots for Women

Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Snow Boot

Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Snow Boot


Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Snow Boot

This highly rated winter boot from Columbia at half the regular price. Considered the ultimate snow boot, this one is crafted with waterproof leather to keep you warm and dry in cold weather.

$110 $75



Eddie Bauer Women's Hunt Pac Deluxe Boot

Eddie Bauer Women's Hunt Pac Deluxe Boot


Eddie Bauer Women's Hunt Pac Deluxe Boot

Featuring waterproof leather, seam-sealed construction and a vulcanized rubber shell, the Eddie Bauer Hunt Pac Deluxe Boot ensures your feet stay dry even in tough weather conditions.

$180 $90



Columbia Minx Shorty Iii Snow Boot

Columbia Minx Shorty Iii Snow Boot


Columbia Minx Shorty Iii Snow Boot

These cute boots with faux fur from Columbia come in a ton of colors and wide widths. They have a special thermal reflective lining for extra warmth. 

$100 $82 and up



Sorel Women's Caribou Waterproof Boot

Sorel Women's Caribou Waterproof Boot


Sorel Women's Caribou Waterproof Boot

Crafted with a waterproof nubuck leather upper, these seam-sealed winter boots from Sorel are the perfect choice for staying stylish and comfortable in cold and wet weather.

$160 $120 and Up



ArcticShield Anna Fur Lined Womens Winter Boots

ArcticShield Anna Fur Lined Womens Winter Boots


ArcticShield Anna Fur Lined Womens Winter Boots

Boasting over 4,900 5-star ratings, these fur-lined boots are enhanced by Arctic Shield’s unique Retain insulation, distinguishing them as a top choice for winter.

$100 $40



Sperry Core Saltwater Boots

Sperry Core Saltwater Boots


Sperry Core Saltwater Boots

The versatile Sperry Saltwater Duck Boots have you covered with adaptable, all-weather comfort, so there's no need to pack a bunch of different shoes just in case you run into inclement conditions.

$110 $60



BomKinta Fur-Lined Snow Boots

BomKinta Fur-Lined Snow Boots


BomKinta Fur-Lined Snow Boots

If you're looking for an affordable snow boot designed for extra warmth, this one is a good value. It has a rubber sole with excellent traction so you can walk on snow and ice with confidence, but it also has a faux fur lining to keep you comfortable in the cold. If that's not enough to convince you to get them, they also have more than 11,000 five-star reviews.

$55 $36



Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot

Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot


Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot

If you need a hiking boot, this insulated boot has a leather and mesh upper and a super-grippy rubber sole that has traction to help keep you going for miles.

$100 $60



Sorel Women's Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots

Sorel Women's Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots


Sorel Women's Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots

For those seeking chic winter boots, the Sorel Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots stand out with a playful midsole shape and a faux shearling collar.

$145 $109



Columbia Women's Keetley Shorty Snow Boot

Columbia Women's Keetley Shorty Snow Boot


Columbia Women's Keetley Shorty Snow Boot

Warm, waterproof and multilayered for enhanced breathability and comfort in all weather conditions.

$125 $98



Clarks Women's Breeze Fur Ankle Boot

Clarks Women's Breeze Fur Ankle Boot


Clarks Women's Breeze Fur Ankle Boot

Keep cozy in Clarks Women's Breeze Fur Ankle Boot, where comfort is elevated through a Cushion Soft foam footbed and faux fur lining.

$95 $59



POLAR Womens Premium Winter Snow Boots

POLAR Womens Premium Winter Snow Boots


POLAR Womens Premium Winter Snow Boots

These snow boots from POLAR are designed with a convenient side zippered pocket, allowing you to hold small essentials while on the move.

$60 $50



For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

Tags: