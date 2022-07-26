Now is the perfect time to refresh your home decor in a fresh summer style, and right now you can find loads of new pieces to do it without breaking the bank with Amazon deals. The online retailer has a lot to offer and if one of your summer goals is to give your home a sunny makeover, there are major finds and discounts on home decor items up for grabs.

Whether you're in the market for bigger furniture items like loveseats or mattresses, or looking to elevate your space with a rug, stylish wall art or beautiful summer wreaths, there's a deal for you. Now is the time to transition to a new season and brighten up your home with the best deals going on now.

Shop ET's picks for the Best Home Decor items on Amazon for Summer 2022.

The Best Wall Decor

Frametory 11x14 Picture Frame Amazon Frametory 11x14 Picture Frame To add more imagery to your walls, this picture frame of the Golden Gate Bridge will make you dream and plan your next summer trip. $19 $13 Buy Now

The Best Throw Blankets & Pillows

The Best Living Room Furniture

Lifestyle Solutions Lexington armchairs Amazon Lifestyle Solutions Lexington armchairs Need some extra seating arrangements to match your new sofa? Cozy up in this chair on a nice summer evening and watch your favorite TV show or movie. $380 $211 Buy Now

The Best Bedroom Essentials

The Best Rugs

Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug Amazon Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug This fluffy, round rug is cute room decor for a kid's room. It's soft and comfortable for your little one to play and relax on the floor. $36 $24 WITH COUPON Buy Now

The Best Decorative Accessories

RELATED CONTENT:

Wavy Mirrors Are the Home Décor Trend Taking Over 2022: Where to Shop

The Best Deals on Outdoor and Patio Furniture for Summer 2022

Save Up to 50% on Casper Mattresses and Bedding

The Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows & Mattresses for a Dry Night's Sleep

The Best Mattress Sales and Bedding Deals Happening Right Now

25 Dorm Room Essentials from Amazon to Make Your Space Feel Like Home

Amazon Smart Home Deals: Fire TVs, Tablets, and More Still on Sale

The Best Dyson Deals: Save Up to $200 on Vacuums & Air Purifying Fans

The Best Air Conditioner Deals on Amazon

The 10 Best Air Purifier Deals from Amazon: Levoit, Blueair and More

Save Up to $800 on The Newest Samsung Frame TV Right Now