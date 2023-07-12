Summer is in full swing and now is the time to refresh your wardrobe with Amazon Prime Day deals on warm-weather fashion essentials. With temperatures finally heating up, the most important item to have on hand this season is a breezy dress that will keep you feeling cool and comfortable. Luckily, Amazon is discounting tons of stylish dresses in all shapes, colors, lengths, and sizes that are perfect to wear in the summer sun.

Shop Prime Day Fashion Deals

Whether you need a casual maxi dress in a bright color, a lightweight beach dress to pair with your favorite summer sandal, or something a bit fancier for a summer wedding, Amazon's wide selection has something for any occasion. And, right now you can score major discounts on best-selling dress styles that will become staples in your summer wardrobe.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Shopping with such vast options can be overwhelming, so we've pulled all of our favorite mini, midi, and maxi dress looks for you. Below, check out our top picks for summer dresses on sale now for Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Best Amazon Prime Day Summer Dress Deals

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping. Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

RELATED CONTENT:

lululemon's Bestselling Align Leggings Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Shop Taylor Swift's Sunnies and Similar Styles Starting at $11

Lizzo's Go-To Face Oil for a Radiant Glow Is 30% Off for Prime Day

Where to Shop Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses for Summer

The Best Designer Handbag Deals of Prime Day 2023: Shop Coach and More

The Best Prime Day Tory Burch Deals to Shop Before the Sale Ends:

Prime Day 2023 Editor's Picks: Deals We're Definitely Adding to Cart

Run to the Best Adidas Ultraboost Deals Before Prime Day Ends Tonight