The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Summer Dresses: Shop Free People, The Drop, ASTR The Label and More

By Sydney Sweetwood
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best Deals on Summer Dresses
Summer is in full swing and now is the time to refresh your wardrobe with Amazon Prime Day deals on warm-weather fashion essentials. With temperatures finally heating up, the most important item to have on hand this season is a breezy dress that will keep you feeling cool and comfortable. Luckily, Amazon is discounting tons of stylish dresses in all shapes, colors, lengths, and sizes that are perfect to wear in the summer sun. 

Whether you need a casual maxi dress in a bright color, a lightweight beach dress to pair with your favorite summer sandal, or something a bit fancier for a summer wedding, Amazon's wide selection has something for any occasion. And, right now you can score major discounts on best-selling dress styles that will become staples in your summer wardrobe.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Shopping with such vast options can be overwhelming, so we've pulled all of our favorite mini, midi, and maxi dress looks for you. Below, check out our top picks for summer dresses on sale now for Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Best Amazon Prime Day Summer Dress Deals

The Drop Women's Zuri Fitted Cut-Out Maxi Sweater Dress
The Drop Women's Zuri Fitted Cut-Out Maxi Sweater Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Zuri Fitted Cut-Out Maxi Sweater Dress

This comfy sweater-knit summer dress has strategic cutouts to highlight your waist.

$60$22
Dokotoo Deep V Neck Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress
Dokotoo Deep V Neck Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress
Amazon
Dokotoo Deep V Neck Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress

This Deep V Neck Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress is the perfect flowy dress to wear on sunny days. Available in 30 different colors and prints.

$52$31
WITH COUPON
FP Movement Women's La La Maxi Dress
FP Movement Women's La La Maxi Dress
Amazon
FP Movement Women's La La Maxi Dress

Fluttery sleeves and a breezy fabric lets this dress double as a swimsuit cover-up.

$98$74
Summer Sleeveless V Neck Button Down Dress
MITILLY Women's Summer Sleeveless V Neck Button Down Dress
Amazon
Summer Sleeveless V Neck Button Down Dress

This summer mini dress can easily be dressed up or dressed down. Plus, it comes in a variety of bright colors to chose from. 

$40$34
ASTR the Label Women's Gaia Dress
ASTR the Label Women's Gaia Dress
Amazon
ASTR the Label Women's Gaia Dress

Make a statement with this silky lightweight ASTR The Label Gaia Dress. Available in a variety of colors, this slip dress is a must-have. 

$98$29
The Drop Women's Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress
The Drop Women's Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress

Available in sizes XS-4X, this cotton midi dress will keep you cool and comfortable in the summer heat.

$70$49
EXLURA Women's Ruffle Short Sleeve Tie Back Romper
EXLURA Women's Ruffle Short Sleeve Tie Back Romper
Amazon
EXLURA Women's Ruffle Short Sleeve Tie Back Romper

This flirty romper features a tie-up back for the perfect fit.

$43$27
ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Criss Cross Maxi Dress
ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Criss Cross Maxi Dress
Amazon
ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Criss Cross Maxi Dress

This chic criss cross sundress is perfect to wear to a night time dinner on vacation. 

$43$30
The Drop Women's Nala Twist Front Linen Mini Dress
The Drop Women's Nala Twist Front Linen Mini Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Nala Twist Front Linen Mini Dress

This 100% linen dress is available in four fun colors, including this hot pink that'll help you bring out your inner Barbie doll.

$70$56
BerryGo Pearl Button Down Dress V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
BerryGo Pearl Button Down Dress V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
Amazon
BerryGo Pearl Button Down Dress V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

We are obsessed with the pearl detailing on this eyelet maxi dress with adjustable spaghetti straps.

$60$46
Free People Womens Adella Printed Mini Slip
Free People Womens Adella Printed Mini Slip
Amazon
Free People Womens Adella Printed Mini Slip

The Adella mini slip dress from Free People is a great choice to bring to your next summer vacation.

$98$64
L*Space Women's Nico Dress
L*Space Women's Nico Dress
Amazon
L*Space Women's Nico Dress

You'll get so many compliments in this vibrant maxi with a keyhole cutout and side slit.

$125$94
hibshaby Bodycon Cocktail Dress
hibshaby Bodycon Cocktail Dress
Amazon
hibshaby Bodycon Cocktail Dress

For sultry summer nights, slip into this ultra-flattering mini dress with sheer sleeves.

$31$25
ANRABESS Boho Sleeveless Smocked Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress
ANRABESS Boho Sleeveless Smocked Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress
Amazon
ANRABESS Boho Sleeveless Smocked Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress

For those who love a one shoulder look, this dress is for you. 

$53$33
BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap Midi Sun Dress
BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap Midi Sun Dress
Amazon
BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap Midi Sun Dress

With various different colors to choose from, you can dress up and accessorize this piece as a wedding guest dress — especially if you're attending a beach wedding.

$52$40

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shoppingBe sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

