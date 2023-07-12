The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Summer Dresses: Shop Free People, The Drop, ASTR The Label and More
Summer is in full swing and now is the time to refresh your wardrobe with Amazon Prime Day deals on warm-weather fashion essentials. With temperatures finally heating up, the most important item to have on hand this season is a breezy dress that will keep you feeling cool and comfortable. Luckily, Amazon is discounting tons of stylish dresses in all shapes, colors, lengths, and sizes that are perfect to wear in the summer sun.
Whether you need a casual maxi dress in a bright color, a lightweight beach dress to pair with your favorite summer sandal, or something a bit fancier for a summer wedding, Amazon's wide selection has something for any occasion. And, right now you can score major discounts on best-selling dress styles that will become staples in your summer wardrobe.
Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.
Shopping with such vast options can be overwhelming, so we've pulled all of our favorite mini, midi, and maxi dress looks for you. Below, check out our top picks for summer dresses on sale now for Amazon Prime Day 2023.
Best Amazon Prime Day Summer Dress Deals
This comfy sweater-knit summer dress has strategic cutouts to highlight your waist.
This Deep V Neck Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress is the perfect flowy dress to wear on sunny days. Available in 30 different colors and prints.
Fluttery sleeves and a breezy fabric lets this dress double as a swimsuit cover-up.
This summer mini dress can easily be dressed up or dressed down. Plus, it comes in a variety of bright colors to chose from.
Make a statement with this silky lightweight ASTR The Label Gaia Dress. Available in a variety of colors, this slip dress is a must-have.
Available in sizes XS-4X, this cotton midi dress will keep you cool and comfortable in the summer heat.
This flirty romper features a tie-up back for the perfect fit.
This chic criss cross sundress is perfect to wear to a night time dinner on vacation.
This 100% linen dress is available in four fun colors, including this hot pink that'll help you bring out your inner Barbie doll.
We are obsessed with the pearl detailing on this eyelet maxi dress with adjustable spaghetti straps.
The Adella mini slip dress from Free People is a great choice to bring to your next summer vacation.
You'll get so many compliments in this vibrant maxi with a keyhole cutout and side slit.
For sultry summer nights, slip into this ultra-flattering mini dress with sheer sleeves.
For those who love a one shoulder look, this dress is for you.
With various different colors to choose from, you can dress up and accessorize this piece as a wedding guest dress — especially if you're attending a beach wedding.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping. Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.
